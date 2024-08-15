Brain Injury Study Findings Could Have Major Impact On Life-Support Choices
A study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found that some unconscious people are aware of what’s happening around them, raising ethical questions about whether someone would want to live that way. Plus: A brain implant study has surpassed expectations.
The Wall Street Journal:
Some Patients Who Appear Unconscious Know What’s Going On
As many 100,000 Americans with severe brain injuries are unresponsive, showing few or no signs that they are aware of themselves or their surroundings. But one in four people with this kind of injury can perform cognitive tasks on command, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The responses were detected with brain scans that show the patients are conscious but have no motor control. The findings could influence decisions about whether to continue life support or how caregivers interact with patients who appear unconscious but might be aware of what’s happening around them. (McGinty, 8/14)
Also —
The New York Times:
A.L.S. Stole His Voice. A.I. Retrieved It.
In an experiment that surpassed expectations, implants in a patient’s brain were able to recognize words he tried to speak, and A.I. helped produce sounds that came close to matching his true voice. (Mueller, 8/14)
Stat:
Lessons From ALS Patient Using Brain-Computer Interface At Home
Brain-computer interfaces are still years, and several FDA approvals, away from being available on the market. Even though industry leaders tout their eventual use for the general public, the first users of these technologies have been and will continue to be people with disabilities. (Broderick, 8/14)