Florida Abortion Ballot Will Include Peculiar Financial Language

The wording of the measure, which was approved by the state's Supreme Court, calls into question whether Floridians will wind up paying for the procedure. Meanwhile, health care providers are finding themselves in difficult positions after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to weigh in on the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

CBS News: Florida Supreme Court OKs Revised Abortion "Statement" To Appear On Ballot

In a defeat for supporters of a proposal aimed at enshrining abortion rights in the state Constitution, the Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared the way for a revised "financial impact statement" to appear on the November ballot. Financial impact statements, which usually draw little attention, provide estimated effects of proposed constitutional amendments on government revenues and the state budget. ... The revised statement that will appear on the ballot says, in part, that there is "uncertainty about whether the amendment will require the state to subsidize abortions with public funds. Litigation to resolve those and other uncertainties will result in additional costs to the state government and state courts that will negatively impact the state budget. An increase in abortions may negatively affect the growth of state and local revenues over time." (8/21)

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals Hit With EMTALA Complaints Over Emergency Abortions

Hospitals left waiting for the Supreme Court to untangle contradictory federal and state laws on abortion and emergency medicine are coming under fire. Experts warned that providers in the 26 states with near-total abortion bans could become targets for scrutiny and financial repercussions after the Supreme Court declined to rule on a key abortion case in June. In the meantime, providers in those states face a fraught choice between risking state prison sentences for their employees or federal monetary repercussions. (Early, 8/21)

Fox News: Biden-Harris HHS Secretary Sidesteps Backing Any Limit On Late-Term Abortion

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' secretary of Health and Human Services refused to say whether he would back any limits at all on late-term abortions, even with exceptions, instead deferring to Harris. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra was asked by Fox News Digital on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago if he would support any limits on late-term abortion, with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. "I think the president – the vice president may answer those questions really well," he said. (Johnson, 8/21)

In other reproductive health news —

Central Florida Public Media: Planned Parenthood Clinics Offering IV Sedation For Painful IUD Procedures

Orlando’s Planned Parenthood clinic is offering pain-relieving medication for those seeking placement of an intrauterine device for contraception. The clinic is offering IV sedation to encourage more women looking for protection to receive the procedure, as the state restricts access to abortions. IV sedation is also accessible in Sarasota, Tampa and Fort Myers clinics. (Pedersen, 8/21)

AP: It’s Not Just IUDs. Gynecologists And Patients Are Focused On Making Procedures Less Painful

Many relatively quick outpatient procedures can cause pain, including biopsies and examinations of the uterus and cervix. Gynecologists and patients say there need to be more conversations about options for local anesthetics — as well as other pain-relief options for these procedures. (Shastri, Bose and Hunter, 8/21)

Stat: Miscarriages In The U.S.: Researchers Are Trying To Close The Knowledge Gap

Megan Hanson was eight weeks pregnant in 2019 when she experienced a miscarriage — her sixth consecutive loss in as many years. It felt particularly cruel after a second IVF transfer. She and her husband, Ben Burnham, were devastated, physically and financially drained — and deeply frustrated by the lack of answers or support for people like them who had experienced recurrent miscarriages. (Rafiquddin, 8/21)

