Global Antibiotic Resistance Predicted To Get Worse By 2050

An estimated 39 million people might die because superbugs are able to evade medications designed to save them from disease, researchers say. Could phage therapy be the cure we need?

CNN: Nearly 40 Million People Could Die From Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug Infections By 2050, New Study Estimates

The number of lives lost around the world due to infections that are resistant to the medications intended to treat them could increase nearly 70% by 2050, a new study projects, further showing the burden of the ongoing superbug crisis. (Howard, 9/16)

The Atlantic: A Fix For Antibiotic Resistance Could Be Hiding In The Past

Peering through his microscope in 1910, the Franco-Canadian microbiologist Félix d’Hérelle noticed some “clear spots” in his bacterial cultures, an anomaly that turned out to be viruses preying on the bacteria. Years later, d’Hérelle would come to use these viruses, which he called bacteriophages, to treat patients plagued with dysentery after World War I. ... But now, with bacteria evolving resistance to more and more antibiotics, phage therapy is drawing a second look from researchers—sometimes with a novel twist. (Asanga, 9/15)

In other pharmaceutical and tech news —

Healthline: Type 2 Diabetes Drug Metformin May Also Help People With HIV

Metformin, a common medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, may also help reduce the viral reservoir in people living with HIV who are undergoing antiretroviral therapy. The authors of the September 2024 study, which was published in the journal iScience, state that in previous studies, when people took the drug for three months, there were improvements in immunity and reductions in inflammation. (Schimelpfening, 9/16)

Stat: 'Shocking': Most Recalled Heart Devices Weren't Tested In Patients

When someone’s heart doesn’t beat quite right, an implantable defibrillator can save their life. The devices can jump-start a misbehaving heart, resetting its normal rhythm — unless they malfunction first. In 2022, Medtronic recalled more than 85,000 of the devices after dozens of complaints that a technical glitch could stop them from delivering the right, high-voltage shock. (Palmer, 9/16)

CBS News: FDA Approves Apple Watch Sleep Apnea Detection Tool

A week after Apple held an event revealing its new iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPod models, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an Apple Watch function that can detect sleep apnea in device-wearers. The sleep apnea detection tool comes four days before the launch date of Apple's new Series 10 watch, which will be released on September 20. Those with existing Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 models can use the sleep apnea feature starting today, however, with download of Apple's newly released watchOS 11 software. (Cerullo, 9/16)

On cancer —

Reuters: J&J Gets $260 Million Talc Verdict Overturned In Oregon, New Trial Ordered

A state judge in Oregon has overturned a jury's $260 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit brought by a woman who said she got mesothelioma, a deadly cancer linked to asbestos exposure, from inhaling the company's talc powder, the company said on Monday. (Pierson, 9/16)

Los Angeles Times: City Of Hope Receives Historic $150 Million Gift To Fuel Pancreatic Cancer Research

For entrepreneur and philanthropist Emmet Stephenson Jr., seeing his wife and friends die from pancreatic cancer served as a wake-up call. His wife, Toni, a patient at Duarte, Calif.-based cancer center City of Hope, died at 74 after a four-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Now Emmet and his daughter Tessa are donating a historic $150 million to the City of Hope to help advance research into finding a cure for what’s known as the “silent killer.” (Wong, 9/17)

Stat: A Cancer Meeting Celebrates 10 Years Of Game-Changing Immunotherapies

Ten years ago, a new type of cancer treatment reached the market. It worked by rousing the body’s own immune cells to attack tumors. Within months, regulators had approved two of the treatments, at first for melanoma. (Joseph, 9/16)

Los Angeles Times: How AI Can Help Make Esophageal Cancer Less Deadly

Approximately 600 times a day, the esophagus ferries whatever is in your mouth down to your stomach. It’s usually a one-way route, but sometimes acid escapes the stomach and travels back up. That can damage the cells lining the esophagus, prompting them to grow back with genetic mistakes. About 22,370 times a year in the United States, those mistakes culminate in cancer. Esophageal cancer can be cured if it’s discovered and treated before it burrows in deep or spreads to other organs. But that’s rarely the case. (Kaplan, 9/16)

