Wisconsin High Court Keeps Liberal Tilt With Abortion Rights On Docket
Liberal Judge Susan Crawford bested conservative Judge Brad Schimel for a seat on the court. Separately: Wyoming makes it harder for people to obtain procedural abortions; funding freezes limit contraception access nationally and globally; and more.
The New York Times:
Liberal Wins Wisconsin Court Race, Despite Musk’s Millions
A liberal candidate for a pivotal seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court overcame $25 million in spending from Elon Musk and defeated her conservative opponent on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported, in a contest that became a kind of referendum on Mr. Musk and his slashing of the federal government. The victory for Judge Susan Crawford, 60, who won a 10-year term, maintains a 4-to-3 majority for liberals on the court, which in coming months is poised to deliver key decisions on abortion and labor rights. (Epstein, 4/2)
Wyoming Public Radio:
New Wyoming Abortion Law Forces More Patients To Travel To Colorado
Wyoming no longer has a clinic offering procedural abortions. Now, patients are traveling hundreds more miles to neighboring states for care. The women’s health clinic in Casper, Wellspring Health Access, has served patients from across Wyoming, South Dakota, Idaho and 16 other states. A new state law, pushed by abortion opponents, placed strict requirements on the clinic, including getting its physicians admitting privileges at nearby hospitals and making extensive renovations. (Merzbach, 4/1)
Roll Call:
Supreme Court To Weigh Medicaid Cutoff For Planned Parenthood
The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday over South Carolina’s effort to keep Planned Parenthood facilities from receiving Medicaid funding if they perform abortions, part of a dispute that could impact Congress’ ability to mandate coverage in the program. (Macagnone, 4/1)
AP:
Trump Administration Pauses Some Family Planning Grants
The federal government has paused $27.5 million for organizations that provide family planning, contraception, cancer screenings and sexually transmitted infection services as it investigates whether they’re complying with the law. The National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association says 16 organizations received notice Monday that funding is on hold. At least 11 Planned Parenthood Federation of America regional affiliates and all recipients of federal family planning, or Title X, grants in seven states, had funding withheld. (Mulvihill, 4/1)
The New York Times:
Trump Aid Cuts End Contraception Access For Millions Of Women
The United States is ending its financial support for family planning programs in developing countries, cutting nearly 50 million women off from access to contraception. This policy change has attracted little attention amid the wholesale dismantling of American foreign aid, but it stands to have enormous implications, including more maternal deaths and an overall increase in poverty. It derails an effort that had brought long-acting contraceptives to women in some of the poorest and most isolated parts of the world in recent years. (Nolen, 4/1)