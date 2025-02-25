- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
Summaries Of The News:
High Court To Hear ACA Case In April; House Votes Today On Medicaid Cuts
In a surprising twist, the Trump administration said it will continue the Biden White House’s defense of the requirement that insurers cover certain preventive services, The Hill reported. Meanwhile, the House will vote today on a budget blueprint that proposes $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid.
The Hill:
Supreme Court Schedules Arguments In Case Where Trump Administration Is Defending ACA
The Supreme Court on Monday scheduled arguments for April 21 in a case that could decide the legality of the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) requirement that insurers cover certain preventive services. In a surprising move, the Trump administration said it will continue the Biden White House’s defense of that requirement. But some legal experts said the arguments being presented by the Justice Department indicate a desire to give Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. substantial control over an independent government task force. (Weixel, 2/24)
Modern Healthcare:
How Trump May Reshape Medicare Pay, ACA, 340B Through Lawsuits
Major changes to Medicare payments, the Affordable Care Act and labor issues could be on the horizon depending on the Trump administration's next moves in court. The administration must decide whether to defend the federal government's position in a series of key healthcare cases that could reshape coverage requirements under the ACA, influence billions of dollars in hospital payments and restructure fundamental workforce policies. (Early, 2/24)
In related news about Medicaid —
Forbes:
GOP Resistance To Medicaid Cuts Could Tank Tuesday's House Budget Vote
House Republicans are expected to vote on a spending blueprint Tuesday that would kickstart the legislative process for enacting President Donald Trump’s policy agenda—but nearly $1 trillion in potential cuts to Medicaid has made some Republicans uneasy, threatening to derail its passage. (Dorn, 2/24)
Time:
GOP Lawmaker Tells Trump He May Vote Against Budget Bill Over Medicaid Cuts
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat from New Jersey turned Trump-supporting Republican, tells TIME that he’s prepared to vote against the sweeping budget plan on Tuesday, claiming its proposed $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid are too extreme—even if it helps pay for tax cuts and new national security spending. (Popli, 2/24)
Politico:
Dems Are Preparing To Blast Republicans On Health Care. It Worked In 2018.
House Democrats hammered Republicans on health care to win back the majority in 2018. Now, they are preparing to punish them again. Private messaging guidance from party leaders, sent to Democratic lawmakers ahead of a planned Tuesday budget vote and obtained by POLITICO, urged them to accuse Republicans of “betray[ing] the middle class by cutting Medicaid while giving huge tax breaks to billionaire donors.” And it encouraged members to “localize” the effects of slashing billions from Medicaid. (Schneider and Wu, 2/25)
USA Today:
Get A Job Or Lose Medicaid? Arkansas And Georgia Show It's Not That Simple.
Arkansas and Georgia both imposed job requirements for Medicaid recipients. Advocates said the programs added red tape and administrative costs. (Alltucker, 2/24)
CBS News:
Maryland School-Based Mental Health Services Expanded For Medicaid-Enrolled Students
Maryland's health department has expanded its coverage for families on Medicaid to provide students with certain behavioral and mental health services. Now, Maryland public schools can bill Medicaid for students to be given behavioral and mental health services, which could include diagnostic evaluations, individual therapy, family therapy and group therapy, according to the state. (Thompson, 2/24)
Supreme Court Rejects Challenges To Abortion Clinic Buffer Zones
The decision not to hear an appeal from abortion opponents lets a law stand that allows local governments to create demonstration-free areas around health care facilities. More abortion news comes from Washington, Wyoming, and Oklahoma.
AP:
Supreme Court Turns Back Challenges To Laws Keeping Abortion Opponents Away From Clinics, Patients
The Supreme Court refused Monday to hear a pair of cases from abortion opponents who say laws limiting anti-abortion demonstrations near clinics violate their First Amendment rights. The majority did not explain their reasoning for turning down the appeals, as is typical, but two conservative justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, disagreed. The cities said the laws were passed to address disturbing behavior from protesters outside of health care clinics. (Whitehurst, 2/24)
Axios:
Justice Thomas Urges Supreme Court To Reconsider Free Speech Rules Near Abortion Clinics
Justice Clarence Thomas issued a scathing dissent Monday after the Supreme Court declined to hear a case challenging free speech rights around abortion clinics, suggesting he wants to revisit the matter after the court ended the federal constitutional right to abortion in 2022. The high court's move marked a loss for abortion opponents who claimed their First Amendment rights are violated by laws that limit demonstrations near clinics. (Habeshian, 2/24)
In other abortion news —
Cascade PBS:
New WA Rule States Abortion Care Must Be Provided In Emergencies
On his way out, former Gov. Jay Inslee directed the state Department of Health to issue a policy ensuring access to emergency abortion care in Washington hospitals. The permanent rule — expected to be finalized soon and supported by Inslee’s successor, Gov. Bob Ferguson — comes at a critical juncture for abortion rights: the growing number of states preventing emergency abortion care through bans that went into effect after the loss of national abortion protections, and the start of President Donald Trump’s second administration. (Burbank, 2/24)
Wyoming Public Radio:
Wyoming Bill That Would Likely Close Only Clinic Providing Procedural Abortions Goes To Governor
For the second time in two legislative sessions, Wyoming is poised to enact a law that would likely shut down the only clinic providing procedural abortions in the state. It would require Wellspring Health Access in Casper to become a licensed ambulatory surgical center. That means the clinic would need to renovate some of its doorways and halls. It would also mandate the clinic’s physicians to get admitting privileges for their patients at a hospital no more than 10 miles away from Wellspring, which was set on fire in 2022 and protested by anti-abortion activists on a weekly basis since it reopened in 2023. (Clements, 2/24)
Oklahoma Voice:
Oklahoma Lawmakers Reject Giving Women Death Penalty, Abortion Abolitionists Vow Fight Isn’t Over
A bipartisan coalition of state senators rebuffed a bill that could have subjected women who receive an abortion to the death penalty, but supporters are vowing to resurrect it. “We abolishioners will not rest until we have effected the abolishment of human abortion,” said Alan Maricle, who is part of the Abolitionist Society of Tulsa. The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in a bipartisan vote killed Senate Bill 456 by Sen. Dusty Deevers. (Hoberock, 2/24)
Mother Jones:
The Anti-Abortion Movement Is Splintering
Earlier this month, Kristan Hawkins, head of the influential anti-abortion group Students for Life of America, told her 85,000 followers on X that a particularly militant faction of anti-abortion activists worried her more than pro-choice protesters. “The sad thing is the people I fear getting shot by, most of the time, aren’t crazy Leftists (most of them don’t have guns or how to use them, lol)…but ‘abolitionists,’” she posted. “Think about that.” The post appeared to be in response to allegations that Hawkins and other pro-life leaders had thwarted a recent bill in North Dakota that would have criminalized abortion. Those accusations came from the group that Hawkins mentioned in her tweet: “abolitionists,” or activists who believe that abortion should be completely illegal with no exceptions. (Butler, 2/24)
Many Laid-Off FDA Workers Brought Back, While VA Fires 1,400 More
The FDA has reportedly reinstated dozens of staffers who were let go and are involved with food and medical device safety. The VA has let go of 2,400 employees this month. Also in the news: FDA's "healthy" label rule, NIH grant funding, and more.
The New York Times:
F.D.A. Reinstates Fired Medical Device, Food And Legal Staffers
The Food and Drug Administration has reinstated dozens of specialized employees involved in food safety, review of medical devices and other areas who were laid off last week, according to more than a dozen workers who got called back. The total number of employees recalled was not immediately clear. But a person familiar with the conversations said nearly all of the roughly 180 medical division employees who had been let go would get their jobs back. (Jewett, 2/24)
The Hill:
VA Fires Another 1,400 Employees
The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday fired another 1,400 employees amid outcry over a lack of transparency from the agency after 1,000 workers were axed earlier this month. The VA said the individuals dismissed were “non-mission critical” probationary employees who have served less than two years, according to a department statement. (Mitchell, 2/24)
CNN:
FDA Delays When A Final Rule On What Foods Can Be Labeled As ‘Healthy’ Goes Into Effect
The US Food and Drug Administration’s new standards for foods before they can be labeled as “healthy” on their packaging will go into effect about two months later than planned, according to a government document scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday. (Howard, 2/24)
Stat:
Some NIH Study Sections To Resume Reviews; Grant Funding Remains Unclear
After weeks of being blocked by the Trump administration, one crucial step in the National Institutes of Health process for funding biomedical research is being largely restored, but it seems that won’t immediately allow new grants to be approved and resume the flow of millions of dollars to universities and medical schools. (Molteni and McFarling, 2/24)
Also —
Stat:
U.S. Joins WHO-Led Flu Vaccine Meeting, Despite Planned Withdrawal From Agency
Two U.S. government agencies that are key players in the World Health Organization-led process to select the flu viruses for next winter’s influenza vaccines are participating in a meeting to discuss the issue, despite the Trump administration’s plans to withdraw from the global health agency, sources told STAT. (Branswell, 2/24)
Axios:
Rare Disease Meeting Gets Pushed Off By HHS
As hundreds of researchers, patient advocates and policymakers gather in Washington, D.C., this week for an advocacy fly-in on rare diseases, a notable gap has appeared on their schedule: an annual gathering hosted by the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health. (Reed, 2/25)
Missourians With Disabilities Receive Inadequate Care, State Records Show
From 2017 through 2023, 2,682 people with developmental disabilities died in Missouri state care, the River City Journalism Fund reported. Also in state news: a cancer cluster is found in Texas; North Carolina will get four more mental health crisis centers; and more.
River City Journalism Fund:
Disabled Missourians Suffer Abuse And Death In State System
A review of state records, court documents and department policies, as well as interviews with frontline employees working in the state, reveal a dysfunctional developmental disability system riddled of accusations of abuse, neglect, and in some cases, concerning deaths. From 2017 through 2023, 74 people with developmental disabilities died in some sort of accident while in state care, according to state records obtained by the River City Journalism Fund. Additionally, nine homicides and seven suicides occurred amongst this population during that time, according to the records. Another 2,200 died of natural causes and 392 had an “undetermined” cause of death. (Skipworth, 2/24)
More health news from across the U.S. —
Axios:
States Consider Raising Health Premiums For Their Employees
Rising health costs are squeezing states' budgets to the point where some are considering raising premiums for hundreds of thousands of teachers and public employees for the first time in more than a decade. (Goldman, 2/25)
CBS News:
Gov. Healey Pauses Plan To Close Rehabilitation Hospital For Children In Canton
The state has paused plans to close Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children in Canton, and the Pocasset Mental Health Center in Bourne following outcry from the community. Gov. Maura Healey said she wants to hear from patients, families and workers before a final decision is made. (2/24)
The Texas Tribune:
Cancer Cluster Identified Near Texas Toxic Waste Site
Texans living in a 250-square-mile area of Harris County that includes a hazardous Superfund site had abnormally high rates of certain types of cancer, according to a new assessment from the state’s health department. (Martinez, 2/24)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Former Stanford Employee Convicted Of Altering Breast Cancer Data
A former Stanford University research coordinator is facing up to 21 years in federal prison after being convicted last week of illegally accessing and altering a breast cancer database hours after she was fired, prosecutors said Monday. Naheed Mangi, 66, was convicted of two counts of intentional damage to a protected computer and one count of accessing a protected computer without authorization, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of California. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 21. (Parker, 2/24)
North Carolina Health News:
Free Mental Health Crisis Services Expand Across North Carolina
Last month, the state health department announced $13 million in funding to open four new community mental health crisis facilities in Lenoir, New Hanover and Pitt counties by the end of the year. This is one of a flurry of new mental health initiative announcements from the state Department of Health and Human Services that have come as a result of a $835 million investment for behavioral health needs included in the 2023 state budget. (Knopf, 2/25)
WJCT / Jax Today:
To Boost Early Childhood Literacy And Health, Duval Is Sending Doctors Out With Books
Duval County has long trailed its urban peers in the state when it comes to producing proficient third-grade readers. Rather than waiting for children to arrive in school to create a culture of literacy and reading, the nonprofit Kids Hope Alliance plans to use a $5.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury to place books in the hands of mothers almost immediately after they give birth. (Brown, 2/24)
Brain 'Pacemaker' To Ease Parkinson's Symptoms Earns FDA Approval
The brain-computer interface technology uses an algorithm to adapt to an individual patient's needs, improving on previous tech that provided constant electrical brain stimulation. Other news includes: antidepressants' effect on dementia; red-light therapy; and more.
Axios:
FDA OKs Adaptive Brain Pacemaker For Parkinson's Treatment
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted its first approval for a pacemaker-like device for the brain to ease symptoms of Parkinson's disease, which affects nearly 1 million people in the United States. (Goldman, 2/25)
CNN:
Antidepressants May Hasten Decline From Dementia, Study Says. Experts Are Unconvinced
Doctors often use antidepressants to manage the depression, anxiety and agitation that accompanies a diagnosis of dementia. Now, a new study suggests the use of antidepressants may hasten the cognitive decline of people with dementia. It’s a conclusion that some experts consider unwarranted. (LaMotte, 2/24)
The Guardian:
Antioxidants In Fruits And Flowers Seem To Counteract Harmful Effects Of Microplastics, Study Shows
Antioxidants that give fruits and flowers their vibrant colors seem to counteract some of the most dangerous reproductive system effects of exposure to microplastics, such as decreased fertility, and could ultimately be used in developing treatments, new peer-reviewed research shows. The paper focused on microplastics’ reproductive toxicity and plant compounds called anthocyanins, which are widely found in nuts, fruits and vegetables. The new review of scientific literature on anthocyanins found that the compounds are probably protective against a range of plastic-induced impacts on hormones, reductions in testosterone and estrogen, decreased sperm counts, lower sperm quality, erectile dysfunction and ovarian damage. (Perkins, 2/24)
The Washington Post:
A Surprising Health Benefit Of Drinking Tea
A new study published in ACS Food Science & Technology, found that tea leaves naturally adsorb heavy metals, filtering out harmful water contaminants like lead, cadmium or arsenic. The metals become trapped on the surface of the tea leaves and can be removed by simply filtering out the leaves or tossing the tea bag. (Ajasa, 2/25)
The Wall Street Journal:
Red Light Therapy Gets The Green Light, Sort Of
Red-light therapy is getting the green light in some health circles, but it’s early yet to say whether that’s a good thing. The treatment, a type of light therapy called photobiomodulation that involves exposing the body to low levels of red or near-infrared light, purports to help users lose weight, look younger and balance mood. It’s popping up everywhere from hotel spas to European beehives. (Janin, 2/24)
CNN:
Colon Cancer Diagnosis: Exercise May Play A Key Role In Survival, Study Finds
There is something you can do that may help you live longer after a colon cancer diagnosis, and you can start it on your own, at your home or a gym. Exercise is associated with longer lives for patients with colon cancer, according to a new study published Monday in Cancer, a journal of the American Cancer Society. (Holcombe, 2/24)
In covid news —
MedPage Today:
No Spike In Cardiac Arrest Among Athletes During The Pandemic, Study Says
Despite concerns, there was no significant increase in sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) among young athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to national surveillance data. Comparing prepandemic and pandemic periods, the numbers of SCA and sudden cardiac death (SCD) logged in the UNC National Center for Catastrophic Sports Injury Research (NCCSIR) database were not significantly different (203 vs 184, P=0.33), reported Jonathan Drezner, MD, of the University of Washington in Seattle, and colleagues. (Lou, 2/24)
CIDRAP:
During Pandemic, Ivermectin Use Rose 10-Fold, Hydroxychloroquine Use Doubled, Study Reveals
US outpatient prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, two unproven treatments touted as COVID-19 treatments during the pandemic, doubled and increased by 10-fold, respectively, from January 30, 2020, to June 30, 2023, according to a new study in Health Affairs. The 3 million prescriptions for the drugs resulted in $272 million estimated spending, and older adults were more likely to take these treatments, the study authors said. (Soucheray, 2/24)
Elizabeth Holmes’ Blood-Testing Fraud Conviction Upheld By Appeals Court
She claimed that her company, Theranos, could run accurate and fast tests from blood drawn from a finger prick. She was convicted of fraud in 2022, and the ruling was upheld Monday by a federal appeals court. Also in the news: hospital security, UnitedHealth, Pfizer, BGR Group, and more.
San Francisco Chronicle:
9th Circuit Upholds Elizabeth Holmes' Fraud Conviction
A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the fraud convictions, 11-year prison sentence and $452 million restitution order against Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the blood-testing company Theranos, for falsely claiming revolutionary technology that could conduct hundreds of lab tests from a few drops of blood. Holmes and her then-boyfriend, Ramesh “Sonny” Balwani, Theranos’ president and chief operating officer, were convicted in separate trials in 2022 of deceiving investors and the public about the capabilities of their blood-testing equipment. Holmes was convicted of four counts of fraud, while Balwani was convicted of 12 felony charges and sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison. (Egelko, 2/24)
In other health industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
UPMC Shooting Prompts Calls For Increased Hospital Security
Clinicians, medical groups and unions have been vocal about rising workplace violence against employees. A 2023 survey from National Nurses United found more than 80% of nurses had experienced workplace violence, ranging from bites and punches to racist remarks and sexual harassment. ... Hospitals have varying levels of security based on the location, patient population and services they provide, said Paul Sarnese, owner of Secured & Prepared Consulting. He said more hospitals are arming their security officers and installing metal detectors to monitor for weapons.(Hudson, 2/24)
Stat:
UnitedHealth Works To Protect Its Executives, Reputation, And Profits
Beyond public relations concerns, the company is facing potential shareholder lawsuits and multiple government investigations, including a Department of Justice antitrust probe focused on how it uses its physician workforce to benefit its insurance business. While it largely remains in a defensive crouch, UnitedHealth has begun pushing back, enlisting libel attorneys to go after critics on social media, attempting to squelch dissent from shareholders, and publicly blaming hospitals and drug companies for high prices. It is also moving to align itself with the new Trump administration. (Bannow, Herman, Ross and Lawrence, 2/25)
The Hill:
Pfizer Hires Former FDA Drug Division Head As Chief Medical Officer
The former head of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) drug division is joining Pfizer as its chief medical officer, the company announced Monday. Patrizia Cavazzoni was formerly director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) from 2020 until January, when she resigned just ahead of President Trump’s return to office. Cavazzoni previously worked at Pfizer prior to joining the FDA in 2018. (Weixel, 2/24)
Politico:
BGR Signs New Health Care Coalition
A group of health care investors have launched a new advocacy coalition that aims to promote responsible private investment in health care, according to a press release shared with PI. The group, Association for Responsible Healthcare Investment, has signed on with BGR Group. (Long, 2/24)
Stat:
Covid, Inflation Blamed For Indigenous Med School Enrollment Drop
The tiny number of Indigenous students in U.S. medical schools has long been a concern, but Native American medical leaders were taken aback to see 22% fewer American Indian or Alaska Native students had enrolled last year when numbers were released in January. (McFarling, 2/25)
Also —
Viewpoints: The Case For Rethinking Baby Boxes; What Exactly Does 'Ultra-Processed' Food Mean?
Opinion writers dissect these public health issues.
The CT Mirror:
Infant Abandonment Boxes Introduce New Harms -- Including Death
We are a bioethicist, an adoptee rights advocate, and a pediatrician writing in response to op-eds in the Hartford Courant and the New Haven Register which support “baby boxes.” These boxes are modern versions of foundling wheels from medieval times. They are metal boxes (usually installed in fire stations or hospitals) to give a mother the means to anonymously surrender an infant when they are unsure they can care for the infant themselves. These boxes represent good intentions. However, they are an inadequate and ineffective policy response which introduces many ethical, legal, and medical problems. This is especially concerning given Connecticut’s SB 1310 seeking to legalize these devices. (Lori Bruce, Patrice Martin and Mark Mercurio, 2/25)
Stat:
What Actually Makes A Food ‘Ultra-Processed’?
In recent years, an idea has taken hold across the ideological spectrum: The rise in diabetes and obesity in the United States is attributable to addictive, ultra-processed foods that dominate the American diet. But many people who are enthusiastically objecting to ultra-processed foods have little (if any) understanding of what the phrase means. (Chris Gismondi and Megan Kinney, 2/25)
Stat:
What Academic Research Could Learn From College Athletics
Since the end of World War II, the business plan of American universities has included two key principles that now are undergoing rapid disruptive change: Student-athletes participate in college sports in exchange for tuition, room, and board. Federal funding for academic research is the primary engine for the nation’s basic science enterprise. (Morris W. Foster, 2/25)
Stat:
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Inflicts Injury On His Company — And All Of Pharma
It’s only February, but my pick for the Worst Biopharma CEO of 2025 has already been decided: Albert Bourla of Pfizer. Pfizer’s decision to hire Patrizia Cavazzoni, a former top drug regulator at the Food and Drug Administration, as its new chief medical officer is one of the dumbest, most damaging corporate screwups since the rollout of New Coke. (Adam Feuerstein, 2/24)