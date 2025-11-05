White House Bargaining With Lilly, Novo To Offer $149 Weight Loss Drugs
The deal would allow TrumpRx to sell the low-dose medications and ensure that Medicaid and Medicare cover them. Eli Lilly also is negotiating for a government voucher that would expedite the FDA review of a weight loss pill it hopes to bring to market. Plus, an America-first battle for biotech.
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Negotiating Deal With Ozempic Maker To Sell Some Weight-Loss Drugs For $149
The Trump administration is negotiating a deal with weight-loss drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk that would allow the lowest doses of some of their obesity drugs to be sold to consumers at $149 for a month’s supply via TrumpRx, according to people familiar with the matter. The deals would also result in Medicare and Medicaid covering the drugs for weight loss, the people said, which would be a boon to the companies. (Essley Whyte and Loftus, 11/4)
Axios:
Novo And Pfizer Make Their America First Case In Their Fight Over An Anti-Obesity Biotech
Novo Nordisk and Pfizer's multibillion-dollar fight over who gets to buy an anti-obesity biotech has morphed into a narrative argument over which acquisition would be most America First — a framing with clear political implications. (Owens, 11/5)
On tariffs —
Bloomberg:
US Formally Cuts Fentanyl Tariff On China To 10% After Xi Deal
US President Donald Trump announced a cut to fentanyl-related tariffs on imports from China and the continued freeze of some of his reciprocal levies on Chinese goods, formalizing key elements of the sweeping trade deal struck with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The moves, made in a pair of executive orders issued Tuesday, go into effect on Nov. 10. The fentanyl tariff rate will be halved from 20% to 10%, while Trump has also extended for a year a truce that saw him reduce his reciprocal tariff rate from 34% to 10%. (Wingrove, 11/4)
Bloomberg:
Siemens Healthineers Sees Tariff Impact Doubling In 2026
Siemens Healthineers AG expects the impact from tariffs to roughly double to €400 million ($460 million) in fiscal 2026, according to Chief Financial Officer Jochen Schmitz. The German medical-technology company sees good prospects for business in the US, Schmitz said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Still, the manufacturer is managing costs tightly and can “think about potential value-add shifts” to counter the import duties, he added. Tariff headwind was around €200 million in fiscal 2025. (Eckl-Dorna and Mackenzie, 11/5)
The New York Times:
This Closed Factory Shows How Hard Reviving Drug Manufacturing Will Be
This year, as President Trump threatened tariffs, nearly all of the wealthiest pharmaceutical companies have pledged to spend billions of dollars to build factories in the United States. Construction is underway in industry hubs like North Carolina on state-of-the-art plants that will produce blockbuster drugs. But the president’s drug-manufacturing renaissance in America is largely leaving out the production of generic medicines, which account for 90 percent of Americans’ prescriptions. (Robbins, 11/4)