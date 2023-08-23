Weight-Loss Drugs Have Extra Benefits; Antibiotic Manufacturing Report Suggests Improvements Are Needed
Read recent pharmaceutical developments in KFF Health News' Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
ScienceDaily:
Anti-Obesity Drug Improves Associative Learning In People With Obesity
Obesity leads to altered energy metabolism and reduced insulin sensitivity of cells. The so-called 'anti-obesity drugs' are increasingly used to treat obesity and have caused tremendous interest, especially in the USA. (Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing, 8/17)
The Hill:
Novo Nordisk Boosts Lobbying As It Seeks Medicare Coverage For Obesity Drugs
Novo Nordisk, the maker of the weight loss drug Wegovy and diabetes medication Ozempic, went on a federal lobbying spending spree in the first six months of 2023. The Danish drugmaker is pushing Congress to pass a bill that would nix Medicare restrictions on covering weight management treatments. (Giorno, 8/22)
CIDRAP:
Report Outlines Steps Needed For More Responsible Antibiotic Manufacturing
A new report on responsible antibiotic manufacturing suggests that while a handful of companies are taking steps to reduce the amount of antibiotic manufacturing waste released into the environment, more needs to be done. (Dall, 8/22)
Reuters:
Roche Inadvertently Publishes Positive Interim Trial Data On Lung Cancer Drug
Roche inadvertently published positive lung cancer drug trial data from an interim analysis, boosting the Swiss drug maker's shares even though more data will be needed to confirm the treatment's efficacy. Roche said on Wednesday that market participants had made it aware of the inadvertent disclosure of an interim data analysis on new immunotherapy tiragolumab, part of an experimental class of drugs known as anti-TIGIT. (Burger and Moore, 8/23)