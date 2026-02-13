Viewpoints: Youth Gender-Affirming Care Is Shifting; Half Of CDC Surveillance Systems Have Gone Quiet
Editorial writers discuss these public health issues.
The Atlantic:
The Tide Goes Out On Youth Gender Medicine
American doctors are no longer united on the wisdom of medicalizing gender dysphoria in minors. (Helen Lewis, 2/12)
Stat:
CDC Early Warning Systems Have Gone Dark. Here's How To Fill The Gap
A study published recently in Annals of Internal Medicine confirmed what many clinicians had begun to suspect: Nearly half of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s regularly updated surveillance databases have gone dark. Of 82 databases that were updated at least monthly at the start of 2025, 38 have stopped — no new data, no explanation, no timeline for resumption. Eighty-seven percent of the paused databases are vaccination-related. (Robert B. Shpiner, 2/13)
Stat:
Pharmacy Kiosks Require Pharmacist Oversight
The next phase of direct-to-consumer health care involves several companies, including Amazon, beginning to fill prescriptions for common medications at electronic kiosks. These kiosks carry drugs used by millions of patients in the U.S. (T. Joseph Mattingly II and Mark A. Munger, 2/13)
The Washington Post:
Vaccine Innovation VS. The Bureaucracy
Regulators move the goalposts for a manufacturer that uses mRNA technology. (2/11)
The Washington Post:
Vaccine Guidance For Adults Is Difficult To Find. Here’s Where To Look
Adults should also stay up-to-date with vaccines. Here’s where to go for trusted guidance. (Leana S. Wen, 2/12)