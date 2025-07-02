Wyoming Confirms Its First Measles Case In 15 Years

The patient is an unvaccinated child. Other states making news: New Mexico, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and elsewhere.

Wyoming Public Radio: Measles Case Confirmed In Casper, The First In Wyoming In 15 Years

A measles case has been confirmed in Natrona County, the first in the state since 2010. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), an unvaccinated child contracted the illness from an unknown source. (Tan, 7/1)

CIDRAP: New Mexico, Texas Confirm More Measles Cases

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDH) today reported eight more measles cases, all from Luna County, where officials last week announced an outbreak at a detection facility in Deming. The new cases push the state’s total, some of which are linked to the large West Texas outbreak, to 94 cases. Last week, health officials announced that five detainees at the facility had tested positive for measles. The facility houses 400 inmates and employs 100 staff. (Schnirring, 7/1)

KFF Health News: As Mosquito Season Peaks, Officials Brace For New Normal Of Dengue Cases

As summer ushers in peak mosquito season, health and vector control officials are bracing for the possibility of another year of historic rates of dengue. And with climate change, the lack of an effective vaccine, and federal research cuts, they worry the disease will become endemic to a larger swath of North America. About 3,700 new dengue infections were reported last year in the contiguous United States, up from about 2,050 in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Reese, 7/2)

More health news from across the U.S. —

Health News Florida: DeSantis Signs Budget That Includes More Than $1.16 Billion For Health Care Initiatives

With the clock ticking on Tuesday’s start of the fiscal year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the state's 2026-26 budget totaling $117 billion on Monday. The finalized spending plan includes more than $1.16 billion for health care initiatives that support mental health and addiction services, cancer research, maternal and child health, elder care, and veterans’ services. (Mayer, 7/1)

North Carolina Health News: NC To Get $150M From New Opioid Settlement With Purdue Pharma

North Carolina is poised to receive $150 million from a new multi-state legal settlement with pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, for their alleged role in fueling the opioid epidemic. (Knopf, 7/2)

Chicago Tribune: Alleged Co-Conspirator In Hospital Scandal Pleads Not Guilty

The owner of two allegedly fraudulent COVID-19 testing labs linked to a disgraced former executive of Loretto Hospital pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges he was part of a sprawling fraud scheme that siphoned more than $290 million in federal funds for testing that never occurred. (Kubzansky, 7/1)

AP: Philadelphia Workers Strike, Affecting Trash Pickup, Pools And 911

Striking city workers waved signs at traffic near Philadelphia City Hall and formed picket lines outside libraries, city offices and other workplaces as nearly 10,000 blue-collar workers walked off the job Tuesday. Seeking better pay and benefits, District Council 33 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees announced the strike on its Facebook page early Tuesday. ... Police and firefighters are not on strike, but the DC33 membership includes 911 dispatchers, trash collectors, water department workers and many others. (Dale, 7/1)

The Washington Post: In Parts Of The U.S., A Push To Protect And Expand Access To IVF

State laws that protect and expand access to in vitro fertilization take effect Tuesday and in coming months as lawmakers continue working to address questions surrounding the procedure more than a year after an Alabama Supreme Court ruling muddled its legality. In Tennessee, state law codifies the right to IVF and other fertility treatments beginning Tuesday. (Somasundaram and Malhi, 7/1)

