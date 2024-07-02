Potassium Chloride Capsules Recalled For Irregular Heartbeat Risk
WGCU:
Potassium Chloride Capsules Recalled For Potentially Deadly Medical Risk
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling 114 batches of potassium chloride extended-release capsules because of failed dissolution. Information from the Mahwah, N.J., company posted on the PR Newswire said the failed dissolution of the capsules may cause high potassium levels, also known as hyperkalemia, which can result in irregular heart beat that can lead to cardiac arrest. (7/1)
The Washington Post:
Fewer Than 1 In 5 Eligible Americans Up To Date With Lung Cancer Screenings
Only about 18 percent of eligible Americans were up to date with their lung cancer screenings in 2022, with compliance rates varying by state and region, according to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. American Cancer Society researchers analyzed data from the 2022 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a population-based, nationwide survey of Americans. (Docter-Loeb, 7/1)
Axios:
Hoarding Concerns Rise As America Ages
The rise in hoarding disorder as America ages requires a national response, a new Senate report shared first with Axios says. The prevalence and severity of hoarding disorder increases with age — and the U.S. population is growing older, making this a crucial moment for policymakers to address the condition. (Goldman, 7/2)
NPR:
Advocates Are Suing The EPA To Enforce Noise Pollution Law
Last June, an anti-noise advocacy group, Quiet Communities, sued the Environmental Protection Agency for not doing its job to limit the loud sounds people are exposed to in everyday life. The group is now waiting to hear if it will be able to argue its case in front of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. If the judge ultimately rules in the group’s favor, the EPA will have to do what Congress told it to do more than half a century ago, when it passed the Noise Control Act: protect public health and the environment from harmful noise pollution. (Silberner, 7/1)
Stat:
Prosthetic Leg Performance Enhanced By Electrode-Implant Surgery
A novel surgical technique could dramatically improve walking for people with below-the-knee amputations and help them better control their prosthetics. A study published Monday in Nature Medicine showed that trial participants who received the procedure could walk faster, were more stable on uneven terrain, and had an increased spatial awareness, or proprioception, in their residual limb. Phantom pain in their limbs lessened, too. (Broderick, 7/1)