- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Trump’s Idea for Health Accounts Has Been Tried. Millions of Patients Have Ended Up in Debt.
- Out-of-Pocket Pain From High-Deductible Plans Means Skimping on Care
- Rural Health Providers Could Be Collateral Damage From $100K Trump Visa Fee
- Political Cartoon: 'If I Only Had...?'
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Trump’s Idea for Health Accounts Has Been Tried. Millions of Patients Have Ended Up in Debt.
Republican calls to give Americans cash instead of health insurance subsidies double down on a decades-old strategy of moving people into high-deductible plans with health savings accounts. (Noam N. Levey, 12/9)
Out-of-Pocket Pain From High-Deductible Plans Means Skimping on Care
High-deductible health insurance plans are increasingly common, and many more enrollees will likely need to choose such plans for the coming year. For those with chronic conditions like diabetes, the gamble can mean compromised care and long-term consequences. (Charlotte Huff, 12/9)
Rural Health Providers Could Be Collateral Damage From $100K Trump Visa Fee
Dozens of health care organizations have asked the Trump administration to shield the doctors, nurses, and techs they need to fill shortages from the president’s new $100,000 visa fee for skilled foreign workers. So far, there’s no sign of a reprieve. (Arielle Zionts and Phillip Reese, 12/9)
Political Cartoon: 'If I Only Had...?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'If I Only Had...?'" by Isaiah Legette.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
THERE ARE BETTER WAYS
Future pandemics?
Fight them by eating carrots,
says Trump’s NIH.
- Timothy Kelley
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Want more California health news? Check out our new newsletter, California Weekly Roundup, sent to your email inbox each Wednesday. Sign up here!
Summaries Of The News:
ACA Sign-Ups Outpacing Last Year's Numbers, Despite Subsidy Uncertainty
As of Friday, nearly 5.8 million Americans had selected a plan, up almost 400,000 enrollments from the same time in 2024. The window to shop for Affordable Care Act plans closes Dec. 15 for people who want coverage starting Jan. 1. Plus, the latest on those expiring tax credits.
AP:
Affordable Care Act Enrollment Is Slightly Ahead Of Last Year So Far
The number of Americans signing up for Affordable Care Act health insurance for 2026 is moderately higher than it was at a similar time last year, initial new federal data shows, even as subsidies set to expire at the end of 2025 will make the coverage more expensive for many. Seen at face value, the data from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services seems to defy predictions that many Americans facing pricier plans would drop out of marketplace coverage altogether next year. But experts caution that the numbers are an incomplete snapshot of total enrollment, which could still show a decline by the end of the open enrollment period. (Swenson and Forster, 12/8)
The New York Times:
Obamacare Users Will Be Asked To Pay More For Plans That Cover Less
Millions of Americans are confronting the highest health insurance costs in years. For those enrolling in Obamacare for next year, the plans will cover a considerably smaller fraction of their medical bills. More and more people are discovering that their deductibles are rising significantly, worsening fears that they will no longer be able to pay for medical care. That’s on top of higher premiums; they could more than double. (Abelson, 12/8)
The latest on ACA subsidies —
Axios:
Senate Republican Chairs Circulate Health Plan As ACA Subsidies Hang In The Balance
Two key Senate Republican chairmen are circulating the outline of a health care plan to Republican offices ahead of a crucial week that could decide the fate of enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, multiple sources tell Axios. (Sullivan and Kight, 12/8)
Politico:
Why Senate Republicans Aren't Uniting Behind A Health Care Plan
Senate Republicans have no shortage of health care plans. The challenge is getting all 53 of them to rally behind one. Three days before a high-profile vote on a Democratic proposal to extend expiring Obamacare subsidies, GOP senators are nowhere near coalescing behind any single alternative that could be put up alongside it. Instead, Republican leaders appear happy allowing their members to freelance, even as Democrats and some in their own ranks fume at the lack of clear direction. (Carney, 12/8)
The Hill:
GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick: Doing Nothing On Health Care 'Not An Option'
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), the author of a bipartisan health care plan and a moderate Republican whose district voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, said taking no action on the expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies is “not an option.” In an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Fitpatrick pushed back against those in his party who oppose his plan to extend the enhanced ObamaCare tax credits, challenging them to counter with their own proposals. (Fortinsky, 12/8)
AP:
Swing District Republicans Brace For Fallout Over Health Care
Republicans in key battleground U.S. House districts are working to contain the political fallout that may come when thousands of their constituents face higher bills for health insurance coverage obtained through the Affordable Care Act. For a critical sliver of the Republican majority, the impending expiration of what are called enhanced premium tax credits after Dec. 31 is a pressing concern as they potentially face headwinds in a 2026 midterm election that will be critical to President Donald Trump’s agenda. (Levy and Freking, 12/8)
More on the affordability of health care —
ProPublica:
These Health Centers Are Supposed To Make Care Affordable. One Has Sued Patients For As Little As $59 In Unpaid Bills.
This past June, Ashley Voss-Barnes received a court summons in the mail. PrairieStar Health Center, a nonprofit community health center in south-central Kansas, was suing her for $675 and her wife for $732 in unpaid medical bills. Voss-Barnes knew the clinic received federal funding to make preventive health care accessible in a region where many families, including her own, needed financial help. (Swaby, 12/9)
KFF Health News:
Out-Of-Pocket Pain From High-Deductible Plans Means Skimping On Care
David Garza sometimes feels as if he doesn’t have health insurance now that he pays so much to treat his Type 2 diabetes. His monthly premium payment of $435 for family coverage is roughly the same as the insurance at his previous job. But the policy at his current job carries an annual deductible of $4,000, which he must pay out-of-pocket for his family’s care until he reaches that amount each year. “Now everything is full price,” said the 53-year-old, who works at a warehouse just south of Dallas-Fort Worth. “That’s been a little bit of a struggle.” (Huff, 12/9)
KFF Health News:
Trump’s Idea For Health Accounts Has Been Tried. Millions Of Patients Have Ended Up In Debt
Sarah Monroe once had a relatively comfortable middle-class life. She and her family lived in a neatly landscaped neighborhood near Cleveland. They had a six-figure income and health insurance. Then, four years ago, when Monroe was pregnant with twin girls, something started to feel off. “I kept having to come into the emergency room for fainting and other symptoms,” recalled Monroe, 43, who works for an insurance company. The babies were fine. But after months of tests and hospital trips, Monroe was diagnosed with a potentially dangerous heart condition. (Levey, 12/9)
Hepatitis B Vaccine Rollback Not Based On Data, ACIP Panel Member Claims
“I repeatedly asked for it, and no data of harm was presented," said Joseph Hibbeln, a member of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Meanwhile, a study shows that more parents are refusing vitamin K shots for their newborn babies, equating them to vaccines.
The Hill:
CDC Adviser: Newborn Vaccine Rollback ‘Wasn’t Based On Data’
Joseph Hibbeln, a member of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said Monday that a vote to axe a recommendation that every newborn get the hepatitis B vaccine “wasn’t based on data.” “I repeatedly asked for it, and no data of harm was presented. There were speculations, ‘Oh, we need to have future studies of hundreds of thousands of people and we have to examine the possibility of an unknown unknown.’ Well, to me, that’s speculation, and that’s not data,” Hibbeln told CNN’s Pamela Brown on “The Situation Room.” (Suter, 12/8)
NBC News:
More Parents Refusing Vitamin K Shots For Newborns, Study Finds
More parents are refusing vitamin K shots for their newborns, a study published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association found. It’s a trend that experts worry could have deadly consequences. Babies are born with very low levels of vitamin K, a nutrient the body needs for blood to clot, leaving them at risk for severe bleeding early in life. In the early 1960s, hospitals in the United States began giving newborns shots of the vitamin within the first six hours of birth to prevent bleeding, including bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract or brain. (Sullivan, 12/8)
Related pediatric news about covid and flu —
CIDRAP:
US Reps Berate FDA Head, Demand Data For Proposed Vaccine Regulation Changes, Purported Link To Child Deaths
Late last week, three US congressional representatives sent a scathing letter to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Martin Makary, MD, MPH, condemning an agency email that contained “inaccuracies, misinformation, and unsupported claims regarding the agency’s regulation of vaccines, and asserting an unproven link between COVID-19 vaccines and pediatric deaths.” (Van Beusekom, 12/8)
The New York Times:
Youth Mental Health Improved When Schools Reopened, Study Finds
A study of nearly 200,000 California schoolchildren found that their mental health had improved significantly after schools reopened for in-person learning in 2021, evidence that its authors said shows that the risks of prolonged shutdowns were greater than policymakers understood at the time. The study, published on Monday in the journal Epidemiology, tracked medical claims for 185,735 privately insured children ages 5 to 18 in California over the months before and after their schools reopened. (Barry, 12/8)
Newsweek:
Scientists Warn Schools Will Needlessly Boost Flu Cases This Winter
A study has found that the close contact between children in classrooms alongside issues with indoor air quality may contribute to the spread of respiratory viruses such as influenza in the coming months. While it is known that close contact with others can increase the transmission of certain viruses, the study highlights in greater detail how improving classroom ventilation could have notable impacts in reducing transmission. (Laws, 12/8)
Other news on mpox, measles, and CRE —
CIDRAP:
UK Health Officials Warn Of New Mpox Variant
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified a new recombinant mpox virus in England in an individual who had recently travelled to Asia. Genomic sequencing revealed that the new virus strain had elements of clade 1b and 11b mpox, which are both currently circulating. “Our genomic testing has enabled us to detect this new mpox strain. It’s normal for viruses to evolve, and further analysis will help us understand more about how mpox is changing,” said Katy Sinka, MSc, head of sexually transmitted infections at UKHSA, in a press statement. (Soucheray, 12/8)
CIDRAP:
South Carolina Measles Outbreak Grows; New Case Identified In Colorado
Health officials in South Carolina late last week reported eight new measles cases and exposures at four new schools. In a December 5 update, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) said seven of the new cases are household members of known measles cases, while the eighth is still being investigated. DPH notified potentially exposed students, faculty, and staff at the four schools on December 1. There are currently 281 individuals in quarantine and two in isolation. (Dall, 12/8)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds ‘Alarming’ Global Prevalence Of Multidrug-Resistant Bacterial Colonization
Gastrointestinal colonization with carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE) is “alarmingly prevalent” worldwide, with significant variations across regions, researchers reported today in the American Journal of Infection Control. (Dall, 12/8)
FDA Has Delayed Abortion Pill Safety Study Until After Midterms: Report
A Health and Human Services Department spokesperson said, "FDA’s comprehensive scientific reviews take the time necessary to get the science right.” Also: States are more divided over abortion than ever; IVF expansion is stripped from Congress' annual defense policy bill; and more.
Bloomberg:
FDA Slow Walking A Long-Awaited Abortion Pill Safety Study
The Food and Drug Administration has delayed a promised review of safety data for the abortion drug mifepristone at Commissioner Marty Makary’s request to put it off until after the midterm elections, according to people familiar with the matter. Makary and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have told lawmakers and state attorneys general for months that they are actively conducting a review of mifepristone. But behind the scenes, Makary has told agency officials to delay the safety review, people familiar with the discussions said. (Gorrivan, Griffin and Cohrs Zhang, 12/8)
The New York Times:
Three Years After Dobbs, The State Divide Over Abortion Deepens
“The U.S. is becoming a tale of two countries in terms of abortion access and abortion policy,” said Dr. Ushma Upadhyay, a professor and a public health scientist at the University of California, San Francisco. But, she added, “All of this legislation will never take away from the fact that women will continue to need abortion care, and continue to get abortion care.” (Karlamangla, 12/9)
In other reproductive health news —
The Hill:
Johnson Slammed After Military IVF Expansion Dropped From Defense Bill
Congress’s annual defense policy bill does not include a provision expanding coverage of assisted reproductive technology for military members, including in vitro fertilization, sparking the ire of lawmakers and advocates. Currently, service members’ Tricare insurance only covers fertility services for military members whose infertility was caused by a serious or severe illness or injury while on active duty. (Weixel, 12/8)
The Washington Post:
‘Forever Chemicals’ Could Cause More Infant Deaths And Preterm Births
Mothers in New Hampshire who were downstream of sites contaminated with “forever chemicals” experienced triple the rate of infant deaths and had more premature births or babies with low birth weights, according to a new study released Monday. The analysis by a team of economists, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, sampled data from more than 11,000 births between 2010 and 2019. Researchers looked at how per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, affected fetal health after these chemicals contaminated the drinking water supply. (Ajasa, 12/9)
The 19th:
Why Are So Many Americans Worried About Falling Birth Rates?
Half of Americans think we should be at least somewhat worried about the impact of falling birth rates on society, according to the 2025 19th News/SurveyMonkey Poll fielded in September. Mary Aured, a 65-year-old based in Florida, indicated in the poll that she was “very worried” about the country’s falling birth rate and told The 19th: “I’m desperately afraid that there will not be a generation that can support the generation above it.” (Padilla and Mithani, 12/8)
Also —
Post-Tribune:
Experts Debate New Infants In The Workplace Policy In Indiana Government
Taking care of a newborn child is a “full-time job,” said a women’s health professional. “Coupling that with returning to work could be really difficult for some people to do,” said Usha Ranji, associate director of KFF’s Women’s Health Policy Program. “Getting work done while you’re caring for anything is difficult.” Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, on Tuesday, announced a “Family First Workplace” policy that would allow some state employees to bring their infants to work until they are six months old. (Wilkins, 12/6)
CNN:
Babies As Young As 7 Months Now Have Access To ‘Transformative’ Cochlear Implants
Ben Summers lights up with a smile the moment he talks about the “Batman” theme song or the afternoons he spends playing the piano at his grandmother’s house. Just a few years ago, Ben could not hear music, laughter or any sounds at all. But today, the 6-year-old revels in the melodies from his favorite action hero movies, thanks to a cochlear implant he received at just 9 months old. He proudly calls the device his “ears.” (Howard, 12/5)
HUD Withdraws Homelessness Funding Policy Change To Make Revisions
The government's move to temporarily rescind its new policy just ahead of a court hearing drew rebuke from U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy. That policy would have significantly cut the funds available for permanent housing for people who are homeless.
Politico:
HUD Temporarily Pauses Homelessness Funding Overhaul Just Ahead Of Court Hearing
The Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday temporarily revoked a controversial policy change that would significantly cut permanent housing funding for people experiencing homelessness. HUD withdrew the notice of funding opportunity about 90 minutes before a Monday afternoon court hearing regarding two lawsuits challenging the agency’s recent changes to the Continuum of Care program — one from a coalition of 21 attorneys generals and governors and another from a group of 11 local governments and non-profit organizations. (Hapgood, 12/8)
The Guardian:
US Civic Health Rating Downgraded After Year Of ‘Restrictive‘ Trump Actions
A coalition of global civil society organizations has downgraded the United States’ civic health rating from “narrowed” to “obstructed.” In a report released on Tuesday, Civicus, a non-profit that monitors civic freedoms in 198 countries, placed the US in its “obstructed” category. The group cited a “sharp deterioration of fundamental freedoms in the country … following a year of sweeping executive actions, restrictive laws and aggressive crackdowns on free speech and dissent.” (Yang, 12/9)
AP:
UN Cuts 2026 Humanitarian Aid Funding Request To $33B
The U.N.'s humanitarian aid coordination office is downsizing its appeal for annual funding in 2026 after support this year, mostly from Western governments, plunged to the lowest level in a decade. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday it was seeking $33 billion to help some 135 million people cope with fallout from wars, climate disasters, earthquakes, epidemics and food shortages. This year, it took in $15 billion, the lowest level in a decade. (12/9)
Bloomberg:
Chinese Biotech, Investments Are On Track To Face New US Curbs
The US Congress is poised to enact bipartisan legislation that would block some Chinese biotechnology companies from government-funded contracts and authorize the Trump administration to bar US investment in Chinese AI and advanced computing. (Dennis, 12/8)
On the immigration crisis —
The New York Times:
Wrenching Pain, A Severe Infection: An ICE Detainee Is Ordered Released
A judge blamed “deliberate indifference” for the illness of a man held by immigration officials. Across the country, several courts have blasted conditions in U.S. facilities. (Ley, 12/9)
Verite News:
Residents Deliver Food To Those Affected By DHS Raids
Pantries across New Orleans have responded to the arrival of ICE officials by directly distributing food to people in fear of leaving their homes to shop for groceries or go to restaurants. (Yehiya, 12/8)
Judge Declares Mistrial In Florida Hospitals' Opioid Case
The 16 Florida hospitals had accused Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens of driving up opioid sales. Jurors deliberated for 14 days but could not reach a unanimous verdict. Also: West Virginia sues United Healthcare over the opioid crisis.
Reuters:
Florida Hospitals' Opioid Case Against Walmart, CVS, Walgreens Results In Mistrial
A Florida judge on Monday declared a mistrial in a lawsuit that accused Walmart, CVS and Walgreens of flooding the state with opioids and raising costs for local hospitals. The trial began in Broward County Circuit Court in September, and jurors deliberated for 14 days before telling the judge they could not reach a unanimous verdict. Sixteen Florida hospitals, including Broward Health, Tampa General Hospital and Good Samaritan Medical Center, sued in 2019, accusing the pharmacy chains of violating Florida's anti-racketeering law by working with drugmakers and distributors to drive up opioid sales. The hospitals say the surge in opioid use led to injuries they had to treat, often without being reimbursed. (Knauth, 12/8)
WCHS 8:
West Virginia Sues United Healthcare For Exacerbating The State's Opioid Crisis
West Virginia’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against one of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers for its role in the state’s opioid crisis. According to Attorney General JB McCuskey, the suit alleges United Healthcare, Optum and its affiliates oversupplied West Virginia with opioids starting in 2010. (12/8)
On opioid settlement funds —
Mississippi Today:
Mississippi Attorney General Shares Opioid Settlement Recommendations With Lawmakers
While telling the Legislature how the Mississippi Opioid Settlement Advisory Council recommends spending state lawsuit money, Council Chair and Attorney General Lynn Fitch said she and the other committee members would be reviewing their internal processes and may change how they oversee hundreds of millions of dollars. It’s one of the first times Fitch has publicly acknowledged there may be better ways for Mississippi to manage the money it’s won in the national opioid lawsuits, cases that charged some of the country’s biggest companies with contributing to a public health crisis that’s killed over 10,000 Mississippians since 2000. (Siegler, 12/8)
Bridge Michigan:
Michigan To Use $38M In Opioid Funds To Expand Housing For People In Recovery
Michigan is setting aside nearly $38 million to establish more recovery housing for residents being treated for substance use disorder. The state has a goal to bring more than 3,400 new recovery housing beds online by 2028 to address the lack of stable living quarters available for those leaving publicly funded treatment facilities. (Newman, 12/8)
The Current:
Five Years In, It’s Unclear How Louisiana’s Opioid Funds Are Spent
Louisiana took a decentralized approach, dispersing money to local jurisdictions who operate with little oversight from a task force and supporting state-run nonprofit established by then-Attorney General Jeff Landry. No other state gives as much of its power to fund opioid abatement directly to local law enforcement. Louisiana is also the only state with no state-level program, apart from operating costs for the nonprofit and task force, while directing 20% of the funds to local sheriffs. (Maschke, 12/4)
Investigative Post:
NY Opioids Settlement Money Meant To Promote Treatment Is Unspent
Experts say it's not evident that the millions New York state won from opioid drug manufacturers are being spent well or in a timely manner.(Smith-Perez, 12/9)
Also —
Marijuana Moment:
Patients In New York's Medical Marijuana Program Saw 'Significantly Reduced' Opioid Prescriptions, Federally Funded Study Shows
A federally funded study published by the American Medical Association (AMA) is adding more evidence that marijuana can serve as an effective substitute for opioids in chronic pain treatment. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Internal Medicine on Monday, looked at opioid prescribing trends among chronic pain patients who became involved in the New York’s medical cannabis program between 2018 and 2023. (Jaeger, 12/8)
Has Your Snail Mail Gotten Slower? It Might Be Affecting Your Rx Deliveries
People who live in rural areas are particularly at risk as the U.S. Postal Service continues to consolidate its mail processing system. But the USPS has denied that its new system will cause delivery delays, Axios reported.
Axios:
Slow Mail Delivery Hurts Medication Access: Study
Mail delivery slowdowns could leave people with asthma, diabetes and other chronic illnesses without needed medications, particularly in rural areas, a new report from the Brookings Institution concludes. (Goldman, 12/9)
In other rural health news —
The CT Mirror:
A Billion-Dollar Plan To Bolster Rural Health In CT
Connecticut officials have crafted a five-year, billion-dollar strategy to improve the health of the state’s rural residents. Last month, the Department of Social Services requested roughly $938 million from the federal government for the effort. The funding would come from the Rural Health Transformation Program — created as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, or H.R. 1, that President Donald Trump signed into law in July. (Golvala, 12/9)
KFF Health News:
Rural Health Providers Could Be Collateral Damage From $100K Trump Visa Fee
Bekki Holzkamm has been trying to hire a lab technician at a hospital in rural North Dakota since late summer. Not one U.S. citizen has applied. West River Health Services in Hettinger, a town of about 1,000 residents in the southwestern part of the state, has four options, and none is good. The hospital could fork over $100,000 for the Trump administration’s new H-1B visa fee and hire one of the more than 30 applicants from the Philippines or Nigeria. The fee is the equivalent of what some rural hospitals would pay two lab techs in a year, said Holzkamm, who is West River’s lab manager. (Zionts and Reese, 12/9)
More health care industry developments —
Los Angeles Times:
Nation's Largest All-Electric Hospital To Open In Orange County
A new hospital at UC Irvine opens Wednesday and it will be all-electric — only the second such medical center, and the largest, in the country so far. People live through some of the toughest moments of their lives in hospitals, so they need to be as comfortable as possible. Hospitals traditionally connect with natural gas lines several times bigger than those connected to residential homes, to ensure that rooms are always warm or cool enough and have sufficient hot water. (Lobet, 12/8)
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Weighs In On Medicare Advantage Marketing Commission Disputes
Federal regulators are stepping into a fight between insurers and state commissioners over Medicare Advantage marketing practices. Insurers in recent years have sought to limit potentially costly Medicare Advantage enrollment by reducing or ending commissions to brokers and third-party marketers and narrowing access to online portals. In response, roughly a dozen state commissioners have urged insurers to reverse such actions. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told states Friday that regulation of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans should ultimately rest at the federal level. (Tong, 12/8)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Sutter Health Retreat On Teen Gender Care Draws Protest
On her son’s 14th birthday, a few days before Thanksgiving, Nikki got a call from his pediatrician at Sutter Health: In December, the doctor said, Sutter would stop providing all gender-affirming care for transgender children and teens like hers. Sutter, along with major Bay Area providers Kaiser Permanente and Stanford, had already stopped offering gender-affirming surgeries for young patients. But Sutter’s new ban would also apply to puberty blockers and hormone therapy for patients under 19. (Allday, 12/8)
Stat:
Trans, Nonbinary Researchers See More Than Funding Threatened
Medical student Tyler Harvey was planning to take the high-stakes Step 1 exam in about a week. It’s the first and perhaps most difficult hurdle on the way to becoming a doctor. But after taking a practice exam, their score wasn’t where they wanted it to be. Something inside them shifted. (Gaffney, 12/9)
Viewpoints: US, Europe Vaccine Schedule Comparison Is A Facade; Why A Health Care Plan Isn't Happening
Editorial writers delve into these public health issues.
Stat:
Dismantling Of U.S. Childhood Vaccination Schedule Has Begun
If any ambiguity remained about the ultimate goal of the current administration’s public health policy, last week shattered it. (Richard Hughes IV, 12/8)
Roll Call:
Why A Deal Isn’t Coming Together On Health Care
It should be a relatively easy problem to solve. Twenty-four million Americans face whopping increases in their health insurance premiums starting next month, increases of hundreds if not thousands of dollars a year. These are the self-employed or employees of small businesses and their families who, because they don’t get health insurance from employers, buy insurance on the exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, as it is most commonly called. (Steven Pearlstein, 12/8)
Chicago Tribune:
Professors: Life-And-Death Stakes Of The Debate Over ACA Subsidies
The government shutdown may be over, but Congress still hasn’t solved the biggest problem left on its plate: Extend the expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies to avoid a doubling of insurance premiums or replace them with something new altogether. Lawmakers have committed to a vote in December. (Wendy Netter Epstein and Christopher Robertson, 12/8)
Stat:
How To Slow The FDA’s Regulator-Lobbyist Revolving Door
Nothing corrodes public trust in a regulatory agency faster than the sense that its senior officials are auditioning for future jobs at the very companies they regulate. (Lee Rosebush and Marc Wagner, 10/9)
Stat:
FDA Contradictions Deepen With New Officials In Charge
Today’s Food and Drug Administration seems to be of two very different minds about oversight. For some things like vaccines, even strong data apparently are not good enough. But for other products, the FDA is signaling that relatively little data will be needed. This dualism seems driven more by ideology than biomedical science, so it presents big risks to patients and the field. (Paul Knoepfler, 12/9)