Iowa Prison Takes Sanitary And Health Measures To Stem Mpox Infections

The Iowa Department of Corrections reports that mpox has been detected at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. The number of prisoners infected with the virus is unknown, but a statement says: "Affected individuals are receiving care, and enhanced sanitation and isolation protocols are in place to prevent further spread."

Des Moines Register: Mpox Is Detected In An Iowa Prison. Here's What You Need To Know

Mpox, a highly contagious viral disease known for causing severe rashes and pustules, has been detected in an Iowa prison. "We're actively managing the situation with robust health measures," Iowa Department of Corrections Chief of Staff Paul Cornelius said in a statement provided Monday to the Des Moines Register and first reported on KCCI-TV. "Affected individuals are receiving care, and enhanced sanitation and isolation protocols are in place to prevent further spread." It is not yet known how many prisoners are infected. (Werner, 9/2)

Reuters: Emergent Bio's Smallpox Vaccine Gets US Approval For Mpox

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted expanded approval to Emergent BioSolutions' smallpox vaccine for use in people at high risk of mpox infection. The FDA clearance, announced late on Thursday by the company, makes the vaccine the second approved shot against mpox in the U.S. after Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos. Emergent's vaccine, called ACAM2000, however, cannot be administered to those with weakened immune systems, including people with HIV. It found limited use during the 2022 mpox outbreak in the United States, despite being part of the country's stockpile. (Santhosh, 8/30)

Reuters: WHO Invites Makers Of Mpox Tests For Emergency Review In Push For Rapid Access

The World Health Organization on Thursday sought to speed up the access to diagnostic tests for mpox by asking manufacturers to submit their products for an emergency review. The agency has been in discussions with manufacturers about the need for effective diagnostics, particularly in low-income groups. (8/29)

Reuters: UNICEF Issues Emergency Tender To Secure Mpox Vaccines

Depending on the production capacity of manufacturers, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 can be made, according to the statement. Under the tender, UNICEF will set up conditional supply agreements with vaccine manufacturers, the statement said. This will enable UNICEF to purchase and ship vaccines without delay, once financing, demand, readiness and regulatory requirements are confirmed. (8/31)

Reuters: Nigeria Receives 10,000 Doses Of Mpox Vaccines From US

Nigeria has received 10,000 doses of the mpox vaccine from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the first batch of the vaccine to reach the country which has confirmed 40 cases with no fatalities so far. Muyi Aina, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), called the donation a "critical step" for Nigeria. (Eboh, 8/29)

Reuters: Jordanian Health Ministry Records Mpox Case For A Non-Jordanian Resident, State News Agency Says

Jordan's health ministry has recorded an mpox case for a non-Jordanian resident, state news agency Petra said on Monday, adding that the case was currently in isolation. The health ministry said the case was not the first for the kingdom, as it recorded one back in 2022.The ministry said the case was a 33-year-old male, without identifying his nationality. (9/2)

Bloomberg: Australia's Mpox Resurgence Has Lessons For World Trying To Fight New Strain

Australia’s success in virtually eliminating mpox within six months of an outbreak in 2022 is now being overshadowed by a sudden and alarming resurgence, highlighting the challenges ahead as the world braces for a potentially more dangerous strain. (Gale, 9/3)

