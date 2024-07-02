Biden Administration Allocates $206M To Address Shortage Of Geriatricians
The money will go toward academic programs that focus on training doctors to care for the elderly. Family members and caregivers also may benefit from initiatives to help them care for aging loved ones. Meanwhile, news moms are suing for the right to breastfeeding pump breaks.
Axios:
Biden Administration Invests In Geriatric Care Training
The Biden administration is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to train primary care clinicians to better serve older adults, officials announced Monday. America faces a shortage of geriatricians, who specialize in health care for patients over 65 years old. (Goldman, 7/2)
The 19th:
Nursing Parents Are Suing Employers To Get PUMP Act Accommodations
When Jasmine Emery wasn’t driving the #400/405 bus, she’d use her short breaks to gingerly attach her breast pump under her uniform and hope passengers wouldn’t barge in or hear its suctioning over the hiss and clatter of metro Detroit. The milk went into a cooler, tucked under a frozen water bottle. There was nowhere to clean her pump when she was done. It was 2021, and Emery was just back from maternity leave after the birth of her third child. (Carrazana, 7/1)
Modern Healthcare:
AMA’s Dr. Bruce Scott To Prioritize Physician Burnout
Dr. Bruce Scott, the new president of the American Medical Association, has a one-year term to make a difference and has already identified a priority: making the industry less reliant on non-physician providers. In an interview, the Kentucky-based otolaryngologist said he is concerned about the increase in providers who have not attended medical school, and one way to slow that trend is by addressing physician burnout. He also is targeting prior authorization. (DeSilva, 7/1)
KFF Health News:
Mississippi Lacks Black Doctors, Even As Lawmakers Increasingly Target Diversity Programs
Jerrian Reedy was 9 when his father was admitted to the hospital in Hattiesburg, about two hours northeast of New Orleans, after sustaining three gunshot wounds. Reedy recalled visiting his dad in the intensive care unit that summer in 2009, even though children weren’t typically permitted in that part of the hospital. “Just seeing him laid up in bed, in a hospital bed, it was traumatizing, to say the least,” Reedy said. (Sausser, 7/2)
KFF Health News:
Fake Therapist Fooled Hundreds Online Until She Died, State Records Say
Hundreds of Americans may have unknowingly received therapy from an untrained impostor who masqueraded as an online therapist, possibly for as long as two years, and the deception crumbled only when she died, according to state health department records. Peggy A. Randolph, a social worker who was licensed in Florida and Tennessee and formerly worked for Brightside Health, a nationwide online therapy company, is accused of helping her wife impersonate her in online sessions, according to an investigation report from the Florida Department of Health. (Kelman, 7/2)