Viewpoints: Women’s Health Sector Has Seen Tremendous Growth But Needs Investors, Leaders To Expand
Stat:
The Women's Health Sector Is On The Verge Of A Pivotal Transformation
Women’s health is finally receiving the attention it deserves from the venture capital world. Over the past five years, investments in startups in the women’s health space have surged to unprecedented levels. (Elizabeth Bailey, 3/12)
The Washington Post:
The NIH And FDA Nominees Are Surprisingly Strong
Watching last week’s confirmation hearings for Jay Bhattacharya and Marty Makary, President Donald Trump’s nominees to lead the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, respectively, I was struck by how normal the candidates were. (Leana S. Wen, 3/11)
The Washington Post:
The Measles Vaccine Came From His Body. He Went Anti-Vax. Not Anymore.
If anyone in the country should be expected to sing the praises of the measles vaccine, it would be David Edmonston, 82, a retired home contractor in Bowling Green, Virginia. The vaccine literally is named for him. (Marc Fisher, 3/12)
The Boston Globe:
All Vaccine Policy Is Local, And Massachusetts Has Fallen Behind
When it comes to preventing infectious diseases, all public health policy is local. (Kimberly Atkins Stohr, 3/12)
Stat:
I'm A Geriatrician. Improv Is One Of My Favorite Tools For Working With Dementia Patients
I am a geriatric physician and co-lead the federally funded Emory University Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program, called Georgia Gear. We work to improve the care and quality of life for all older adults, particularly focusing on the unique needs of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, as well as their families and caretakers. (Ted Johnson, 3/11)