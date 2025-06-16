Viewpoints: Work Requirements Will Throw Working People Off Medicaid; The Covid Pandemic Led To RFK Jr.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Medicaid Work Requirements Won’t Work — Unless The Goal Is To Throw People Out
It sounds like a perfectly reasonable proposition: If low-income Americans are going to get their health care coverage through the government’s Medicaid program, accepting aid from the taxpayers, those recipients who are physically able to hold jobs should do so. We don’t actually disagree with that philosophical premise. But that isn’t the ironclad argument it might appear to be for the kinds of work reporting requirements for Medicaid that are currently on the table as congressional Republicans seek to extend their 2017 tax cuts. (6/15)
The Washington Post:
How One Meeting In 2020 And A GOP Senator Helped Create RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Wreck
In more than 20 years of covering policy, I have witnessed some crazy stuff. But one episode towers above the rest in sheer lunacy: the November 2020 meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Sounds boring? Usually, maybe. (Megan McArdle, 6/15)
Stat:
Full Fetal Personhood Should Not Be In Tension With Abortion Rights
A horror story is playing out in Georgia, where physicians at Emory University Hospital have kept Adriana Smith, who is brain-dead, on life support for three months against her family’s wishes solely as a means of incubating her still-developing fetus. Georgia law declares that an unborn product of conception at any stage of development is a “natural person.” Between that statute and Georgia’s ban on abortion after six weeks of gestation, Smith’s doctors decided that discontinuing life support would effectively “abort” the fetus. (Laura Hermer, 6/16)
Stat:
IVF Needs More Regulation To Achieve Trump’s Goals
In the face of rising national infertility and economic uncertainty, the institution of family is more important than ever. With 1 in 6 globally experiencing infertility, the current administration’s presidential order to make in vitro fertilization more affordable was a welcome development. It may be light on action, but it shows our government recognizes that building families strengthens the foundation of society, safeguards tomorrow, and ensures long-term stability. (Brian Levine, 6/16)
Kansas City Star:
High Schooler Told Kansas Sen. Moran Not To Cut Cancer Funds
Future cancer cures are in jeopardy because of dramatic and unprecedented proposed reductions in research funding, staff eliminations and policy shifts at the National Institutes of Health and National Cancer Institute. That’s why I traveled to Washington, D.C., last week to speak in support of strong cancer research funding, and to personally tell Sen. Jerry Moran that cuts have consequences. (Matthew Chen, 6/15)