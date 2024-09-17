Bill Aims To Remove Weapons From Service Members Deemed A Threat

The measure, sponsored by Republican Sen. Susan Collins, was introduced after a mass shooting in Maine and would require the Army to take action using state crisis intervention laws. Separately, AP says police have increased use of Maine's "yellow flag" law to seize weapons.

AP: After Mass Shooting, Bill Would Require Army To Use State Crisis Laws To Remove Weapons

A bill introduced after a mass shooting in Maine would require the Army to use state crisis intervention laws to remove the weapons of a service member who is deemed to be a serious threat to themselves or others, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the bill’s sponsor, said Monday. The Armed Forces Crisis Intervention Notification Act is aimed at addressing missed opportunities by the military and civilian law enforcement to intervene before an Army reservist who had spiraled into psychosis opened fire at two locations in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others on Oct. 25, 2023. (Sharp, 9/16)

AP: Police Have Upped Their Use Of Maine's 'Yellow Flag' Law Since The State's Deadliest Mass Shooting

There has been a huge jump in law enforcement requests for Maine courts to allow guns to be seized from people deemed a danger to themselves or others since the deadliest mass shooting in state history, the governor said Friday. Maine’s extreme risk protection order law was strengthened after an Army reservist killed 18 people at two locations in the city of Lewiston last October. Since the attacks, the law has been used 15 times more often than it was during the three previous years, Gov. Janet Mills said at a news conference. (Whittle and Ramer, 9/6)

In other mental health news —

CBS News: Will 988 Call The Police? Data Suggests 1% Of Mental Health Crisis Calls Get "Involuntary" Rescues

Many people in mental health crisis fear that if they dial 988, law enforcement might show up or they might be forced to go to the hospital. But getting sent that kind of "involuntary emergency rescue" happens to around 1% of callers, suggests new data from Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator of the 988 Lifeline for suicide and mental health crises. (Tin, 9/16)

NPR: Climate Change, Extreme Weather And Suicide

Tony Calhoun was unique. Anyone who knew him would tell you that. ... Calhoun was raised in Jackson, Ky., a small community in the rural eastern part of the state. He was an only child, raised by his parents and grandfather in a house that went back three generations, and that was tucked in a quiet neighborhood that, like most places in that part of Appalachia, had a creek running through it. The effects of climate change on that creek – which sat largely out of sight and out of mind for decades – would become the catalyst that would lead Calhoun to take his own life. (Hersher, 9/17)

Stat: STAT's Who To Know: Top Players In Psychedelic Drug Development

The field of psychedelics, once relegated to the fringes of science and medicine, is in the midst of both transformation and flux. Several key figures stand out in their efforts to push forward the advancement of psychedelic medicine, in the face of ongoing controversy, regulatory hurdles, and stigma. (Keshavan, 9/17)

KFF Health News: Historic Numbers Of Americans Live By Themselves As They Age

Gerri Norington, 78, never wanted to be on her own as she grew old. But her first marriage ended in divorce, and her second husband died more than 30 years ago. When a five-year relationship came to a close in 2006, she found herself alone — a situation that has lasted since. “I miss having a companion who I can talk to and ask ‘How was your day?’ or ‘What do you think of what’s going on in the world?’” said Norington, who lives in an apartment building for seniors on the South Side of Chicago. (Graham, 9/17)

