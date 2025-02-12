Medicaid Is Safe, Johnson Assures, As House Whittles Budget Bill
As Republicans look to shave $2 trillion from a reconciliation bill, the House speaker noted savings are possible "if you eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse." Other news from Capitol Hill is about telehealth rules, PBM restrictions, and more.
The Hill:
GOP Leaders Downplay Medicaid Cuts As They Seek $2T In Savings
House Republican leaders on Tuesday downplayed the possibility of cuts to Medicaid benefits as they seek a reconciliation bill with up to $2 trillion in savings. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) sought to reassure the public — and potential jittery members of their own caucus — that the Medicaid changes under discussion include work requirements and fraud reduction, not drastic cuts like lowering the federal match for Medicaid expansion states or instituting a per capita cap. (Weixel, 2/11)
Modern Healthcare:
Telehealth Rules Face Extension Uncertainty In Congress
Lawmakers say they are confident Congress will extend expanded telehealth authorities past a looming deadline next month — but they have no idea how and could not rule out a lapse. In 2020, Congress and President Donald Trump temporarily expanded Medicare reimbursement for services clinicians provide remotely as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers have hailed extended telehealth rules for providing lifelines to rural and underserved populations in particular, prompting some to propose bills last year to make the changes permanent. (McAuliff, 2/11)
Modern Healthcare:
PBM Bill Eyed For In March Spending Legislation
Lawmakers who came within days of passing new restrictions on pharmacy benefit managers are trying to revive those measures as part of major funding bills Congress is rushing to complete. It was unclear if the specific provisions from December's package would be the same, but lawmakers said it was vital to move PBM legislation after the last Congress advanced numerous bipartisan measures, but failed at the last minute to include them in the year-end government funding bill. (McAuliff, 2/11)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘An Arm And A Leg’: How Do You Deal With Wild Drug Prices?
Prices for brand-name drugs in the U.S. are three times what the same drugs cost in other countries. And in a recent KFF survey, 3 in 10 adults reported not taking their medicine as prescribed at some point in the past year because of costs. (Weissmann, 2/11)
Also —
The Hill:
Connecticut Rep. John Larson Says He Had Seizure On House Floor
“Yesterday, at around noon, I experienced a medical incident on the House floor, when my speech momentarily paused,” a statement from Larson posted to X reads. “Following the incident, I saw the House Attending Physician, Dr. Monahan, who referred me for further evaluation.” “After a round of tests, it was determined that the cause of the brief pause in my speech was a complex partial seizure.” (Suter, 2/11)