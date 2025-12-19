With Cannabis Reclassification, CBD Will Be Covered For Medicare Patients
President Donald Trump's executive order effectively speeds up the process to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III substance, a move that opens up access to Americans who want it and for researchers studying its medical use. Marijuana is still illegal under federal law.
Axios:
Trump Reclassifies Weed As Section 3 Drugs, Approves Medicare Coverage
President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that launches a pilot program authorizing Medicare to cover cannabis products for seniors. Trump's embrace of marijuana could be a game-changer for older people who are seeking alternative treatments for common ailments. (Lalljee, 12/18)
Stat:
Trump’s Marijuana Reclassification Could Boost Research, Access
Under the new classification, marijuana will remain an illegal drug under federal law. But the move could facilitate additional research into cannabis, federal officials said, even as others warned it would also boost the marijuana industry by allowing major tax breaks that were prohibited under the substance’s current classification. (Facher, 12/18)
San Francisco Chronicle:
What Trump's Move To Declassify Marijuana Means For California
Finally, Donald Trump is potentially making America great when it comes to something close to California’s heart: weed. (Garofoli, 12/18)