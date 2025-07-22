- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Cuts to Food Benefits Stand in the Way of RFK Jr.’s Goals for a Healthier National Diet
- Amid PFAS Fallout, a Maine Doctor Navigates Medical Risks With Her Patients
- Are 5 Million Nondisabled Medicaid Recipients Watching TV All Day? That’s Unsupported
- Political Cartoon: 'Out-of-Body Waiting Room?'
From KFF Health News - Latest Stories:
KFF Health News Original Stories
Cuts to Food Benefits Stand in the Way of RFK Jr.’s Goals for a Healthier National Diet
The Trump administration has said improving American nutrition is a priority, but deep cuts to federal food assistance could lead people to forgo healthy food in favor of cheaper alternatives. (Renuka Rayasam, 7/22)
Amid PFAS Fallout, a Maine Doctor Navigates Medical Risks With Her Patients
A doctor doing environmental health research in rural Maine is working to establish the best practices to treat patients exposed to “forever chemicals,” potentially leading the way for practitioners across the nation. (Marina Schauffler, 7/22)
Are 5 Million Nondisabled Medicaid Recipients Watching TV All Day? That’s Unsupported
CNN pundit Scott Jennings said almost 5 million nondisabled Medicaid recipients "simply choose not to work" and "spend six hours a day socializing and watching television." But a recent analysis found only about 300,000 cited a lack of interest in working as the reason they were unemployed. (Loreben Tuquero, PolitiFact, 7/22)
Political Cartoon: 'Out-of-Body Waiting Room?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Out-of-Body Waiting Room?'" by Bill Whitehead.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
THEY HAVE YOUR HEALTH DATA
Website visitor?
Your privacy has been breached.
Join a class action.
- Cynthia Wisner
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Trump's Tax Law Will Leave 10 Million Uninsured, New CBO Report Forecasts
By 2034, more than 10 million people will be uninsured under President Donald Trump’s tax and spending law, the Congressional Budget Office finds in a revised analysis of the bill. That's an improvement from an earlier projection that found 11.8 million people would lose coverage in that time period.
AP:
Budget Office Says Trump’s Tax Law Will Add $3.4 Trillion To Deficits, Leave 10 Million Uninsured
President Donald Trump’s tax and spending law will add $3.4 trillion to federal deficits through 2034, the Congressional Budget Office reported Monday, a slight increase in the projection that takes into account the final tweaks that Republicans made before getting the legislation over the finish line. More than 10 million people will be uninsured under the law in 2034 because of the law, CBO found, an improvement from an earlier projection that found 11.8 million people losing coverage over the decade. (Freking, 7/21)
Politico:
Republicans Are Ready To Revive Stalled Health Care Legislation. Dems Want The GOP To Pay A Price
Republicans are eyeing an opportunity to enact a bipartisan health package by the end of the year, but Democrats aren’t exactly in a deal-making mood. With the dust barely settled after enacting their party-line domestic policy megabill, GOP lawmakers on the Senate Finance, House Ways and Means and House Energy and Commerce committees are hoping they’ll have another shot this year at making policy changes to drug pricing long sought by both parties. (Guggenheim, 7/21)
Regarding Medicaid cuts —
AP:
Judge Blocks Medicaid Cuts To Some Planned Parenthood Clinics
Planned Parenthood won a partial victory Monday in a legal fight with President Donald Trump’s administration over efforts to defund the organization in his signature tax legislation. A provision in that bill ends Medicaid payments for one year to abortion providers that received more than $800,000 from Medicaid in 2023, even to those like Planned Parenthood that also offer things like contraception, pregnancy tests and STD testing. (7/22)
The New York Times:
Disabled Americans Fear What Medicaid Cuts Could Do To Them
Medicaid is best known as a program for low-income people, but it is also a key vehicle by which disabled Americans of varying income levels receive health care that would otherwise be prohibitively expensive. June is one of about 4.5 million Americans who depend specifically on its home- and community-based care services, which often come through specialized programs known as waivers. That 4.5 million includes many older Americans who are on Medicare too but can’t get the home care they need through that. (Astor, 7/21)
KFF Health News:
Are 5 Million Nondisabled Medicaid Recipients Watching TV All Day? That’s Unsupported
Republicans defended the GOP megabill’s Medicaid changes as targeting a group of people they believe shouldn’t qualify: people who can work but instead choose to stay home and chill. Several Republican politicians and pundits, including CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings, pegged that group’s size at about 5 million people. (Tuquero, 7/22)
AP:
Medicaid For Immigrants In US Illegally Being Limited Or Ended In 3 States
For nearly 20 years, Maria would call her sister — a nurse in Mexico — for advice on how to manage her asthma and control her husband’s diabetes instead of going to the doctor in California. She didn’t have legal status, so she couldn’t get health insurance and skipped routine exams, relying instead on home remedies and, at times, getting inhalers from Mexico. ... Things changed for Maria and many others in recent years when a handful of Democrat-led states opened up their health insurance programs to low-income immigrants regardless of their legal status. (Nguyễn and Shastri, 7/21)
Health care costs —
The Hill:
Over Half Of Americans Say ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Going To Raise Health Care Costs: Poll
More than half of Americans — 57 percent — said in a new survey that they think the GOP’s sweeping package extending tax cuts and slashing welfare services will increase their health-care costs. Thirteen percent in the CBS/YouGov poll released Sunday said that the “big, beautiful bill” will lower their health-care costs and 33 percent said there will be no impact. (Waldvogel, 7/21)
MedPage Today:
Advanced Cancer Patients On Private Insurance Face High Out-Of-Pocket Costs
A diagnosis of cancer brings substantially higher out-of-pocket costs (OOPCs) for privately insured patients, particularly those with more advanced cancer, researchers found. In a cohort of more than 46,000 patients, an incident cancer diagnosis was associated with a mean increase in OOPCs of $592.53 per month in the 6 months after diagnosis, reported Liam Rose, PhD, of the Stanford University School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California, and colleagues. (Bassett, 7/21)
HHS To Reform Organ Donation System In Wake Of Procurement Concerns
A House subcommittee will hold a hearing today covering safety lapses and improvements to be made to the organ donor system. In other news: the FDA's debate on antidepressant use during pregnancy; the impact of NIH cuts on science; and more.
CNN:
Organ Donation: HHS Says It Will Begin Reforms After Federal Investigation Finds ‘Horrifying’ Problems
The US Department of Health and Human Services said Monday that it’s undertaking an initiative to reform the country’s organ donation system, after a federal investigation found that one organization in the Kentucky region began the process to take organs from people who may not have been dead. (Christensen, 7/21)
AP:
States Sue Over Trump Restrictions On Head Start For Immigrants
A coalition of 21 Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit Monday challenging the Trump administration’s restrictions on social services for immigrants in the country illegally, including the federal preschool program Head Start, health clinics and adult education. ... The lawsuit led by New York Attorney General Letitia James argues the government failed to follow the rulemaking process and did not provide required notice on conditions placed on federal funds. It also argues the changes will create significant harm. (Ma, 7/21)
FDA developments —
The New York Times:
F.D.A. Panel Debates ‘Black Box’ Warning For Antidepressants In Pregnancy
Over nearly four decades since Prozac was approved for the treatment of depression, waves of concern about the effects of antidepressants during pregnancy have resulted in a practical consensus: Though use of the drugs may be associated with a slight rise in the odds of birth defects, the risk of leaving a mother’s depression untreated is often greater. But a high-level shift is taking place within the Department of Health and Human Services under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has made reducing the prescription of psychotropic drugs a policy priority. (Barry, 7/21)
NBC News:
FDA Panel Promotes Misinformation About Antidepressants During Pregnancy, Psychiatrists Say
A Food and Drug Administration panel discussing the use of antidepressants during pregnancy Monday largely amounted to misinformation or facts taken out of context, according to several psychiatrists who tuned in to the meeting. The panel had promised to feature diverse viewpoints about antidepressants and pregnancy. But nearly all of the 10 panelists bucked medical consensus on the drugs’ safety and emphasized what they said were risks of taking the drugs while pregnant — such as causing autism, miscarriages or birth defects. (Bendix, 7/22)
Bloomberg:
FDA Names Biotech Executive George Tidmarsh As RFK Jr.'s Top Drug Regulator
Food and Drug Administration commissioner Marty Makary has chosen former biotech executive George Tidmarsh as the agency’s top drug regulator, the agency confirmed Monday. Tidmarsh, an adjunct professor of pediatrics and neonatology at Stanford University, will serve as director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, one of the FDA’s largest and most important divisions with a staff of about 5,700 that reviews the vast majority of new drug applications. Jacqueline Corrigan-Curay, the acting head of the CDER, recently announced she was leaving the agency. (Langreth and Hornblower, 7/21)
Bloomberg:
FDA Is Looking For Expanded Power To Crack Down On Illegal Vapes
The Food and Drug Administration is taking a closer look at kratom extracts and preparing to ask Congress for expanded authority to shut down illegal vaping imports, according to the agency’s head. In an interview, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said that the US is essentially wide open to shipments of dangerous products including unauthorized vapes as well as an opioid-like substance found in potent kratom extracts. Another product of concern is tianeptine, which has been dubbed “gas station heroin” and is available at convenience stores nationwide. (Rutherford, 7/21)
NIH, VA, and SNAP updates —
Stat:
NIH Cuts Would Accelerate Trend Of Less Spending On Basic Science
The number of basic science papers published by recipients of National Institutes of Health grants has been falling since 2013, the year the agency’s budget was cut by 5%, according to a new analysis. President Trump’s budget proposal to slash NIH funding by nearly 40% would further erode basic biomedical research, warns the author, a former top agency official. (Oza, 7/21)
Military.Com:
VA Extends Deadline For Changes To Caregiver Program, Giving Longtime Recipients A Reprieve
The Department of Veterans Affairs has delayed its deadline for announcing changes to its family caregiver program, giving longtime participants who faced possible dismissal up to three more years of benefits. The VA announced Friday that the extension for veterans and their caregivers who are "legacy" participants under the original eligibility criteria has been moved to September 2028. The original deadline had been Sept. 30, 2025 -- the date the department had set to review the criteria that it changed in 2020. (Kime, 7/21)
Military.Com:
Senators Call For VA To 'Rebuild' Research Efforts Amid Ongoing Hiring Delays
Department of Veterans Affairs research into dementia, substance abuse, strokes and more continues to be disrupted by ongoing delays in federal hiring, senators warned in a recent letter to VA Secretary Doug Collins. The letter from a trio of Democratic senators coincides with warnings from researchers and others familiar with the situation that there is still effectively a hiring freeze on VA researchers. (Kheel, 7/21)
KFF Health News:
Cuts To Food Benefits Stand In The Way Of RFK Jr.’s Goals For A Healthier National Diet
Belinda McLoyd has been thinking about peanut butter. McLoyd, 64, receives a small monthly payment through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps.“ They don’t give you that much to work with,” she said. To fit her tight budget, she eats ramen noodles — high on sodium and low on nutrition — multiple times a week. (Rayasam, 7/22)
Sarepta Suspends Elevidys Shipments After Pressure From FDA, Hospitals
Sarepta's pause on its prescription gene therapy drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy gives the company time to work with the FDA on reviews. Infusions nationwide will be canceled. Also in the news, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Humana, UnitedHealth, and more.
Stat:
Sarepta Will Stop Shipping Elevidys, Duchenne Gene Therapy
Sarepta Therapeutics said Monday evening it will pause all shipments of Elevidys, its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, acceding to a request made by the Food and Drug Administration after several patient deaths. It’s a surprising reversal by Sarepta. The company had initially rejected the agency’s request, which was issued Friday. (Feuerstein and Mast, 7/21)
Stat:
AstraZeneca Says It Will Invest $50 Billion In The U.S. By 2030
Under pressure of tariffs and price controls from the Trump administration, AstraZeneca announced Monday that it would invest $50 billion by 2030.AstraZeneca’s CEO, Pascal Soriot, flanked by Trump administration officials and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, added that, as part of the investment, the company would build a multi-billion-dollar manufacturing site in Virginia. (Payne, 7/21)
Modern Healthcare:
How Medtech Companies Could Benefit From The New Tax Law
Medtech may be one of the few sectors in healthcare that stands to benefit from the new tax law. The Medicaid cuts law includes incentives for companies’ research and development activities and capital investments. The provisions apply to all companies, and could mean expanded financial support for medtech startups and more cash in the near term for companies of all sizes. (Dubinsky, 7/21)
Bloomberg:
Sanofi To Buy Vicebio For Up To $1.6 Billion In Vaccine Push
Sanofi agreed to buy UK biotech Vicebio Ltd. for as much as $1.6 billion, gaining experimental vaccines and a technology to streamline their development. The French drugmaker will pay $1.15 billion upfront with a commitment for potential milestones worth as much as $450 million, it said in a statement Tuesday. (Petroff and Furlong, 7/22)
Insurance industry —
Stat:
Humana Tries Again With Medicare Advantage Ratings Lawsuit
Humana refiled a lawsuit Monday evening against the federal government, as the health insurance giant pushes to keep billions of dollars that could vanish as a result of downgraded ratings tied to its Medicare Advantage plans. (Herman, 7/22)
Fierce Healthcare:
UnitedHealth Rolling Out New Early Cancer Detection Benefit
UnitedHealthcare is rolling out a new benefit to encourage preventive cancer screenings. The insurer's new breast and colon cancer detection benefit will be available for eligible commercial plans starting Jan. 1, 2026. Through the program, UHC will cover members' first diagnostic imaging tests for breast cancer and diagnostic tests for colon cancer. (Minemyer, 7/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Fortuna Health Raises $18M From Andreessen Horowitz
Medicaid-focused startup Fortuna Health has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round, the company announced Monday. The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz. Y Combinator, the startup accelerator that helped launch Airbnb and Instacart, also participated, along with the founders of artificial intelligence company Abridge, insurtech Oscar Health and primary care company One Medical (now part of Amazon). (Perna, 7/21)
New Genetic Test Could Foretell A Child's Obesity Risk In Adulthood
Experts hope the research, published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, may allow for earlier interventions. Other research-related news is on the first pill for postpartum depression, antibiotic prescribing at urgent care clinics, an experimental mRNA vaccine targeting cancer, and more.
NBC News:
A Genetic Test Could Predict The Odds Of Obesity, Allowing For Early Interventions
A genetic test may one day predict a child’s risk of obesity in adulthood, paving the way for early interventions. Certain genetic variants can affect how a person’s body stores fat or make them more prone to overeating. Genetic variation can also predict how well a person will respond to different weight loss drugs. In a study published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, more than 600 researchers from around the world worked together to compile genetic data from more than 5 million people — the largest and most diverse genetic dataset to date. They also used genetic data from 23andMe. (Sullivan, 7/21)
The New York Times:
First Pill For Postpartum Depression Shows Varied Real-World Results
Depression descended on Samantha Cohn about two months after her baby boy was born. He was thriving, but she became convinced she was a terrible mother. ... Clinical trials had found that the drug, zuranolone, marketed as Zurzuvae and taken daily for 14 days, can ease symptoms for some women in as little as three days, while general antidepressants can take weeks. For Ms. Cohn, its impact was swift and striking. On her fourth day of taking it, she said she suddenly “felt so much clarity in my head, like I didn’t have nagging thoughts about not being good enough.” Now, a year and a half after the drug became available, thousands of women have tried it, and their experiences have run the gamut. (Belluck, 7/22)
MedPage Today:
Study Cites Urgent Care Clinics For Inappropriate Prescribing
Urgent care clinics often inappropriately prescribed antibiotics, glucocorticoids, and opioids for common conditions, found a cross-sectional study involving more than 22 million U.S. patient visits from 2018 to 2022. For antibiotics, there were high rates of prescribing for "never appropriate" indications such as otitis media (31%), genitourinary signs and symptoms (46%), and acute bronchitis (15%), reported Shirley Cohen-Mekelburg, MD, of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and co-authors in Annals of Internal Medicine. (Firth, 7/21)
Regarding cancer, covid, and narcolepsy —
NBC News:
Could Cancer Drugs Be The Future Of Alzheimer's Treatment?
With few treatments available to stop or reverse Alzheimer’s disease, scientists have turned to cancer drugs as a potential means of walking back cognitive decline. Alzheimer’s cases are rising in the United States and worldwide due to an aging population, but there is no cure for the disease. Attempts to develop new treatments that slow the disease’s progress, rather than lessen symptoms, have frequently failed. (Bendix, 7/21)
WUSF:
UF Researchers Develop MRNA Vaccine That Helps Immune System Target Cancer
An experimental mRNA vaccine developed at the University of Florida has shown the ability to supercharge the immune system and shrink tough-to-treat tumors in mice — even without targeting a specific cancer type. A study, published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, suggests the vaccine could one day serve as a universal cancer treatment, especially when paired with existing immunotherapy drugs like checkpoint inhibitors. (Mayer, 7/22)
CIDRAP:
New Surveillance Tool Can Predict COVID Variants Of Concern
In Nature Communications, authors describe a novel web platform for genomic surveillance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus called CoVerage, which could identify variants of concern (VOCs) up to 3 months before the World Health Organization (WHO) is able to classify the variants that can lead to surges of COVID-19 activity. (Soucheray, 7/21)
The Sick Times:
Why A Long Covid Drug Trial Failed — And What's Next
The clinical trial changed Shayna Bhalla’s life. After years with long Covid — debilitated by fatigue, headaches, and neurological issues — her symptoms dramatically receded. While not fully back to her pre-Covid-19 baseline, she was able to resume university classes and other daily activities. “In the last few months, I have literally regained life,” Bhalla said in an interview last November. (Ladyzhets, 7/22)
Stat:
New Orexin Drugs Aim To Transform Narcolepsy Care
A race to develop a new class of narcolepsy drugs could not only transform treatment for patients with the rare sleep disorder, but also many people with common health conditions who struggle with a core part of human functioning — staying awake. (Chen, 7/22)
Children's health —
Stat:
Study Of GLP-1 Guidelines For Children Suggests Potential Drugmaker Influence
American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines that set off a new era in obesity treatment — and a national debate about whether children should be prescribed weight loss drugs — may have been shaped by pharmaceutical industry influence, a new analysis suggests. (Cueto, 7/22)
MedPage Today:
Fetal Isotretinoin Exposure Persists Despite REMS
Patients using isotretinoin, an acne treatment that can cause birth defects, had lower rates of pregnancy compared to other acne treatments, though fetal exposure persisted, according to an analysis of Medicaid and MarketScan data. (Robertson, 7/21)
The Washington Post:
Antimicrobial Chemical Triclosan Associated With Eczema In Kids
Children with twice the level of the antimicrobial chemical triclosan in their urine were 23 percent more likely to report eczema symptoms than those with lower concentrations, according to research published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives. ... According to the Cleveland Clinic, triclosan can still be found in some toothpastes, deodorants, cosmetics and detergents. (McMahan, 7/21)
4-Day Workweek Improves Employee Health, Reduces Burnout, Study Finds
Remote work made necessary by the pandemic exposed employee burnout and disconnection. Researchers found a four-day workweek improved these issues. In other news: Covid cases are climbing across the U.S.; Measles exposure in day cares has ripple effects; and more.
Newsweek:
Thousands Of Workers Tried A 4-Day Week—The Impact On Their Health Was Clear
A four-day workweek with no reduction in pay improves both workers' health and overall job performance and satisfaction, according to a new study. Working norms were reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago, making remote work a necessity for some amid lockdowns. But it also exposed widespread burnout and disengagement among workers across most markets. (Azzurra Volpe, 7/21)
CNN:
Keith McAllister Dies After Being Pulled Into An MRI Machine By A Metal Chain Used For Weight Training
A man died last week after being pulled into an MRI machine by a “large metallic chain” police said he was wearing around his neck – highlighting the importance of checking for any metallic objects before going near the powerful magnets used in the medical imaging machines. (Andone, 7/20)
MedPage Today:
Lidocaine Deaths Surged In Past Decade
Deaths associated with lidocaine poisoning more than doubled since 2010, calls to poison control centers suggested. Reports of lidocaine mortality in the American Poison Centers National Poison Data System (NPDS) increased 2.7 fold from 2011 to 2022 relative to the prior decade (P=0.0094), according to Michael Fettiplace, MD, PhD, of the University of Illinois Chicago College of Medicine, and co-authors. (George, 7/21)
Outbreaks and health threats —
CBS News:
COVID-19 Cases Are Rising In These States Amid Summer Wave, CDC Data Shows
The summer surge of COVID-19 is here, with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing increases across much of the country. In its latest report, the CDC said the number of cases is now growing or likely growing in at least 26 states and Washington, D.C. COVID-related emergency room visits for young kids are also the highest they've been since March, according to the data. (Moniuszko, 7/21)
The 19th:
When Measles Hits Day Cares, There Are More Than Just Health Concerns
Measles is spreading in the United States, and so is the risk of exposure and infection at child care facilities, which often serve kids too young to be vaccinated against the highly contagious disease. Children’s health is the most immediate challenge amid an exposure, but not the only one. Parents may face three weeks of quarantine that requires them to keep their child at home, leaving them scrambling to figure out how to work without reliable child care. (Rodriguez, 7/21)
CIDRAP:
Infection Total Rises In Gecko-Linked Salmonella Outbreak
Since its last update in May on a Salmonella outbreak linked to pet geckos, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week reported 35 more infections from 16 states and added one more serotype to the outbreak. Federal officials first announced the outbreak on March 13, when there were just a handful of cases from eight states, all involving Salmonella Muenchen. With the new illnesses, the total now stands at 49 people from 27 states. Of those, 18 infections involve S Muenchen, and 31 involve S Lome. Nine people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. (Schnirring, 7/21)
Recalls —
NBC News:
More Than 67,000 Cases Of Power Stick Deodorant Have Been Recalled — What To Know
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for more than 67,000 cases of Power Stick deodorant products for not meeting safety and quality standards. The antiperspirant deodorant items are made by A.P. Deauville, a company based in Easton, Pennsylvania. (Weisholtz, 7/21)
NBC News:
About 5 Million Swimming Pools Recalled After Deaths Of 9 Children Since 2007
About 5 million swimming pools that have been linked to nine deaths of children over the last two decades have been recalled by their manufacturers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Monday morning. In a press release, the CPSC stated that the pools, specifically those 48 inches in height or taller, are equipped with compression straps that serve as footholds, allowing small children to climb into the water unattended, even if a ladder is removed. (Smith and Blackman, 7/21)
Illinois Food Pantries Prep For Influx Of Need As SNAP Benefits Are Cut
As the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, readies for the biggest budget cuts in its history, nonprofit food banks strain to fight food insecurity. Other states making news: Mississippi, Texas, Connecticut, North Carolina, California, Colorado, Missouri, and Maine.
Chicago Tribune:
SNAP Cuts Force Illinois Food Banks To Stretch Resources Thinner Than Ever
Natasha McClendon had $20 in her bank account and a bag of chicken in her fridge. It wasn’t going to be enough to feed her three daughters, her husband and herself, which meant it was time to take her monthly visit to the St. Sabina parish food pantry. (Levenson, 7/21)
CIDRAP:
Mississippi Warns Of Steep Increase In Pertussis Cases
Last week, officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued a health alert about an increase in pertussis (whopping cough) cases this year. As of July 10, MSDH said 80 cases have been reported, compared to 49 cases in all of 2024. So far, no deaths have been recorded in Mississippi this year, but 10 patients have been hospitalized. Whopping cough, a highly contagious respiratory illness that leads to violent coughing bursts, is most common in children and can be fatal in infants under the age of 1. (Soucheray, 7/21)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Health Officials Analyze Lessons Of Measles Outbreak
As the number of Texas measles cases tied to a West Texas outbreak slows to a trickle, South Plains public health director Zach Holbrooks remembers the call from a colleague in an adjacent county six months ago that would change both his — and the state’s — entire 2025. (Langford, 7/21)
The Texas Tribune:
THC Poisoning Calls In Texas Tripled Since Hemp Legalization
Texas lawmakers across the political spectrum have thrown around various claims about the dangers of hemp-derived THC to children, emphasizing its proliferation was a “life and death” matter that necessitated a ban on the intoxicating chemical. (Simpson and Keemahill, 7/22)
The CT Mirror:
What To Know About Two New COVID Variants Spreading In CT
Two new COVID-19 variants are spreading through the U.S., and medical providers in Connecticut are expecting an uptick in cases in the coming weeks. NB.1.8.1, also known as Nimbus, has become the dominant variant throughout the country and health officials say that while sequencing efforts have declined, it appears to be a driver of new cases in Connecticut. (Carlesso, 7/21)
Regarding psychedelics, homelessness, and environmental concerns —
North Carolina Health News:
Advocates Push For NCGA To Allow Psychedelics For PTSD
Sally Roberts has fought battles in both the wrestling ring and the war zone — but none prepared her for the fight she faced after coming home. Years after her U.S. Army deployment to Afghanistan, national champion wrestler Roberts dealt with nightmares, depression and thoughts of suicide that were shaped by childhood trauma, combat stress and the demands of running a business during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chambliss, 7/22)
The Colorado Sun:
Ibogaine Eyed As Next Regulated Psychedelic Medicine In Colorado
In the late aughts, Talia Eisenberg was living a glamorous life in New York City. At age 20, she founded the Heist Gallery, a small, subversive establishment for young up-and-coming creatives. Over the next couple of years, she collaborated with artists, attended exhibitions and stayed close with her large New York-based family. But behind the scenes she was struggling with a heroin habit — one that started with a bottle of painkillers left over from a dental surgery. (Allen, 7/21)
AP:
San Francisco To Ban Homeless People From Living In RVs
San Francisco is set to ban homeless people from living in RVs by adopting strict new parking limits the mayor says are necessary to keep sidewalks clear and prevent trash build-up. The policy, up for final approval by San Francisco supervisors Tuesday, targets at least 400 recreational vehicles in the city of 800,000 people. The RVs serve as shelter for people who can’t afford housing, including immigrant families with kids. Those who live in them say they’re a necessary option in an expensive city where affordable apartments are impossible to find. (Har and Chea, 7/22)
NPR:
WWII Atomic Waste Contaminated A Missouri Creek. People Nearby Had More Cancer Risk
Children who lived near a St. Louis creek polluted with radioactive atomic bomb waste from the 1940s through the 1960s were more likely to be diagnosed with cancer over their lifetimes than children who lived farther from the waterway, a new study has found. The findings, published in JAMA Network Open, corroborate worries that neighbors of Coldwater Creek have long held about the Missouri River tributary where generations of children played. (Cohen, 7/21)
KFF Health News:
Amid PFAS Fallout, A Maine Doctor Navigates Medical Risks With Her Patients
When Lawrence and Penny Higgins of Fairfield, Maine, first learned in 2020 that high levels of toxic chemicals called PFAS taint their home’s well water, they wondered how their health might suffer. They had consumed the water for decades, given it to their pets and farm animals, and used it to irrigate their vegetable garden and fruit trees. “We wanted to find out just what it’s going to do to us,” Penny Higgins said. They contacted a couple of doctors, but “we were met with a brick wall. Nobody knew anything.” Worse still, she added, they “really didn’t want to hear about it.” (Schauffler, 7/22)
Viewpoints: Cuts To NIH And Global Health Research Are Dangerous And May Accelerate The Next Pandemic
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
NIH Budget Cuts Are A Setback For American Science
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently testified before a House committee to defend cuts at the National Institutes of Health, the world’s biggest funder of biomedical and behavioral research. The agency going forward “will focus on essential research at a more practical cost,” the secretary said. His plan would end taxpayer support for “wasteful” academic areas, including certain gender-related topics. (7/22)
Stat:
Pioneer HIV Researcher Calls For Pandemic Preparedness
As someone who has spent many years studying and responding to viral threats, I’m deeply concerned that we face an unprepared future again. Significant cutbacks in medical science funding, especially in global health, research, and surveillance, leave us vulnerable as new threats emerge. (Robert C. Gallo, 7/22)
Chicago Tribune:
Ending The HIV Epidemic Is In Sight. We Can't Stop Now.
Thanks to decades of sustained federal investment, Chicago, Cook County and Illinois are on the cusp of ending the HIV epidemic in our city, county and state. This remarkable progress is a testament to programs such as the Ryan White Comprehensive AIDS Resources Emergency (CARE) Act, established in 1990 to provide crucial health care to those living with HIV and AIDS. (Olusimbo Ige, Kiran Joshi and Sameer Vohra, 7/21)
Stat:
Including Medical Debt On Credit Reports Devastates Americans With Cancer
As an oncologist and a leader at a national cancer organization, I have the privilege of hearing countless stories. My favorites are ones of triumph: a parent celebrating after finishing treatment, a child hearing they’ve achieved remission, or a father who made it to his son’s birthday because of a new, promising treatment. Yet, for each story that brings a smile to my face, another reminds me of how far we have to go. (Gwen Nichols, 7/22)
The Washington Post:
The Surprisingly Simple Treatment That Could Transform Cancer Care
It’s not every day that scientists uncover a way to improve cancer survival by 37 percent, as reported in a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine. Even more astounding, that finding was not the result of a breakthrough drug or advanced technology. (Leana S. Wen, 7/22)
Kansas City Star:
10 Warning Signs That You Might Have Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia, and there are more than 7 million Americans living with it. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 54,500 of them are in Kansas. That comes to about 11% of adults older than 65. (P.J. Reddy, 7/22)