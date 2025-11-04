Former VP Dick Cheney, Who Received Heart Transplant At Age 71, Dies At 84

A statement from his family said the cause was complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, The New York Times reported. Widely regarded as the most powerful vice president in U.S. history, he suffered from coronary problems for most of his adult life. A staunch conservative on most issues, he advocated for states' rights on same-sex marriage.

The New York Times: Dick Cheney, Powerful Vice President And Washington Insider, Dies At 84

Dick Cheney, who was George W. Bush’s running mate in two successful campaigns for the presidency and his most influential White House adviser in an era of terrorism, war and economic change, died Monday. He was 84. ... Mr. Cheney had five heart attacks from 1978 to 2010 and had worn a device to regulate his heartbeat since 2001. But his health issues did not seem to impair his performance as vice president. In 2012, three years after retiring, he underwent a successful heart transplant and had been reasonably active since then. (McFadden, 11/4)

Advocate: Dick Cheney, Who Supported Same-Sex Marriages, Is Dead

Cheney held very conservative beliefs and was a war hawk, but he did not back a constitutional ban on marriage equality. (Cooper, 11/4)

His transplant in 2012 sparked questions about age and preferential treatment —

CBS News: Dick Cheney Transplant Surgery Renews Age Debate

A leading doctor at Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute in Los Angeles says it's unlikely former Vice President Dick Cheney got preferential treatment for his heart transplant surgery Saturday. Cheney received the new heart Saturday at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va., the same place where he received an implanted heart pump that has kept him alive since July 2010. The 71-year-old waited 20 months for the transplant. (3/26/2012)

Reuters: Cheney Waited Longer Than Average For Heart Transplant

At 71, former Vice President Dick Cheney was older than average for a heart transplant and had to wait longer than the typical patient as well -- 20 months compared with a year or less. The fact that he was still able to receive a donor heart after surviving five heart attacks shows he must have been in excellent health, doctors said on Sunday. They also pointed to advances in care that have made it possible for older patients to still be good transplant candidates. Cheney is recovering at a Washington-area hospital after undergoing the surgery on Saturday. (Steenhuysen and Sherman, 3/26/2012)

