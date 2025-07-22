4-Day Workweek Improves Employee Health, Reduces Burnout, Study Finds

Remote work made necessary by the pandemic exposed employee burnout and disconnection. Researchers found a four-day workweek improved these issues. In other news: Covid cases are climbing across the U.S.; Measles exposure in day cares has ripple effects; and more.

Newsweek: Thousands Of Workers Tried A 4-Day Week—The Impact On Their Health Was Clear

A four-day workweek with no reduction in pay improves both workers' health and overall job performance and satisfaction, according to a new study. Working norms were reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago, making remote work a necessity for some amid lockdowns. But it also exposed widespread burnout and disengagement among workers across most markets. (Azzurra Volpe, 7/21)

CNN: Keith McAllister Dies After Being Pulled Into An MRI Machine By A Metal Chain Used For Weight Training

A man died last week after being pulled into an MRI machine by a “large metallic chain” police said he was wearing around his neck – highlighting the importance of checking for any metallic objects before going near the powerful magnets used in the medical imaging machines. (Andone, 7/20)

MedPage Today: Lidocaine Deaths Surged In Past Decade

Deaths associated with lidocaine poisoning more than doubled since 2010, calls to poison control centers suggested. Reports of lidocaine mortality in the American Poison Centers National Poison Data System (NPDS) increased 2.7 fold from 2011 to 2022 relative to the prior decade (P=0.0094), according to Michael Fettiplace, MD, PhD, of the University of Illinois Chicago College of Medicine, and co-authors. (George, 7/21)

Outbreaks and health threats —

CBS News: COVID-19 Cases Are Rising In These States Amid Summer Wave, CDC Data Shows

The summer surge of COVID-19 is here, with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing increases across much of the country. In its latest report, the CDC said the number of cases is now growing or likely growing in at least 26 states and Washington, D.C. COVID-related emergency room visits for young kids are also the highest they've been since March, according to the data. (Moniuszko, 7/21)

The 19th: When Measles Hits Day Cares, There Are More Than Just Health Concerns

Measles is spreading in the United States, and so is the risk of exposure and infection at child care facilities, which often serve kids too young to be vaccinated against the highly contagious disease. Children’s health is the most immediate challenge amid an exposure, but not the only one. Parents may face three weeks of quarantine that requires them to keep their child at home, leaving them scrambling to figure out how to work without reliable child care. (Rodriguez, 7/21)

CIDRAP: Infection Total Rises In Gecko-Linked Salmonella Outbreak

Since its last update in May on a Salmonella outbreak linked to pet geckos, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week reported 35 more infections from 16 states and added one more serotype to the outbreak. Federal officials first announced the outbreak on March 13, when there were just a handful of cases from eight states, all involving Salmonella Muenchen. With the new illnesses, the total now stands at 49 people from 27 states. Of those, 18 infections involve S Muenchen, and 31 involve S Lome. Nine people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. (Schnirring, 7/21)

Recalls —

NBC News: More Than 67,000 Cases Of Power Stick Deodorant Have Been Recalled — What To Know

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for more than 67,000 cases of Power Stick deodorant products for not meeting safety and quality standards. The antiperspirant deodorant items are made by A.P. Deauville, a company based in Easton, Pennsylvania. (Weisholtz, 7/21)

NBC News: About 5 Million Swimming Pools Recalled After Deaths Of 9 Children Since 2007

About 5 million swimming pools that have been linked to nine deaths of children over the last two decades have been recalled by their manufacturers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Monday morning. In a press release, the CPSC stated that the pools, specifically those 48 inches in height or taller, are equipped with compression straps that serve as footholds, allowing small children to climb into the water unattended, even if a ladder is removed. (Smith and Blackman, 7/21)

