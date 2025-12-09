HUD Withdraws Homelessness Funding Policy Change To Make Revisions
The government's move to temporarily rescind its new policy just ahead of a court hearing drew rebuke from U.S. District Judge Mary S. McElroy. That policy would have significantly cut the funds available for permanent housing for people who are homeless.
Politico:
HUD Temporarily Pauses Homelessness Funding Overhaul Just Ahead Of Court Hearing
The Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday temporarily revoked a controversial policy change that would significantly cut permanent housing funding for people experiencing homelessness. HUD withdrew the notice of funding opportunity about 90 minutes before a Monday afternoon court hearing regarding two lawsuits challenging the agency’s recent changes to the Continuum of Care program — one from a coalition of 21 attorneys generals and governors and another from a group of 11 local governments and non-profit organizations. (Hapgood, 12/8)
The Guardian:
US Civic Health Rating Downgraded After Year Of ‘Restrictive‘ Trump Actions
A coalition of global civil society organizations has downgraded the United States’ civic health rating from “narrowed” to “obstructed.” In a report released on Tuesday, Civicus, a non-profit that monitors civic freedoms in 198 countries, placed the US in its “obstructed” category. The group cited a “sharp deterioration of fundamental freedoms in the country … following a year of sweeping executive actions, restrictive laws and aggressive crackdowns on free speech and dissent.” (Yang, 12/9)
AP:
UN Cuts 2026 Humanitarian Aid Funding Request To $33B
The U.N.'s humanitarian aid coordination office is downsizing its appeal for annual funding in 2026 after support this year, mostly from Western governments, plunged to the lowest level in a decade. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday it was seeking $33 billion to help some 135 million people cope with fallout from wars, climate disasters, earthquakes, epidemics and food shortages. This year, it took in $15 billion, the lowest level in a decade. (12/9)
Bloomberg:
Chinese Biotech, Investments Are On Track To Face New US Curbs
The US Congress is poised to enact bipartisan legislation that would block some Chinese biotechnology companies from government-funded contracts and authorize the Trump administration to bar US investment in Chinese AI and advanced computing. (Dennis, 12/8)
On the immigration crisis —
The New York Times:
Wrenching Pain, A Severe Infection: An ICE Detainee Is Ordered Released
A judge blamed “deliberate indifference” for the illness of a man held by immigration officials. Across the country, several courts have blasted conditions in U.S. facilities. (Ley, 12/9)
Verite News:
Residents Deliver Food To Those Affected By DHS Raids
Pantries across New Orleans have responded to the arrival of ICE officials by directly distributing food to people in fear of leaving their homes to shop for groceries or go to restaurants. (Yehiya, 12/8)