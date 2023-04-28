Viewpoints: Which Diabetes Drug Is Winning The Weight-Loss War?; Medicaid Work Requirements Will Fail
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
Bloomberg:
Ozempic-Wegovy Or Mounjaro? Lilly's Drug Might Best Novo Nordisk's
Eli Lilly & Co. has notched another victory in the obesity drug wars. The latest Phase 3 study for Mounjaro shows the drug is effective in helping people with diabetes lose a substantial amount of weight. (Lisa Jarvis, 4/27)
The Washington Post:
Medicaid Work Requirements Are A Solution In Search Of A Problem
Unlike most things in the House Republicans’ debt-limit bill — such as those across-the-board spending cuts — there is one measure that might secure widespread support: adding work requirements to Medicaid. In past surveys, even a significant share of Democratic voters appeared amenable to the idea. (Catherine Rampell, 4/27)
The Washington Post:
The ADHD Drug Shortage Is A Window Into Our Broken Health Care System
The story of ADHD in America today is a window into how our fractured health-care delivery system — and hyper-connected culture — can make people feel simultaneously better and worse. (Kate Woodsome, 4/27)
Los Angeles Times:
Will You Need The Latest COVID Booster? It Depends
The Food and Drug Administration recently amended its authorizations for Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to modify its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. (Saad B. Omer, 4/28)
The Boston Globe:
A Better Understanding Of Hospice
We understand now that the word “hospice” means more than just care for the last few days of life. My mother-in-law needed to be released from the futile round of hospitalization followed by rehab followed by more hospitalization. She wasn’t yet actively dying, but she was no longer fixable. (Joan Wickersham, 4/28)
Dallas Morning News:
How A Data Tool Is Cutting Down On Child Asthma ER Visits In Dallas
A data-driven interactive tool launched earlier this year in Dallas County can predict the risk of asthma in children and is already yielding some results. (4/28)
Stat:
A Unique Model Can Help Prevent Leg Amputation
More than 400 Americans undergo major amputation of a leg, either above or below the knee, every day. Many of them suffer from what’s known as chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), a form of peripheral artery disease that narrows people’s arteries. (Mehdi Shishehbor, 4/28)