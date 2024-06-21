WHO and Eli Lilly Issue Global Warning About Phony Weight Loss Drugs
Eli Lilly says it is “deeply concerned” over the spread of fake or compounded versions of tirzepatide, the active ingredient in Mounjaro and Zepbound. As AP reported, Eli Lilly is the only lawful supplier of those drugs, and it does not provide tirzepatide to compounding pharmacies or online retailers.
AP:
WHO, Eli Lilly Caution Patients Against Fake Versions Of Weight-Loss Drugs
The World Health Organization and drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. are warning people to be wary of fake versions of popular weight-loss and diabetes medicines. WHO said Thursday that it has fielded several reports of fake semaglutide — the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Ozempic — in all geographic regions of the world since 2022. (6/20)
Reuters:
Lilly Files More Lawsuits To Curb Sales Of Counterfeit Mounjaro
U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly said on Thursday it was suing six more entities including medical spas and wellness centers for selling products claiming to contain tirzepatide, the active ingredient in its popular diabetes drug, Mounjaro. Tirzepatide was approved late last year as Zepbound for weight loss, and Lilly is the only company that has the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell the drug. (6/20)
The Wall Street Journal:
Why Wall Street Is Chasing Ozempic Wannabes
Gilead Sciences, a biotech company focused on treatments for cancer and HIV, isn’t pitching itself as an obesity-drug developer. But that hasn’t stopped some Wall Street analysts from trying to do that on its behalf. Seasoned Jefferies analyst Michael Yee published a market-moving note to investors last week: He dug up recent patents and cross-referenced them with prior data to unearth what looked like the makings of an early-stage metabolic program that could one day become an obesity program. (Wainer, 6/20)
CNN:
Researchers Have Found A ‘Clear Genetic Trigger For Obesity’ That Applies To Some People
Obesity isn’t just a matter of food and exercise — it may be in your genetic code, according to new research. (Holcombe, 6/20)