Concerns Over Alzheimer’s Drug Risk For People With Down Syndrome
Among the worries: a possible brain bleed risk from lecanemab in certain people. Other news is on harnessing Zika virus as a therapy to destroy certain cancers; temperature tracking of mail-ordered drugs; and more.
Stat:
Alzheimer’s Drug May Raise The Risk Of Brain Bleed In Patients With Down Syndrome
A year ago, after much fanfare and controversy, the Food and Drug Administration approved Eisai and Biogen’s lecanemab, an anti-amyloid drug that moderately slowed cognitive decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. But doctors have been hesitant to prescribe the drug and its pharmacological cousin, Eli Lilly’s donanemab, for people with Down syndrome because of a lack of safety data. (Broderick, 8/21)
Health News Florida:
Nemours' Research Into Zika Virus As A Cancer Therapy Gets A $7 Million Boost
Innovative research harnessing the Zika virus to destroy certain cancers is getting a “significant” boost through a $7 million donation to Nemours Children’s Health. The gift from the Pass It on to Kids Foundation, announced Tuesday, will also support the pediatric hospital system’s music therapy program. (Mayer, 8/21)
North Carolina Health News:
Debate Heating Up Over Tracking Temperatures Of Mail-Order Medications
As periods of extreme heat become more common in North Carolina and across the country, and global heat records keep getting shattered, public policymakers are paying more attention to the impact of climate change on health. A related topic that has been gaining attention only recently is the impact that extreme heat can have on prescription medications in transit — especially when those pharmaceuticals are delivered through mail-order shipments. (Blythe, 8/22)
Axios:
Scoop: Telehealth Company Truepill Gets Swallowed For $525 Million
Digital pharmacy provider Truepill has agreed to be acquired for $525 million by Ireland's LetsGetChecked, Axios has learned from multiple sources. Truepill is a telehealth pioneer, but it's no longer a unicorn. (Primack, 8/21)
Al Jazeera News:
At Least 17 Killed In Blast At Pharma Factory In India
An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh has killed at least 17 people, according to a government official. A fire broke out following the blast on Wednesday at the privately held Escientia Advanced Sciences’s 40-acre manufacturing unit in the Anakapalli district. The company manufactures intermediate chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients, local media reports said. (8/21)