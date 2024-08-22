Different Takes: Phil Donahue Showed Empathy For AIDS Patients When Few Did; Raw Milk Is Full Of Nasty Bugs
Opinion writers discuss these health topics and others.
Rolling Stone:
Phil Donahue’s Interviews With Early AIDS Patients Were a Master Class in Empathy
The legacy of Phil Donahue, the pioneering talk show host who died on Sunday at 88, should be defined by an hour-long segment that’s both a fascinating glimpse at the fear, confusion, bigotry and blind panic that marked the early days of the HIV/AIDS pandemic and a demonstration of Donahue’s unique blend of curiosity, grace, and empathy as an interviewer. The segment, “AIDS,” is dated November 17, 1982 — just one year after the New York Times had published its first article on the disease. (EJ Dickson, 8/19)
East Bay Times:
Country's Bizarre Raw Milk Trend Is Putting Children At Risk
If there’s one thing that wasn’t on my bingo card for 2024, it was this: that amid a national outbreak of bird flu among dairy cows, sales of raw milk would surge. But new data shows that’s exactly what’s happening. It’s a baffling trend that puts people at risk of getting seriously ill — especially kids. (Lisa Jarvis, 8/21)
Los Angeles Times:
Warren Hern Is One Of The Country’s Few Late-Term Abortion Doctors. This Is What Drives Him
Warren Hern is every bit as intense as you would expect of someone who has been threatened with death for most of his career. One of the few American physicians who performs late-term abortions, the 86-year-old has perhaps more than any other doctor been on the front lines of the war over reproductive rights. He has been shot at, spat at, cursed and harassed. He has been protected by federal and local law enforcement. He will not sit with his back to the door of a restaurant. (Robin Abcarian, 8/21)
Stat:
Extend Diversity To Preclinical Research
The pharmaceutical industry has long operated on a one-size-fits-all model, developing drugs primarily tested on, and thus best suited for, people of European descent. This approach ignores — and potentially harms — the billions of people of color on the planet. Lack of diversity occurs at all levels of the pharmaceutical ecosystem, from the makeup of C-suite and research staffs to participation in clinical trials. It even extends to preclinical research. (Sophie Zaaijer, 8/22)
Newsweek:
U.S. Food For Peace Is Vital To American Foreign Policy
Food for Peace got its start on July 10, 1954, when former President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Public Law 480. As Eisenhower said, Public Law 480 would enable U.S. food "surpluses to meet famine and other emergency requirements, thus enabling us to maintain our American tradition of generous help in time of need." Public Law 480 would eventually be called Food for Peace. For millions of hungry people around the world, Food for Peace has been lifesaving. It is more than just a program. Food for Peace is a movement that came about from our experiences in both World War I and II, which plunged many nations into severe food shortages. America could not win the peace during these wars without taking on the enemy of hunger. American food aid was critical to saving millions from starvation during and after world wars. (William Lambers, 8/22)