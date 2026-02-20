Wis. Bills To Expand Medicaid, Cancer Screenings Await Governor’s Signature

The Medicaid measure would extend coverage for new moms up to a year after giving birth. The second bill requires insurance companies to cover extra cancer screenings for women with dense breast tissue. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is expected to sign them next week, AP reported.

AP: Wisconsin Passes Expanded Medicaid For Moms

Women in Wisconsin will soon be eligible to receive expanded Medicaid coverage for up to a year after giving birth following near-unanimous passage of a measure Thursday by the Wisconsin Assembly that would leave Arkansas as the only state yet to expand such benefits. Wisconsin Democrats, and even most Republicans, have pushed for years to expand Medicaid coverage for new mothers, only to be blocked by powerful Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Vos had argued that he opposed expanding welfare programs, but he relented late Wednesday. (Bauer, 2/19)

More health news from Arizona and California —

AP: Judge Orders Takeover Of Health Care In Arizona Prisons

A federal judge has ordered a takeover of health care operations in Arizona’s prisons and will appoint an official to run the system after years of complaints about poor medical and mental health care. The decision on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver came after her 2022 verdict that concluded Arizona had violated prisoners’ rights by providing inadequate care that led to suffering and preventable deaths. (Billeaud, 2/20)

CalMatters: California Prisons Have Life-Saving Addiction Treatment. Doctors Say Parole Board Is Undermining It

California’s parole board is using unreliable drug test results in decisions about releasing incarcerated people despite flaws that were exposed in a rash of false positives two years ago, more than a dozen state prison doctors and state-appointed attorneys say. As a result of the practice, which conflicts with policies governing prison health care, more and more incarcerated people are walking away from life-saving addiction treatment over fears that a false positive could cost them their freedom. (Mihalovich, 2/19)

Politico: Exclusive: Newsom Backs Social Media Restrictions For Teens Under 16

California Gov. Gavin Newsom stepped into the fight over age limits on social media Thursday, saying he wants state legislation that would restrict access to the powerful online platforms for teens under 16. (Katzenberger and Mui, 2/19)

On transgender and reproductive care in Michigan, Texas, and Nevada —

CBS News: DOJ Investigating 3 Michigan School Districts Over Sexual Orientation And Gender Ideology Instruction

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a new investigation into three Michigan school districts to determine if they have added "sexual orientation and gender ideology" content in any of their classes without giving parents the option to opt their kids out. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillion sent letters to superintendents at the Detroit Public Schools Community District, Godfrey-Lee Public Schools and Lansing School District, saying the DOJ will determine if the districts violated Title IX. (Rojas-Castillo, 2/19)

ABC News: Texas Court To Hear Appeal In Case Of Midwife Accused Of Violating State Abortion Ban

A Texas appeals court will hear arguments on Thursday in a civil lawsuit brought against a woman accused by the state of illegally providing abortions in the Houston area. Maria Margarita Rojas allegedly provided abortions in violation of the state's abortion ban and was practicing medicine without a license at a network of clinics in northwestern Houston, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. (Kekatos, 2/19)

The Nevada Independent: ‘I Lost A Lot Of Hope’: Nevada Pays $100K To Woman Convicted For Miscarriage Under 1911 Law

Nevada’s ban on taking drugs to end a pregnancy after the 24th week makes it the only state left in the nation that explicitly criminalizes abortions, advocates say, and legislative efforts last year to change that fell flat. Patience Rousseau was the only person ever charged and convicted under the law, according to Laura FitzSimmons, a Carson City-based lawyer who has represented her since 2020. FitzSimmons helped get Rousseau’s conviction vacated in 2021 for ineffective assistance of counsel. (Reynolds, 2/19)

From Iowa, Idaho, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania —

Iowa Capital Dispatch: University Of Iowa Researchers Create Tools For Cancer Tracking In Different States

As Iowa officials drill down on their fight to understand and address high cancer rates in the state, a mapping tool developed by University of Iowa researchers is informing their and other states’ work — and the network is set to keep growing. (Draisey, 2/19)

AP: Suspect Pours Accelerant On Stolen Ambulance In Idaho, Flees Scene

Authorities in Idaho were searching Thursday for a suspect who they said stole an ambulance outside a hospital, poured an accelerant over it and drove it into a nearby building that houses U.S. Department of Homeland Security offices. Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea didn’t identify the substance poured on the inside and outside of the ambulance. “It appears the suspect was unable to ignite the accelerant before being scared off by responding agencies,” he said in a statement. The incident occurred at about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the Boise suburb of Meridian, police said. (McAvoy and Boone, 2/20)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Nurse Practitioner Launches Mobile Clinic To Improve Access To Pediatric Care In NH

On evenings and weekends when pediatric clinics in Salem are typically closed, Melissa Carter found it difficult to find health care for her sick children. It’s why Carter, who’s a nurse practitioner with over a decade of experience, started a mobile pediatric unit in December. (Liu and Furukawa, 2/19)

CBS News: Meet 2 Philadelphia Area Therapists Revolutionizing How Black Men Get Therapy And Breaking The Stigma

Two Black women in Philadelphia are becoming changemakers in their communities and revolutionizing the way Black men access therapy. To understand their mission, look no further than their powerful and to-the-point moniker, Black Men Heal. The nonprofit was created by a pair of visionary and dedicated women, both of whom are driven to spark change: Tasnim Sulaiman and Zakia Williams. (Washington, 2/19)

