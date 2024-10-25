Wearables, Apps, And AI To Shape The Future Of Health Devices
The HLTH conference in Las Vegas this week provided hints at where the future of health technology is headed. Gadgets and tech demonstrated included an app that can provide vitals with just a face scan, earrings that can track health metrics, and a AI-powered stethoscope.
Axios:
A Peek At The Future Of Health Gadgets
With just an image of your face and the help of artificial intelligence, a new iPhone app can tell you your heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation and even whether you are getting enough sleep. The app from FaceHeart Vitals was one in a slew of digital health devices on display at the HLTH conference in Las Vegas this week that offered a glimpse of how digital health companies are thinking about health care's biggest problems. (Reed, 10/25)
In other health industry news —
Reuters:
Sanofi Profit Growth Beats Market View On Early Start Of Vaccine Sales
French drug maker Sanofi on Friday posted stronger earnings growth than analysts had expected in the third quarter, boosted by an earlier-than-anticipated start of the vaccination season. Quarterly business operating income, excluding one-off items, rose by 14.4% to 4.6 billion euros ($5.0 billion), surpassing the average analyst estimate of 4 billion euros in a poll posted on the company's website. (Burger, 10/25)
Reuters:
Goldman-Backed Drug Developer Septerna Raises $288 Mln In US IPO
Biotech firm Septerna on Thursday said it raised $288 million in its initial public offering that has been upsized twice, a sign of upbeat investor sentiment for the capital-intensive sector. Septerna sold 16 million shares in the offering at $18 a piece. Earlier in the day, the drug developer had already upsized the offering to nearly 15.3 million shares, from 10.9 million shares and said it aimed to sell at $18 a piece versus an earlier target range of $15 and $17 a share. (Kannagi Basil, 10/24)
Modern Healthcare:
CHS Finances Weighed Down By Medicare Advantage Payer Denials
Medicare Advantage payer denials and Hurricane Helene put a damper on Community Health Systems' third-quarter earnings results. CHS continues to weather increasing payer denials and coding downgrades, CEO Tim Hingtgen told analysts on Thursday's earnings call. He said the for-profit health system stood up an enhanced utilization review program and centralized its physician adviser services in the last couple of years to make sure CHS receives appropriate payment for the care it provides. (Hudson, 10/24)
Stat:
General Catalyst Raises $8 Billion, With $750 Million For Health Care
The venture capital giant General Catalyst has raised $8 billion in fresh capital, with $750 million set aside for health care investments as its acquisition of an Ohio safety net hospital undergoes regulatory review. Fund XII consists of $4.5 billion for funds dedicated to seed and growth equity, $1.5 billion for creating new companies, and $2 billion of “separately managed accounts,” the firm said. It did not immediately clarify how the $750 million in health care funds would be distributed between investment and creation. (Ravindranath , 10/24)