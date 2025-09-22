With Wegovy Pill Coming Soon, Its Maker Seeks To Regain Industry Lead
Novo Nordisk is poised to shake up the weight loss medication landscape again next year with the first-to-market pill. But pharmaceutical competitors are on its heels. Other health industry news reports on telehealth, hospital rankings, and more.
The Wall Street Journal:
Ozempic’s Maker Got Crushed. The Rebound Is Under Way
Novo Nordisk has a reputation for squandering its lead. It was first with the weight-loss injection Wegovy, yet Eli Lilly’s Zepbound seized the top position. Now Novo is poised to debut a Wegovy pill early next year, pending U.S. regulatory approval. But Lilly’s rival tablet is expected soon after—and could once again come out on top. Playing second fiddle to Lilly has weighed heavily. Novo’s stock is down more than 50% in the past year. (Wainer, 9/21)
ProPublica:
Psychiatric Hospitals Are Violating EMTALA By Turning Patients Away
Discharging patients who are at risk of harming themselves or others is illegal. But dozens of psychiatric hospitals aren’t honoring the law — and the government isn’t following up. (Cahan, 9/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Rural Patients Less Likely To Use Telehealth, Must Travel Longer
The promise of telehealth for rural health still has a ways to go, according to a new survey. As states put together their applications for a piece of the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Fund, a survey from public brokerage firm JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated) published Tuesday found that rural patients are the least likely to use telehealth despite having the longest to travel to a healthcare facility. (Broderick, 9/19)
Modern Healthcare:
How Cleveland Clinic, City Of Hope Tackle Employer Cancer Costs
Health systems are working directly with employers to improve cancer care and lower costs as demand — and employers’ healthcare expenses — surge. Providers are gearing up to treat more cancer patients, hoping to ease employers’ mounting frustration with steep premium increases, long appointment wait times and unnecessary treatment, health system and care navigation company executives said. Cutting out insurers through direct contracts could add transparency to employers’ healthcare costs and help standardize treatment strategies, they said. (Kacik, 9/19)
North Carolina Health News, Charlotte Ledger:
Another Large NC Independent Practice Joins Hospital Ranks
Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine Associates, one of the nation’s largest independent neurosurgery practices, will join Atrium Health on Oct. 1, 2025, the two providers announced last week. Nearly 300 Carolina NeuroSurgery & Spine staff members across seven Charlotte-area clinics will become part of Atrium, which operates under the corporate banner of Advocate Health, the country’s third-largest public health care system with $34.8 billion in annual revenue. (Crouch, 9/22)
MPR News:
Mayo Clinic Global Hackathon Aims To Solve Medical Mysteries
On Sunday, more than a hundred doctors and specialists from around the world will convene in Rochester to help patients whose conditions have eluded diagnosis. Mayo Clinic will host the four-day event, known as the “Undiagnosed Hackathon” — a global effort to solve rare diseases that have long gone unexplained. Eric Klee, a co-director, said he’s hopeful that this opportunity to collaborate across disciplines and backgrounds will help participating patients finally get answers. (Castle Work, 9/21)
UnitedHealth developments —
Modern Healthcare:
UnitedHealth Elevates Sandeep Dadlani To Optum Insight CEO
UnitedHealth Group has named Sandeep Dadlani CEO of its Optum Insight technology arm, Dadlani announced in a social media post Thursday. Dadlani previously served as UnitedHealth’s executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer. He succeeds Dhivya Suryadevara, who had served in that role and CEO of the Optum Financial healthcare banking division since May. (Tepper, 9/19)
AP:
Mangione's Lawyers Want Death Penalty Off The Table
Luigi Mangione’s lawyers urged a judge on Saturday to bar federal prosecutors from seeking the death penalty in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, arguing that authorities prejudiced his case by turning his arrest into a “Marvel movie” spectacle and by publicly declaring their desire to see him executed. (Sisak, 9/20)