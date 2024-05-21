Visiting Saudi Arabia? Be Sure To Get Meningococcal Vaccine First, CDC Says
Twelve cases stemming from people who either traveled to the nation or were close contacts prompted the travel and health alerts. In other news, a more severe mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo could have global implications.
CIDRAP:
CDC Urges Travelers To Saudi Arabia To Be Current With Meningococcal Vaccines
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today issued a health alert and a level 1 travel alert about meningococcal disease in travelers to Saudi Arabia, especially those taking part in pilgrimage activities. The alerts follow a recent notification from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Of 12 recent cases in the United States and Europe due to Saudi Arabia travel, 10 were in people who traveled to Saudi Arabia and 2 were close contacts, the CDC said in its Health Advisory Network notice. (Schnirring, 5/20)
CIDRAP:
DR Congo Mpox Outbreak Poses Global Threat Of Deadlier Clade
An ongoing outbreak of the clade 1 mpox virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) poses a threat to the United States, authors write in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Clade 1 is more deadly and severe than the clade 2 virus that caused a global outbreak among men who have sex with men (MSM) in 2022. (Soucheray, 5/20)
In covid news —
CIDRAP:
Long-COVID Codes In Health Record May Dramatically Underestimate Its Prevalence
Long COVID is likely much more prevalent than indicated in electronic health record (EHR) diagnostic or referral codes, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine researchers report in eClinicalMedicine. (Van Beusekom, 5/20)
WUSF:
New CDC Guidance For Schools Encourages Vaccination And Masks
New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aims to help schools reduce the spread of infections, but recommendations include some that Florida officials have spoken out against. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo have previously discouraged vaccination and mask wearing — particularly when it comes to COVID-19. (Miller, 5/21)
Science Alert:
Here's Yet Another Reason To Stay On Top Of Your COVID Vaccine Boosters
If the effects don't fade too rapidly, new data suggests regular COVID-19 vaccinations could strengthen our immune systems against future variants and even related viruses. This is on top of the proven protection they already provide against current infections. (Koumoundouros, 5/21)