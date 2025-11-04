Spending And Fiscal Battles

Administration Will Partially Fund SNAP, But It Could Take Months

November benefits will be paid out from the remaining $4.65 billion available in contingency funds. However, because of states' outdated systems, the reduced benefits rollout might be delayed. Up to 42 million Americans have been affected. Meanwhile, Maryland says it will pay full SNAP benefits.

Axios: Trump Administration Plan To Partially Fund SNAP Benefits Could Take Months

The Trump administration announced it plans to partially fund SNAP benefits on Monday, after two federal judges ruled on Friday that the funds must be released. A supplementary declaration noted that the changes states have to implement to roll out reduced benefits could "take anywhere from a few weeks to up to several months." The process of distributing SNAP benefits varies from state to state, and some states' "decades old" systems may slow down the process of doling out the money, according to the declaration. (Walker, 11/3)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Governor Releases $62 Million To Cover November SNAP Benefits

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Monday that Maryland will release $62 million to ensure full November SNAP benefits for recipients across the state affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown. The funding, authorized by executive order, comes after federal courts ordered the Trump administration to provide contingency funds for the program. (Ibrahim and Schumer, 11/3)

NPR: How One Tech Startup Is Giving Cash To SNAP Recipients

Propel CEO Jimmy Chen knows how it feels to go hungry. When he was growing up in Kansas City, his parents sometimes struggled to put food on the table. Today, his Brooklyn tech company makes a free app for people on the federal government's anti-hunger Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. About 5 million people use Propel's app to check their SNAP balances, and get coupons and discounts on groceries. (Aspan, 11/4)

NPR: Agriculture Secretary Claims SNAP Program Is 'Corrupt'

In an appearance on Fox and Friends on Sunday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins claimed SNAP is a "corrupt" program riddled with "massive fraud." But some of her claims need more context. (Joffe-Block, 11/4)

On Obamacare —

Politico: House Members Release Bipartisan 'Principles' For Extending Obamacare Subsidies

A bipartisan quartet of House lawmakers released a “statement of principles” Monday for a potential compromise on an extension of Obamacare subsidies, which would include a two-year sunset and an income cap for eligibility. The compromise framework from Republican Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska and Jeff Hurd of Colorado, and Democratic Reps. Tom Suozzi of New York and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, is the first public tangible offering on health care policy since the government shutdown began 33 days ago. (Guggenheim and Hill, 11/3)

Politico: Senate Democrats Head To Trump’s ‘Backyard’ To Press Him On Obamacare

A trio of Senate Democrats descended on South Florida on Monday to highlight how badly high health insurance prices will hit area residents as the government shutdown drags on. The soaring insurance costs in the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces are among the issues at the center of the shutdown, which is set to become the longest in U.S. history if it continues into Tuesday night. Florida has 4.7 million people who use marketplace, or “Obamacare,” plans for coverage, more than any other state. But the subsidies that made them affordable to many customers are set to expire at the end of the year. (Leonard, 11/3)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: BJC Teams With UnitedHealthcare For 2026 Marketplace Plans

BJC Health System says that its hospitals and providers will accept UnitedHealthcare insurance plans purchased on the Affordable Care Act individual marketplace for 2026.UnitedHealthcare is the only marketplace insurer for 2026 with BJC in its coverage network. (Suntrup, 11/3)

WUSF: Broward Hospitals Partner To Provide Health Insurance On ACA Marketplace

Broward County’s two largest public health systems have teamed up to offer residents a new health insurance option for 2026 on the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System, which operate a total of 11 hospitals, are partners in a venture called 22 Health, according to the insurers’ website. (Mayer, 11/3)

Central Florida Public Media: Floridians Face 'Impossible Choices' As ACA Premiums Skyrocket

With Affordable Care Act tax credits scheduled to expire at the end of year, thousands of Floridians will face paying significantly more for health insurance. (Duerig, 11/4)