Bill Aiming To Boost Online Safety For Youths Stalls In Divided House
After easy passage in the Senate, the measure is running into a thornier path forward in the House, where some Republicans raised concerns about censorship and FTC powers.
The Hill:
Kids Online Safety Bill Hits GOP Roadblock In House, After Easily Clearing Senate
A bill intended to boost privacy and safety for children online that had broad bipartisan support in the Senate is stalling in the House amid resistance from leadership, putting a spotlight on Republican divisions on tech policy. Supporters of the legislation are outwardly optimistic about advancing it before the end of the year, hoping momentum from the Senate passage will prove the House resistance to be a speed bump rather than a brick wall. (Brooks, 8/14)
The Baltimore Sun:
Baltimore County Students See Success With Talkspace Therapy App
Talkspace, a virtual therapy app that some Baltimore County Public Schools students can use for free, has shown success in its few months of implementation, school officials said Tuesday night. The two-year, $1.8 million contract with Talkspace allows students to talk to licensed therapists on an online messaging platform. In a survey of students who’ve used the app, 63% of respondents were still doing well mentally, said Patricia Mustipher, director of BCPS’ student support services. (Price, 8/14)
More on the gun violence epidemic —
Roll Call:
Surgeon General Hones Dual Focus On Mental Health, Gun Violence
The nation’s top doctor said the United States is “falling short” in protecting the public health of children and adolescents from the impact of social media and firearm violence — and both are areas where he wants Congress to take additional action. (Raman, 8/14)
The New York Times:
Trial In Texas School Shooting Asks: Could The Gunman’s Parents Have Stopped It?
The case, against the parents of a gunman who killed 10 people in Santa Fe, Texas, in 2018, is among the first in which school shooting victims are trying to hold parents liable in civil court. (Goodman and McGee, 8/14)
Texas Monthly:
A Good Guy With A Gun Vs. The National Rifle Association
A firearm-owning ER doctor who treats shooting victims in Houston argues, in a new book, for targeted reforms to help relieve our epidemic of weapon-related deaths. (Bostwick, 8/14)