Public Health

Maternal Acetaminophen Use Does Not Increase Autism Risk, Review Confirms

Acetaminophen remains “the first-line treatment that we would recommend if the pregnant women have pain or fever in pregnancy,” said Dr. Asma Khalil, the lead author of the study. Other MAHA news looks at fluoridated water, whole milk, and more.

The New York Times: No Link Between Acetaminophen In Pregnancy And Autism, A Study Finds

A scientific review of 43 studies on acetaminophen use during pregnancy concluded that there was no evidence that the painkiller increased the risk of autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders. “We found no clinically important increase in the risk of autism, A.D.H.D. or intellectual disability,” Dr. Asma Khalil, a professor of obstetrics and maternal fetal medicine at St. George’s Hospital, University of London, and the lead author of the report, said at a news briefing. The study was published on Friday in the British medical journal The Lancet. (Ghorayshi, 1/16)

CNN: Many Women And Doctors Dismiss Trump’s Tylenol Claim As More Research Suggests No Autism Link

When President Donald Trump claimed last year that taking Tylenol during pregnancy can be linked with an increased risk of autism, ob-gyn Dr. Nathaniel DeNicola’s office had an influx of questions and confusion – but only for a few days. (Howard, 1/16)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘Letters To The Editor’: Readers Balk At 'Gold Standard' Of Autism Treatment

Autism Care: Pros and Cons. I am writing to provide additional context and research for your article on state cuts to the autism therapy known as applied behavior analysis, or ABA (“It’s the ‘Gold Standard’ in Autism Care. Why Are States Reining It In?” Dec. 23). While the piece focused on caps or cuts in service hours being a harmful thing, there have been recent studies showing that increased hours of therapy do not lead to better outcomes for autistic children. (1/20)

In other MAHA news —

ProPublica: After Sowing Distrust In Fluoridated Water, Kennedy And Skeptics Turn To Obstructing Other Fluoride Sources

Last year, when Utah lawmakers passed the nation’s first statewide ban on community water fluoridation, they included a provision making it easier for people to get fluoride supplements without having to visit a dental provider. This would make fluoride available through individual choice, rather than “mass public dosing,” as a Utah House of Representatives webpage put it — part of the rising rhetoric of skepticism that’s led to rollbacks of water fluoridation, a proven method to reduce tooth decay. (Clark, 1/16)

The Hill: Donald Trump, RFK Jr.'s Whole Milk Push Reflects Evolving Views On Dairy Fat

The Trump administration has put its full backing behind whole milk, with new dietary guidelines explicitly recommending full-fat dairy products and President Trump signing a bill to allow schools to serve whole milk again. And while the focus may seem abrupt, it reflects a growing discourse over our understanding of fat consumption. The updated 2025-30 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) mentions full-fat dairy or whole milk five times as recommended foods, recommending three servings a day and lumping it in with healthy fats such as olive oil and omega-3-rich seafoods. (Choi, 1/18)

Politico: RFK Jr. Is Bringing The GOP And The Trial Bar Together

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s demonization of food and pharma has put the Trump administration on the wrong side of its traditional allies in industry – but opened a path to a new alliance with a longtime GOP nemesis: lawyers representing consumers who say they were harmed by companies. Kennedy’s moves, from his disparagement of Tylenol and ultraprocessed food to his broadsides against vaccines, have lawyers who assemble aggrieved plaintiffs to sue deep-pocketed companies envisioning the sort of cases that turn attorneys into Hollywood heroes and billionaires. (Chu, 1/19)

KFF Health News: GOP Promotes MAHA Agenda In Bid To Avert Midterm Losses. Dems Point To Contradictions

When a “Make America Healthy Again” summit was held at the posh Waldorf Astoria in Washington, the line of attendees stretched down the block. The daylong, invitation-only event in November featured a who’s who of MAHA luminaries. Vice President JD Vance attended, as did Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the leader of the ad hoc movement whose members rail against vaccines, Big Pharma, and ultraprocessed food. During a fireside chat that organizers broadcasted online, Vance extolled MAHA’s impact on the Trump administration, calling it “a critical part of our success in Washington.” (Armour, 1/20)

More on the Trump administration —

The New York Times: Trump’s Cuts To The C.D.C. Also Hurt Atlanta

The earnest government disease fighter had become a kind of city archetype, alongside aspiring rappers and C-suite strivers. Now scientists are leaving. (Fausset, 1/19)