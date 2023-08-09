Why Do Some People Get Long Covid? Research Finds Link To Single Gene
Preliminary research by an international collaboration between dozens of scientists associated long covid with people who carry a version of a single gene, FOXP4. In other long covid news, NIH efforts to research possible therapies are in question.
NPR:
A New Clue To The Reason Some People Come Down With Long COVID
Stéphanie Longet is an immunologist and a COVID researcher at the University of Saint-Etienne in France, and just like 10-20% of adults who were infected with the virus, she continues to have symptoms well after her infection has resolved – a condition known colloquially as long COVID. ... Longet and other scientists don't exactly know why some people develop long COVID while others don't, but preliminary research released in medRxiv in July suggests that genetics plays a role. (Barnhart, 8/8)
Stat:
‘Underwhelming’: NIH Trials Fail To Test Meaningful Long Covid Treatments — After 2.5 Years And $1 Billion
More than 2.5 years after the National Institutes of Health received a $1 billion mandate from Congress to study and treat long Covid, the agency has finally launched clinical trials for the often-debilitating condition. But both scientists who study long Covid and patients who have struggled with it say the trials are unlikely to deliver meaningful treatments, suggesting the federal government’s landmark Covid research effort may have been wasted. (Ladyzhets, 8/9)
On the covid surge —
New York Post:
COVID Cases Up 55% In New York, Doctors Warn Of New Variants
In May, the COVID-19 emergency was officially declared over — but the coronavirus is still a significant concern, according to some in the medical community. The latest data from the New York state Department of Health, released Aug. 2, shows that COVID cases spiked by 55% since the prior week, with an average of 824 reported cases per day across the state. And hospital admissions for the disease increased by 22% compared to the previous week, which translates to more than 100 admissions a day. (Lallanilla, 8/8)
The Hill:
COVID Hospitalizations Jump Again: Maps Show Where It’s Worst
For the second week in a row, the number of people being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 rose significantly, by more than 12%. An additional 9,056 people were hospitalized with the virus last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – that represents a 12.5% jump. (Martichoux, 8/8)
On covid treatments and vaccines —
WWMT:
Michigan Judge Denies Drug Manufacturer's Immunity In Case Of Contaminated COVID-19 Medication
A Michigan judge has ruled for the first time that a drug manufacturer is not protected by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act in a case where a man suffered two strokes and a leg amputation after receiving a COVID-19 medication contaminated with glass particles. The PREP Act was declared by the U.S. Department of health and Human Services for emergency use, and shields manufacturers, administrators and distributors of vaccines from liability claims of loss caused by a drug. The case, filed by Ven Johnson Law on behalf of Dan Nowacki, focuses on how Nowacki suffered a stroke after receiving Remdesivir that was contaminated with glass particles. (8/8)
Stat:
Emergent Cuts Jobs, Executive Role In Business Shake-Up
Emergent BioSolutions, the manufacturing company that fell into hot water in 2021 due to a contamination issue involving millions of doses of Covid vaccines, is pivoting its business and cutting hundreds of jobs, including a C-suite role. (DeAngelis, 8/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
Pfizer’s Covid Boost Crashes To Earth
The pandemic showered Pfizer with record sales. Now the end of the crisis is dragging the drugmaker down. (Hopkins, 8/6)