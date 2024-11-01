Abortion And Transgender Rights In Spotlight In Closing Days Of Election

Democrats are leaning into reproductive rights issues as the election clock ticks down. Meanwhile, abortion-rights groups raise more money than opponents on ballot measures. Also, Republicans and the Trump campaign are hanging their closing arguments in part on transgender rights issues.

AP: Abortion-Rights Groups Raising More Than Opponents On Ballot Measures

The groups promoting ballot measures to add amendments to the constitutions in nine states that would enshrine a right to abortion have raised more than $160 million. That’s nearly six times what their opponents have brought in, The Associated Press found in an analysis of campaign finance data compiled by the watchdog group Open Secrets and state governments. (Mulvihill, 10/31)

The New York Times: Republicans Shift Message On Abortion, Sounding More Like Democrats

Across the country’s most competitive House races, Republicans have spent months trying to redefine themselves on abortion, going so far as to borrow language that would not feel out of place at a rally of Vice President Kamala Harris. Many Republicans who until recently backed federal abortion restrictions are now saying the issue should be left to the states. At least a half-dozen Republican candidates have put out direct-to-camera ads declaring their opposition to a federal abortion ban. Instead, they say, they support exceptions to existing state laws and back protections for reproductive health care, such as I.V.F. (McCann and Li, 10/31)

The Wall Street Journal: How The Antiabortion Movement Became A Cause Without A Candidate

That relationship is now in tatters, and the movement to end abortion in America finds itself struggling not to be written off as a political liability by Trump and the Republican Party, which are facing a public backlash to the rollback of abortion access. Antiabortion groups also have lost seven consecutive ballot referendums and appear on track to lose most of the 10 measures to protect abortion rights that are on state ballots in this election, including in conservative states such as Florida and Missouri. (Kusisto, 10/31)

The New York Times: Late Abortions Rarely Happen, But They Still Dominate Politics

More than 80 percent of abortions in the United States happen before 10 weeks, in the embryonic stage of pregnancy. But in the politics of abortion, the arguments and almost all of the ads focus on the other end, on the much rarer abortions later in pregnancy. This has never been more evident, or consequential, than this year. It’s the first presidential election year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Ten states are voting on abortion rights ballot measures, including states that are battlegrounds for the presidency and control of Congress, and polls show that abortion has newly energized Democrats and women. (Zernike, 10/31)

AP: Trump Makes Anti-Trans Attacks Central To His Campaign's Closing Argument

While often overshadowed by Trump’s emphasis on migrants, his broadsides against LGBTQ people have seemed to grow more frequent and ominous in the campaign’s final days, intended both to stir his core supporters and coax votes from more moderate voters who may not mesh with Trump on other matters. It’s part of an overall campaign in which Trump has pushed his own brand of hyper-masculinity, most recently referring several times to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who is gay, by a woman’s name, “Allison Cooper.” Harris has largely ignored Trump’s attacks but has pushed back on his characterization of her stances, noting that federal policy giving U.S. military personnel access to gender-affirming medical care and transgender surgery was in place during Trump’s presidency. (Barrow, 11/1)

The New York Times: Vance Tells Rogan: Teens Become Trans To Get Into Ivy League

Senator JD Vance of Ohio criticized what he called “gender transition craziness,” spoke dismissively of women he claimed were “celebrating” their abortions and said that studies “connect testosterone levels in young men with conservative politics” during a three-hour episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that was released on Thursday. (Cameron, Levien and Vigdor, 10/31)

AP: Opponents Use Parental Rights And Anti-Trans Messages To Fight Abortion Ballot Measures

As voters in nine states determine whether to enshrine abortion rights in their state constitutions, opponents are using parental rights and anti-transgender messages to try to undermine support for the ballot proposals. (Fernando, 10/31)

Politico: Republicans Are Betting Big On Trans Issues. Following Through Could Prove Harder.

Donald Trump is spending more on ads criticizing Kamala Harris’ support for transgender rights than he is on any other subject in the campaign’s closing days — and down-ballot Republicans are following suit, believing the issue can tip close races. But nationwide, the GOP is finding it’s easier to oppose trans rights in theory than in reality — when it means kicking a child off a team or blocking parents from proceeding with medical care recommended by a doctor. Some Republicans are even warning their party’s stance conflicts with conservative values on individual and parental rights. (Payne, 10/31)

CBS News: Maryland Voters To Decide On Constitutional Amendment For Reproductive Freedom Protections

Voters across Maryland will decide if the right to reproductive freedom should be protected in the state's constitution. State ballot question one asks if the ability to prevent, continue or end a pregnancy should be protected. Even though abortion is already legal in Maryland, this question would cement the freedoms in the state. If it is approved by the voters, the state general assembly wouldn't be able to restrict access to reproductive freedoms. "It's just one step further of protection of reproductive rights," Michael Spivey, senior lecturer at the University of Maryland in the department of government and politics, said. (Lynch, 10/31)

In other election news —

Roll Call: Ballot Initiatives Include Cannabis, Insurance Measures

A number of states will vote on ballot measures related to substance use, insurance and other health-related issues on Nov. 5 — in addition to the 11 abortion-related measures before voters. The health-related initiatives cover a range of topics. California, South Dakota and Illinois voters will be asked about changes to insurance programs, while New Mexico, Nevada and Washington state will weigh changes related to care facilities. (Hellmann and Cohen, 10/31)

Politico: California Medical Lobby Ask Voters To Guarantee Billions In Annual Funding

California’s zealous commitment to direct democracy often enlists voters to weigh in on proposals that commit funding to certain priorities. But rarely have they been invited to do what this year’s Proposition 35 asks: decide some of the nitty-gritty line items in the state’s vast Medicaid budget, work that typically takes lawmakers months of tortuous negotiating and debating each year. If Prop 35 passes, voters will hand over the keys to billions of dollars locked into a spending plan first hashed out in private by the state’s most powerful health care interests. Elected officials would have a much harder time adjusting the formula, allowing for only narrow changes passed by a three-fourths majority. (Bluth, 10/31)

Fox News: Presidential Election Puts Strain On Relationships, Surveys Find

The presidential election is already stressful for most Americans – and these stressors can trickle down into relationships. A new poll from the American Psychological Association (APA) found that 77% of Americans believe the future of our nation is a "significant source of stress," along with the economy (73%) and the upcoming election (69%). The "Stress in America" online survey, which polled 3,000 U.S. adults of different political affiliations in August 2024, analyzed potential fallout from election results, including in people's relationships. (Stabile, 10/31)

