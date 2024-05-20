Your Genes Might Raise Your Risk Of Having A Heart Attack During Elections
If you're feeling extra stressed right now, it might not be your imagination, a new cardiology study says. Plus, news about aging and how to boost your longevity.
Fox News:
Heart Attacks Are More Likely During Presidential Elections And Other Stressful Times, Study Shows
Research from Massachusetts General Hospital found that people who have specific genetic traits, paired with anxiety or depression, are at a "significantly higher heart attack risk" during periods of social or political stress, such as presidential elections, winter holidays or even the Super Bowl. The study, presented at the American College of Cardiology’s annual scientific session in April, was the first to examine stress sensitivity based on genetics as a driver of acute coronary syndromes (ACS). (Stabile, 5/20)
The Washington Post:
What Science Tells Us About Biden, Trump And Evaluating An Aging Brain
The 2024 presidential election has turned into a crash course in gerontology. On Election Day, former president Donald Trump will be 78 years old, and President Biden will be a couple weeks shy of 82. Never have two people of such advanced age been the nominees of the major political parties, nor has there been a campaign so rife with suspicions and allegations that candidates are showing signs of age-related cognitive decline. But this public discussion of the aging brain — a scientific topic if ever there was one — has been conducted largely without reference to any scientific facts. (Achenbach and Johnson, 5/18)
In related news about aging —
Axios:
The Booming Business Of Eternal Youth
Consumers, especially the rich, are spending big on the colossal, growing longevity industry — spas, food subscriptions, gym memberships and pills. The wellness industry is worth nearly $500 billion in the U.S. and $2 trillion globally, McKinsey says. But there's a growing gap between what's available to wealthy consumers and everyone else. (Pandey, 5/19)
NPR:
Biking Helps Prevent Knee Pain And Boosts Longevity, Studies Show
A substantial body of evidence supports the health benefits of cycling, everything from strengthening the immune system to boosting the likelihood of living longer. Now, a new study finds people who are in the habit of riding a bike are significantly less likely to have osteoarthritis and experience pain in their knees by age 65, compared to people who don't bike. ... "Bicyclers were 21% less likely to have X-ray evidence and symptoms of osteoarthritis compared to those who did not have a history of bicycling," explains study author Dr. Grace Lo of Baylor College of Medicine. (Aubrey, 5/20)
The Conversation:
Slouching Isn’t Bad For Your Spine But May Impact Your Memory, Research Says
Often a posture assigned to teenagers and disaffected youth, slouching is traditionally considered to be a “bad” posture — with some claiming it will damage your spine and cause pain. (McCarthy, 5/19)