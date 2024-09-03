Number Of Uninsured Americans Fell Under Biden, Went Up Under Trump
After the first two years of Joe Biden's presidency, the national uninsured rate declined 1.2%, to the lowest rate ever. After the first three years of Trump's presidency, the uninsured rate went up 0.6%, USA Today reports. Meanwhile, Trump flip-flops on a Florida abortion ban ballot measure.
USA Today:
Americans Without Health Insurance Rose Under Trump, Fell Under Biden
At the end of the first two years of Joe Biden’s presidency, 3.3 million more U.S. residents had health insurance than did so in 2019, according to a Capital & Main analysis of U.S. Census data conducted with the support of Thomas Data Consulting. That increase led to a 1.2% decline in the national uninsured rate and the lowest rate of residents without health insurance in U.S. history. By contrast, Donald Trump oversaw an increase of 2.3 million uninsured people during the first three years of his presidency and a 0.6% increase in the national uninsured rate. (Lindenfeld, 9/3)
In health news from the Trump campaign —
Los Angeles Times:
Trump Says He'll Vote To Uphold Florida Abortion Ban After Conflicting Message
Former President Trump said he will vote no on a Florida ballot measure that would repeal the state’s six-week abortion ban, a day after he seemed to indicate he would vote in favor of the measure. Trump has said he thinks Florida’s ban is a mistake and said in an interview with Fox News Channel on Friday, “I think six weeks, you need more time.” But then he said, “at the same time, the Democrats are radical,” and he repeated false claims he has frequently made about late-term abortions. (Price, 8/31)
The 19th:
Trump Says He Wants IVF Covered By Insurance Or Government
Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he would ensure the government or insurance companies would fully pay for people’s IVF treatments, without providing details on how. He also indicated he would vote for a Florida ballot measure that would overturn a six-week abortion ban, though his campaign later said that he has not yet disclosed how he would vote on the measure. (Padilla, 8/29)
Los Angeles Times:
Trump Laments Acceptance Of Transgender People During Moms For Liberty Event
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump lamented the growing acceptance of transgender Americans during an appearance at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a national group that has spearheaded efforts to bar discussion of LGBTQ+ identity and structural racism in K-12 classrooms. Trump said transgender women should not be allowed to play in women’s sports and said access to gender-affirming healthcare should be restricted. (Swenson, Balingit and Weissert, 8/31)
In related election news from New York —
Politico:
New York Democrats Fear Abortion-Rights Amendment Is Faltering
Democrats are squabbling over an effort to guarantee abortion rights in New York — a fight that is threatening to upend the party’s plans to win control of the House. Democratic consultants for swing seat candidates are increasingly anxious that a well-organized campaign by conservatives to sink a proposed state constitutional amendment on abortion could hurt the party’s candidates in battleground seats. (Reisman, 9/3)