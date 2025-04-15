Outbreaks and Health Threats

CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel Meeting Today After Months Of Delay

Under the cloud of recent staff cuts and vaccine hesitancy, the committee's independent experts will make recommendations on a variety of immunizations. Separately, months before covid-19 was even detected in the United States — and before testing was available — several service members returned from China with covid-like symptoms, a recently released Pentagon report states.

NPR: CDC's Vaccine Advisory Meeting Set To Start After Delays

For the first time since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took charge of the Department of Health and Human Services, vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting publicly to discuss the nation's vaccine policies. A meeting of the CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices was initially scheduled for February but was postponed, raising concerns among some scientists and those working in public health about political interference in vaccine policy. The two-day meeting starts Tuesday morning. (Huang, 4/15)

On covid and RSV —

The Hill: 7 US Service Members Had ‘COVID-19-Like Symptoms’ After 2019 Wuhan Games: Pentagon Report

Seven U.S. service members exhibited “COVID-19-like symptoms” during or after their return from the 2019 World Military Games in Wuhan, China, according to a Pentagon report recently made public. The report indicates the service members had symptoms between Oct. 18, 2019, and Jan. 21, 2020. The symptoms all resolved within six days, according to the report, which is dated December 2022. (Fortinsky, 4/14)

The Wall Street Journal: Is Covid Rewriting The Rules Of Aging? Brain Decline Alarms Doctors

Five years after the pandemic’s start, millions of Americans are still struggling with long-lasting symptoms of Covid-19. Cognitive difficulties are among the most troubling and common symptoms in people both old and young. These ailments can be severe enough to leave former professionals like Ken Todd unable to work and even diagnosed with a form of mild cognitive impairment. (Reddy, 4/14)

CIDRAP: RSV Tied To Higher Risk Of Death In Adults; Severe RSV Linked To Prematurity In Kids

New studies on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in both adults and young children show that infections are linked to a higher risk of death in adults, and children born prematurely or with pulmonary or neurologic conditions are at greater risk of severe RSV infections. In research presented this week during the annual Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases meeting in Vienna (ESCMID Global 2025), researchers presented new data showing that adults with RSV acute respiratory infections face a 2.7-fold higher risk of death within 1 year of infection. (Soucheray, 4/14)

On bird flu and food safety —

CIDRAP: More H5N1 Detections In US Dairy Cows And Poultry; WHO Unveils H5 Surveillance Guide

Over the last few days the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has reported four more H5N1 avian flu detections in dairy cattle, two from California and two from Idaho, lifting the national total to 1,009 from 17 states since March 2024. Also, APHIS has confirmed more H5N1 detections in poultry flocks from two states. (Schnirring, 4/14)

NPR: Is U.S. Chicken Really 'Chlorinated' And Is It Safe?

When President Trump recently griped about Europe's distaste for buying American chicken, his comments touched on a long-running and divisive trade spat that's flared up from time to time. Europeans disparage U.S. poultry as "chlorinated chicken," or "Chlorhünchen" in the German press, and see it as possibly unsafe. The phrase refers to the use of chlorine in poultry processing plants after the birds have been slaughtered in order to cut down on harmful bacteria that are frequent sources of food-borne illness like Salmonella and Campylobacter. (Stone, 4/15)

On measles —

Roll Call: No Sign Of Texas Measles Outbreak Slowing, Contrary To RFK Jr.’s Claims

On four separate occasions, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Health and Human Services secretary, has suggested that the measles outbreak in Texas, which is now over 500 cases, is beginning to subside and grow more slowly. But a review of state data indicates there’s no decline yet in the pace of cases. (McDonald, 4/14)

KTSM 9 News: El Paso Confirms 3 New Cases Of Measles

The City of El Paso confirmed three new cases of measles in an update given on Monday afternoon, April 14, bringing the total to eight in the El Paso region. The newly confirmed cases involve an unvaccinated female infant, a vaccinated male teenager, and a woman in her 30s with unknown vaccination status. (Burge, 4/14)