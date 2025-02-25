State Watch

Missourians With Disabilities Receive Inadequate Care, State Records Show

From 2017 through 2023, 2,682 people with developmental disabilities died in Missouri state care, the River City Journalism Fund reported. Also in state news: a cancer cluster is found in Texas; North Carolina will get four more mental health crisis centers; and more.

River City Journalism Fund: Disabled Missourians Suffer Abuse And Death In State System

A review of state records, court documents and department policies, as well as interviews with frontline employees working in the state, reveal a dysfunctional developmental disability system riddled of accusations of abuse, neglect, and in some cases, concerning deaths. From 2017 through 2023, 74 people with developmental disabilities died in some sort of accident while in state care, according to state records obtained by the River City Journalism Fund. Additionally, nine homicides and seven suicides occurred amongst this population during that time, according to the records. Another 2,200 died of natural causes and 392 had an “undetermined” cause of death. (Skipworth, 2/24)

More health news from across the U.S. —

Axios: States Consider Raising Health Premiums For Their Employees

Rising health costs are squeezing states' budgets to the point where some are considering raising premiums for hundreds of thousands of teachers and public employees for the first time in more than a decade. (Goldman, 2/25)

CBS News: Gov. Healey Pauses Plan To Close Rehabilitation Hospital For Children In Canton

The state has paused plans to close Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children in Canton, and the Pocasset Mental Health Center in Bourne following outcry from the community. Gov. Maura Healey said she wants to hear from patients, families and workers before a final decision is made. (2/24)

The Texas Tribune: Cancer Cluster Identified Near Texas Toxic Waste Site

Texans living in a 250-square-mile area of Harris County that includes a hazardous Superfund site had abnormally high rates of certain types of cancer, according to a new assessment from the state’s health department. (Martinez, 2/24)

San Francisco Chronicle: Former Stanford Employee Convicted Of Altering Breast Cancer Data

A former Stanford University research coordinator is facing up to 21 years in federal prison after being convicted last week of illegally accessing and altering a breast cancer database hours after she was fired, prosecutors said Monday. Naheed Mangi, 66, was convicted of two counts of intentional damage to a protected computer and one count of accessing a protected computer without authorization, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of California. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 21. (Parker, 2/24)

North Carolina Health News: Free Mental Health Crisis Services Expand Across North Carolina

Last month, the state health department announced $13 million in funding to open four new community mental health crisis facilities in Lenoir, New Hanover and Pitt counties by the end of the year. This is one of a flurry of new mental health initiative announcements from the state Department of Health and Human Services that have come as a result of a $835 million investment for behavioral health needs included in the 2023 state budget. (Knopf, 2/25)

WJCT / Jax Today: To Boost Early Childhood Literacy And Health, Duval Is Sending Doctors Out With Books

Duval County has long trailed its urban peers in the state when it comes to producing proficient third-grade readers. Rather than waiting for children to arrive in school to create a culture of literacy and reading, the nonprofit Kids Hope Alliance plans to use a $5.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury to place books in the hands of mothers almost immediately after they give birth. (Brown, 2/24)