Viewpoints: Our Kids Will Suffer From Our Climate Change Mistakes; HHS Is Merely ‘Climate Washing’
Opinion writers weigh in on these topics and others.
Los Angeles Times:
I'm A Pediatrician. I Know How Climate Change Threatens Children
Extreme heat especially affects children in low-income families or in cities that haven’t needed air conditioning in the past. A 2022 review of data from 47 children’s hospitals across the country found that pediatric emergency room visits jumped 17% in hot weather. (Debra Hendrickson, 8/15)
Stat:
HHS Is Climate Washing, Not Addressing Health Care Emissions
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has stated it will do all that it can to mitigate the health care industry’s greenhouse gas emissions. The evidence suggests it is climate washing. (David Introcaso, 8/15)
The New York Times:
Kamala Harris Needs To Seize The Narrative On Abortion
Protecting reproductive rights is one of Democrats’ strongest issues, and their ability to capitalize on it may decide a tight election. Chances are even better now with Kamala Harris, a candidate known for her unapologetic positions on the issue, at the top of the ticket. (Mary Ziegler, 8/15)
Stat:
Can AI Help Ease Medicine's Empathy Problem?
Modern medicine has an empathy problem. Artificial intelligence — done right — might be able to help ease it. (Evan Selinger and Thomas Carroll, 8/15)