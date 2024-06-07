Whooping Cough Surging In The US After Covid Protocols Fall By Wayside

The highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection has affected more than double the number of people so far this year compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, three more infants have died from the illness in the UK.

The Washington Post: Whooping Cough Cases Double In The U.S., A Potential Legacy Of The Pandemic

Whooping cough, a bacterial illness that poses an especially significant threat to infants, is surging in the United States — another potential legacy of the coronavirus pandemic. Federal disease trackers report that during the first five months of this year, about 5,000 whooping cough cases were reported, more than double the number for the same period last year. (Johnson and Malhi, 6/6)

Newsweek: Whooping Cough Map Reveals Why FDA Is Concerned

The FDA is concerned because the illness is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. It can be very dangerous, particularly to infants and those with compromised immune systems, as it can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia, seizures, and even death. Symptoms begin with mild cold-like signs, including a runny nose and mild cough, but progress to severe coughing fits that can produce a "whooping" sound when the person breathes in. These fits can be debilitating, causing vomiting and exhaustion. The rise in cases this year can be put down to several factors. Decreased vaccination rates, partially due to vaccine hesitancy, have played a significant role. (6/6)

Sky News: Whooping Cough: Three More Deaths Confirmed In England As Cases Continue To Rise Sharply

Eight infants have died between January and April 2024, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). This is three more than the previously reported figure for the year so far. Whooping cough can be called the "100-day cough" because of how long it can take to recover from it, and it spreads very easily. (6/6)

On the spread of mpox —

ABC News: Mpox Public Health Campaign Was Successful But Cases Still Occur At Low Levels In US: Study

In summer 2022, the global mpox outbreak seemed poised to overwhelm the U.S. with cases rising exponentially every week and no signs of slowing. A successful public health campaign -- promoting behavior changes and vaccination -- helped cases drop dramatically. However, a new small study published Thursday and led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) says that mpox cases are still circulating at low levels in the U.S. and primarily among unvaccinated high-risk groups. (Kekatos, 6/6)

On the spread of bird flu —

CBS News: Minnesota Cow Herd Tests Positive For Bird Flu; "Pasteurized Dairy Products Remain Safe To Consume," Says CDC

Lab tests have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a dairy herd in Benson County, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health said. ... According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, a producer noticed signs of illness in only a few cows over the weekend. The next day, however, the producer reported that over 40 cows had contracted a fever. (Lofgren, 6/6)

Reuters: Exclusive: Cows Infected With Bird Flu Have Died In Five US States

Dairy cows infected with avian flu in five U.S. states have died or been slaughtered by farmers because they did not recover, state officials and academics told Reuters. Reports of the deaths suggest the bird flu outbreak in cows could take a greater economic toll in the farm belt than initially thought. Farmers have long culled poultry infected by the virus, but cows cost much more to raise than chickens or turkeys. (Douglas and Polansek, 6/6)

