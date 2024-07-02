National Protections For Workers In Extreme Heat Proposed By Biden
The Biden administration released a proposal that would put in place the first-ever national protections for people who work in extreme heat. The measure, if finalized, would require rest breaks and access to shade and water.
The Hill:
Biden Proposes First-Ever Nationwide Worker Protections From Heat
As the nation sizzles, the Biden administration is proposing the nation’s first-ever standards aimed at protecting workers from extreme heat. If finalized, the proposal would mandate that employers provide rest breaks and access to shade and water for workers who face extreme heat risks. They would also be required to identify heat hazards and develop heat illness and emergency response plans. However, it’s not clear whether the standards will ever actually take effect: they’re unlikely to be finalized by the end of Biden’s term, and a Trump administration is not expected to move them past the finish line. (Frazin, 7/2)
Los Angeles Times:
California's Extended Heat Wave Raising Fire Risk, Power Cuts Likely
Authorities are warning of extreme health and wildfire risks across California this week, as the longest heat wave of the year is set to kick off Tuesday, bringing triple-digit temperatures, with little overnight cooling, to the vast majority of the state. (Toohey, 7/1)
In other environmental health threats —
CBS News:
Dengue Fever Alert Issued In Florida Keys After Confirmed Cases
Health officials have issued an alert in the Florida Keys after two people were confirmed to have dengue fever. The local alert comes days after the CDC issued a health advisory warning of an increased risk of dengue infections in the country. The two confirmed dengue cases in the Keys were locally acquired, which means the people didn't get sick while traveling. (7/1)
ABC News:
High Levels Of Bacteria In Water Lead To Multiple Beach Closures Across The US
Beaches in several states across the country have been closed to swimmers over the last few days due to harmful levels of bacteria in the water. In Massachusetts, at least 37 beaches were closed as of Monday afternoon due to "bacterial exceedance," according to the state's Department of Public Health (MDPH). Many of the beaches tested positive for high levels of a type of fecal bacteria, and beachgoers were warned not to swim or enter the water in those locations to avoid risk of illness, according to the health agency. (Kekatos, 7/1)
CIDRAP:
Salmonella Outbreak From Backyard Poultry Expands To 38 States
In a new update on a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry—first announced in May—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 86 more illnesses and 9 more affected states, raising the national total to 195 cases from 38 states. (Schnirring, 7/1)