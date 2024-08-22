Walz Accepts VP Nomination As Dems Champion Health Care Freedom

“When we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean the freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people that you love,” Tim Walz said Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention. In a surprise appearance, Oprah Winfrey — who said she votes as an independent — declared that without reproductive choice, "There is no American dream."

The Washington Post: Tim Walz Bolstered By Clinton, Pelosi And Oprah In Formal Debut As Harris’s VP

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz formally accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination on Wednesday. ... Riffing on a Harris campaign theme, Walz said Democrats and Republicans mean different things when they say “freedom.” “When we Democrats talk about freedom, we mean the freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people that you love,” he said. “Freedom to make your own health-care decisions. And, yeah, your kids. Freedom to go to school without worrying about being shot dead in the hall.” (Viser and Wootson Jr., 8/22)

Roll Call: In Picking Walz, Harris Upends Notion Of 'Women's Issues'

When Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris picked her running mate earlier this month, she chose a politician many undecided voters are used to seeing: a white-haired, Midwestern man with typical American values. But in Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, she’s found something different: a male politician who frequently speaks about fertility treatments as a men’s issue. (DeGroot, Raman and Cohen, 8/21)

The Washington Examiner: Oprah Winfrey Makes Surprise DNC Appearance To Back Kamala Harris

Oprah Winfrey took time in her speech to champion reproductive rights and the right for women to decide when, or if, they have children. (Winfrey herself chose to forgo motherhood.) “If you cannot control when and how you choose to bring your children into this world and how they are raised and supported, there is no American dream,” said Winfrey as the crowd clapped. (Quarshie, 8/21)

The 19th: DNC: Why Planned Parenthood Offered Free Abortion Pills And Vasectomies Outside

Alicia Hurtado of Chicago got the alert Tuesday morning: A person in the region needed an abortion. Could they help? As a staff member for the Chicago Abortion Fund, an organization that provides resources to people facing barriers to abortion services, Hurtado got to work. Within hours, they and a case manager had plans in motion for the person to get a medication abortion that same day. (Rodriguez, 8/21)

In other election news —

NBC News: RFK Jr. As Trump’s Health Secretary? Here’s What He Wants To Do

For weeks, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign has floated his interest in a Cabinet position in a future Trump White House while publicly denying he would accept it. On Tuesday, Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, told an interviewer the campaign was weighing whether to “join forces” with Trump and suggested that Kennedy would do an “incredible job” as secretary of health and human services. Trump later told CNN that he “probably would” appoint Kennedy to some role. (Zadrozny, 8/22)

Fox News: Trump Talks Cocaine, Health Care, And Biden's Debate With Comedian Theo Von

Former President Trump appeared on an episode of "This Past Weekend" with comedian Theo Von for an interview that at times veered far outside the normal campaign trail conversations. Among the longest segments of the hourlong conversation was their discussion of alcoholism, substance abuse and the over-prescription of pharmaceuticals. (Nerozzi, 8/21)

AP: Trump Speaks From Behind Bulletproof Glass At First Outdoor Rally Since His Attempted Assassination

At his first outdoor rally since last month’s attempted assassination, Donald Trump spoke from behind bulletproof glass Wednesday in North Carolina at an event focused on national security. Storage containers were stacked around the perimeter to create additional walls and block sight lines. (Price and Colvin, 8/21)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription