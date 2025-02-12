Flu Deaths Might Have Exceeded Covid Deaths Nationwide For First Time
Preliminary CDC data show that during a week in January, flu-related deaths topped covid deaths by 0.2 percentage points, and data suggest that the difference between the two is growing. In other public health news: whooping cough, measles outbreak, canned tuna recall, and more.
Flu Deaths May Have Surpassed COVID Deaths Nationwide For First Time Since Start Of Pandemic, Early CDC Data Suggests
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, more people in the U.S. died of influenza than from COVID-19 in the week ending on Jan. 25, according to weekly figures published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the week ending on Jan. 25, nearly 1.7% of all deaths nationwide were attributed to the flu, compared to roughly 1.5% being the result of COVID-19, according to CDC data. (Tin, 2/11)
U.S. Records Most Whooping Cough Deaths Since 2017
The U.S. confirmed at least a dozen deaths from whooping cough last year, according to preliminary figures released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That marks the most fatalities from the bacterial infection since a 2017 surge of the illness, which is also known as pertussis. (Tin, 2/11)
10 New Cases Of Measles Reported In West Texas County And New Mexico
Public health authorities said Tuesday that an outbreak of measles in western Texas has expanded, while a new case was confirmed nearby across state lines in New Mexico. The Texas Department of State Health Services has identified 24 measles cases in connection with the onset of symptoms within the last two weeks. ... In neighboring Lea County, New Mexico, residents were alerted Tuesday to the measles infection of an unvaccinated teenager, as well as the possible exposure of more people in Lovington at a hospital emergency room and sixth grade school gymnasium. (2/12)
Georgia Lifts Suspension Of Poultry Activities After Extensive Bird Flu Testing Finds No Additional Cases
The Georgia Department of Agriculture has lifted the suspension of poultry activities in Georgia, one of the country’s top poultry-producing states, after bird flu testing, depopulation, cleaning and disinfecting were done in the area and no new cases were found. (Riess, 2/11)
Canned Tuna Sold At Trader Joe’s, Costco, Walmart And More Recalled Due To Botulism Risk
Tri-Union Seafoods is recalling certain canned tuna products sold at Costco, H-E-B, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and other stores. There was a defect in manufacturing the “easy open” pull tab on the lids of the tuna, branded as Genova, Van Camp’s or various store brands. Without proper sealing, the company said, there’s a risk of food leaking or contamination with Clostridium botulinum, or botulism. (Mukherjee, 2/11)
Treating ADHD Earlier Could Help Curb Smoking: Study
Researchers have long known that people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are more likely to use nicotine and tobacco — putting them at higher risk for a host of diseases and increasing the likelihood that they may become addicted to drugs and alcohol. But early diagnosis and treatment of ADHD could help prevent young people from picking up the habit in the first place, according to a new study. (Todd, 2/11)
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Katheryn Houghton delivers this week’s news: Pediatricians believe a decline in childhood vaccination rates could drive a return of deadly vaccine-preventable diseases, and addiction experts say legalizing sports betting has downsides for health. (2/11)