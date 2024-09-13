Why All Families Should Talk About Racial Trauma
KFF Health News’ Midwest Correspondent Cara Anthony spent the past few years reporting about racial violence in Sikeston, Missouri, for our “Silence in Sikeston” project. Interviewing Black families there helped her uncover her family's traumatic past, too.
KFF Health News:
No One Wants To Talk About Racial Trauma. Why My Family Broke Our Silence
I wasn’t sure if visiting a cotton field was a good idea. Almost everyone in my family was antsy when we pulled up to the sea of white. The cotton was beautiful but soggy. An autumn rain had drenched the dirt before we arrived, our shoes sinking into the ground with each step. I felt like a stranger to the soil. (Anthony, 9/13)
