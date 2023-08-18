Weight-Loss Drugs In The US Cost Many Times The Price Paid Elsewhere

The Hill covers a KFF analysis that found the price hikes for drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy in the U.S. are sizable compared to other wealthy nations — the list price is 10 times less in some places. Among other news items: a look at Big Pharma's high-price playbook, and news on HIV and its treatment.

The Hill: The US Pays More For Newer Weight Loss Drugs Than Its Peers: Report

The prices charged for drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are significantly higher in the U.S. when compared with other wealthy nations, with the list price being 10 times lower in some countries, according to a new analysis from KFF. As KFF’s analysis found, a one-month supply of Ozempic — which is indicated for diabetes but is sometimes prescribed for weight loss off-label — has a list price of $936 in the U.S. Among the nine other countries that KFF looked at, none paid more than $200 for a month’s supply of the same drug. (Choi, 8/17)

KFF Health News: A Peek At Big Pharma’s Playbook That Leaves Many Americans Unable To Afford Their Drugs

America’s pharmaceutical giants are suing this summer to block the federal government’s first effort at drug price regulation. Last year’s Inflation Reduction Act included what on its face seems a modest proposal: The federal government would for the first time be empowered to negotiate prices Medicare pays for drugs — but only for 10 very expensive medicines beginning in 2026 (an additional 15 in 2027 and 2028, with more added in later years). Another provision would require manufacturers to pay rebates to Medicare for drug prices that increased faster than inflation. (Rosenthal, 8/18)

On HIV/AIDS —

Axios: Iowa Leads U.S. In HIV Suppression

Iowa leads the nation in suppressing HIV in patients who are diagnosed with the disease, according to the most recent 2021 analysis by the Centers for Disease Control. Medication can delay HIV-positive people from getting AIDS, as well as prevent sexual transmission of the disease. (Ta, 8/17)

Bay Area Reporter: Long-Term HIV Survivors Fighting For Their Lives All Over Again

The fight against the HIV epidemic has seen a number of good milestones lately — the World Health Organization reaffirmed July 22 that those who consistently take antiretroviral treatment and maintain undetectable viral loads don't transmit the virus during sex. But those who've acquired HIV infection tell the Bay Area Reporter that they're still fighting for their lives. "As HIV gets older, so are we getting older," Hulda Brown, a 79-year-old straight ally, said in a recent interview. "We need different housing, safer housing, and chairlifts. You may need to walk with a cane. As you get older, we've had to adjust. We need a place to go to find services to explain to us the changes happening in our body, and how we can adapt." (Ferrannini, 8/16)

Top Class Actions: Gilead Sciences Agrees To $246.8M Settlement In HIV Drug Antitrust Case

Gilead Sciences reached a $246.8 million settlement with direct purchasers of its HIV medications over allegations it made a deal with Teva Pharmaceuticals to delay generic versions of the drugs, Law360 reports. (Bucher, 8/17)

Stat: ViiV Healthcare And Doctors Without Borders Tussle Over Contract Terms For An HIV Drug

A feud has erupted between ViiV Healthcare and Doctors Without Borders over a deal to allow the relief organization to purchase an injectable HIV prevention drug, the latest fracas involving the company and efforts to distribute its medication to mostly poor locations around the world. (Silverman, 8/17)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription