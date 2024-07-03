White House Clarifies Where It Stands On Gender-Affirming Care For Children
"We believe these surgeries should be limited to adults,” a White House spokesperson told The 19th in an email Tuesday. "We continue to support gender-affirming care for minors, which represents a continuum of care."
The 19th:
Biden Admin Says It Opposes Gender-Affirming Surgery For Minors
The Biden administration on Tuesday afternoon provided more details about its opposition to gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors, a position at odds with its previously broad support for gender-affirming care — and one taken by a presidential administration that has closely aligned itself with LGBTQ+ advocates. (Rummler, 7/2)
AP:
Judge's Order Greatly Expands Where Biden Can't Enforce A New Rule Protecting LGBTQ+ Students
Enforcement of a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students has been blocked in four states and a patchwork of places elsewhere by a federal judge in Kansas. U.S. District Judge John Broomes suggested in his ruling Tuesday that the Biden administration must now consider whether forcing compliance remains “worth the effort.” (Hanna, 7/2)
Idaho Capital Sun:
‘I’m Not Ready To Give Up:’ Idaho Ban Prompts Clinic To Halt Gender-Affirming Care
In 2018, Kody Gates moved back to his hometown. But he was terrified about whether he could still access gender-affirming care. He felt relieved when he found Dr. Neil Ragan, who founded Health West ISU’s gender-affirming care clinic in Pocatello. But in response to a new law that took effect Monday that bans public funds for gender-affirming care, Health West will stop providing gender-affirming care to everyone. Counseling will still be offered at the Idaho-based non-profit health center. (Pfannenstiel, 7/2)
NPR:
In Just A Few Years, Half Of All States Passed Bans On Trans Health Care For Kids
Transgender people under 18 face laws that bar them from accessing gender-affirming health care in 25 states — just a few years ago, not a single state had such a law. (Simmons-Duffin and Fung, 7/3)