Here's today's health policy haiku:
THE REAL HARM
Tylenol is not
the big problem in health care.
It's the cuts, stupid.
- Matthew Gale
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
It's time again for our annual Halloween haiku contest! Click here to see past winners and read the rules.
Federal Health Workers Await Their Fates As Government Comes To A Halt
The impasse over Affordable Care Act subsidies continues, and there is no sign the shutdown will be over quickly, Politico reported. Two labor unions have sued the Trump administration over its threats to cut thousands of federal workers during the closure.
Stat:
Government Shutdown Will Idle 32,000 Federal Health Workers
More than 32,000 Department of Health and Human Services employees are set to be furloughed, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention communications will be impeded, and no new patients will be admitted to the National Institutes of Health’s clinical center as the federal government’s funding runs out. (Cirruzzo, 10/1)
Politico:
Labor Unions Sue OMB, OPM For ‘Unlawful’ Threats Of Mass Layoffs Ahead Of Shutdown
As the federal government hurtled toward a shutdown Tuesday, two labor unions representing federal workers sued the Trump administration over its threats to conduct mass layoffs while the government is closed. The unions allege in the lawsuit that the Office of Management and Budget and its director, Russell Vought, broke the law by directing federal agencies to prepare “reduction in force” plans for a potential shutdown. The lawsuit also names the Office of Personnel Management, along with its director, Scott Kupor, for issuing instructions that federal employees may work during the shutdown in order to carry out the mass layoffs. (Wardwell, 9/30)
Politico:
No Quick End To Shutdown In Sight On Capitol Hill
Washington is waking up to its first government shutdown in nearly seven years. How many more days that will be the case, no one knows. With President Donald Trump and congressional leaders not actively negotiating, there’s no sign the shutdown will be over before the end of the day. And with Congress dormant for Thursday’s Yom Kippur holiday, that all but ensures it will go until at least Friday if not far beyond. Instead, Congress is poised to enact a reprise performance Wednesday: The Senate will vote on, and likely reject, dueling stopgap proposals for a third time, while House Democrats hold another closed-door meeting and House Republicans do not plan to return to the Capitol until next week at the earliest. (Carney and Wu, 10/1)
Modern Healthcare:
What The Government Shutdown Could Mean For Healthcare
The healthcare sector generally does not have to worry too much about government shutdowns such as the one looming this week, beyond dealing with a less efficient bureaucracy and possible reimbursement delays. Healthcare providers and health insurance companies tend to mostly be insulated from the consequences of shutdowns because the key programs that pay them continue running even when other federal activities cease. Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance program operate with mandatory funding not subject to annual appropriations. And the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Monday that it would use fees collected from insurers to sustain the health insurance exchanges created under the Affordable Care Act of 2010 if there’s a shutdown. (McAuliff, 9/30)
KFF Health News:
Shutdown Halts Some Health Services As Political Risks Test Parties’ Resolve
Threats of a federal government shutdown have gone from being an October surprise to a recurring theme. This time around, though, the stakes are higher. Federal funding ran out at midnight on Oct. 1, after Congress failed to pass even a stopgap budget while negotiations continued. (Armour, Rovner, Seitz, Zionts and Pradhan, 10/1)
More on ACA subsidies and the struggle to afford insurance —
The Wall Street Journal:
The ACA Subsidies At The Center Of The Government Shutdown Fight
Enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act health-insurance plans are set to expire at the end of the year—and what Congress decides to do about them could be crucial to any deal to end a government shutdown. While Republicans had pushed to temporarily extend current government funding levels to buy time for negotiations, Democrats have said they won’t vote for any bill that excludes an extension of the ACA subsidies. (Li and Mathews, 10/1)
Axios:
ACA Premiums To Rise 114% Without Subsidy Renewal
Premiums will more than double for millions of Affordable Care Act enrollees next year if Congress does not renew enhanced marketplace subsidies by year's end, according to a new analysis. (Sullivan, 10/1)
Politico:
The Think Tank Driving Health Policy On Capitol Hill — And Dividing Republicans
One small think tank is driving health policy within the GOP. It has also created friction on Capitol Hill and in the White House as Republicans clash over the future of Obamacare. Paragon Health Institute was established in 2021 and has only 11 full-time staffers, but founder Brian Blase is credited with formulating many of the proposals that became the basis for nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts enacted as part of the GOP megabill. The group’s success is thanks in large part to its vast alumni network spread out across the highest levels of government, from the speaker’s office to the Trump administration. (Guggenheim, King and Hill, 10/1)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘An Arm and a Leg’: The Struggle To Afford Insurance In 2026 Hits Home
“An Arm and a Leg” senior producer Emily Pisacreta recently lost a job that provided her with health insurance. So now, for the first time, she will be signing up for Obamacare. Her search is off to a rocky start. Pisacreta gives listeners a sobering look at how the high price of health insurance plans could change her life and those of millions of others looking for Affordable Care Act plans, as premiums, on average, are projected to increase by more than they have in recent years. (10/1)
How the shutdown will affect schools, the EPA, immigration, and more —
AP:
How A Government Shutdown Will Affect The Education Department
Title I money, which goes to schools with high concentrations of students in poverty, plus funding for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act would continue during a shutdown. (Ma, 10/1)
AP:
How A Government Shutdown Impacts The EPA's Mission To Protect America's Health
The Environmental Protection Agency was already reeling from massive stuff cuts and dramatic shifts in priority and policy. A government shutdown raises new questions about how it can carry out its founding mission of protecting America’s health and environment with little more than skeletal staff and funding. In President Donald Trump’s second term, the EPA has leaned hard into an agenda of deregulation and facilitating Trump’s boosting of fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal to meet what he has called an energy emergency. (Borenstein, 10/1)
The New York Times:
How Shutdown Gridlock Could Impede Disaster Preparedness
A government shutdown is converging with key deadlines for funding of disaster preparedness and federal flood insurance, threatening to expose thousands of Americans to flood losses and stall thousands of real estate sales. The National Flood Insurance Program, the main source of coverage against flood damage for most Americans, lapsed just after midnight Wednesday, at the same time a funding gap shut down the federal government. (Dance, 9/30)
Politico:
How Trump Is Protecting His Priorities From A Government Shutdown
As Washington enters a government shutdown, the Trump administration has erected safeguards to ensure President Donald Trump’s most hardline priorities continue unscathed. ... That means offices tasked with immigration enforcement and tariff negotiations, two hallmarks of Trump’s presidency, will retain significantly more staff than they have in prior shutdowns, according to a POLITICO analysis of agency documents submitted to the White House in recent days and interviews with current and former administration officials. That’s even as hundreds of thousands of federal workers are sent home, hampering a variety of government functions including some routine food safety inspections, Social Security benefit verifications and the publication of employment numbers by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (Ward, Messerly and Cai, 10/1)
President Unveils 'TrumpRx' Site For Discounted Drugs And Deal With Pfizer
Pfizer has agreed to sell its drugs at lower prices to Medicaid patients and also to sell some of its meds on a “TrumpRx" website. The Wall Street Journal looks at how "TrumpRx" might work, while Mark Cuban gives the site a "B."
NBC News:
Trump Announces Deal With Pfizer To Lower Drug Prices, Including 'TrumpRx' Website
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that his administration has reached a deal with Pfizer for it to voluntarily sell its drugs at lower prices to Medicaid patients. As part of the deal, Trump said, Pfizer will sell some of its drugs on a new “direct to consumer” website called “TrumpRx.” Trump said the website would be operated by the federal government, but offered few details about how the program would work. (Lovelace Jr., 9/30)
The Wall Street Journal:
What Is ‘TrumpRx,’ What Drugs Are Available And How Does It Work?
Many details are still sparse, but the deal is likely to have little impact on what most Americans pay at the pharmacy counter, experts said. More than 300 million people in the U.S. are enrolled in health plans through their employers or government programs, most of whom will likely save more money using their insurance. Here’s what to know about TrumpRx. (Walker and Loftus, 10/1)
Business Insider:
Mark Cuban Gives Trump's Proposed Direct-To-Consumer Prescription Drugs Website A 'B'
Mark Cuban is giving President Donald Trump's new direct-to-consumer online drug store venture a "B" — for now. ... Cuban, the billionaire venture capitalist, commented on X that this would be good for patients and could actually boost business for his Cost Plus Drugs, which runs on a similar model. He said that the administration has "some great people working on this project," but he would "give the program, and what we know, as of today, a grade of B." (Li and Griffiths, 9/30)
In related news —
The Hill:
Trump’s Deadline On Drug Prices Arrives: What Next?
President Trump’s strategy to lower prescription drug prices will be put to the test as drugmakers must now commit to the terms of his “Most Favored Nation” pricing plan or face unspecified actions from the federal government. Trump gave drugmakers until Sept. 29 to respond to his Executive Order “Reducing Drug Prices for Americans and Taxpayers.” The order calls on manufacturers to provide preferential pricing to all Medicaid patients, requires that they not give better prices to other developed countries on new drugs, create a way to sell directly to consumers and use trade policy to raise prices internationally so that revenue is reinvested into lowering American prices. The Hill has reached out to all 17 companies named by the Trump administration for comment. (Choi, 9/30)
Truthout:
Cost Of 688 Prescription Drugs Increased Since Trump Took Office, Sanders Says
The prices of almost 700 prescription drugs have increased since President Donald Trump took office, according to a report released today by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont). Twenty-five drugs have more than doubled in price, according to the report. (Weill-Greenberg, 9/29)
More on the high cost of prescriptions —
The Wall Street Journal:
Cardinal Health To Build Indianapolis Pharma Plant To Supply Growing Distribution
Cardinal Health is building a flagship pharmaceutical distribution center in Indianapolis to keep up with its growing customer base and the shifting needs of drug companies. The planned 230,000 square-foot plant is the healthcare company’s latest step in a 10-year plan to modernize and expand its distribution network. Pharmaceutical distribution remains Cardinal’s most lucrative business, and it is continuing to gain customers. The Dublin, Ohio, company added more than $10 billion of new business in the last fiscal year, said Debbie Weitzman, chief executive of Cardinal’s pharmaceutical and specialty solutions business. (Hamilton, 9/30)
Becker's Hospital Review:
340B Rebate Pilot Would Cost Hospitals $400M: AHA
If HHS’ 340B rebate model pilot proceeds as planned, more than 2,700 U.S. hospitals will collectively be saddled with approximately $400 million in operational costs and 11.2 million labor burden hours, according to the American Hospital Association. The rebate model, slated to go into effect Jan. 1, will allow drug manufacturers that are part of CMS’ first cycle of negotiated drug prices to provide rebates — rather than upfront discounts — for 340B entities. Congress established the 340B program in 1992 to require drugmakers to sell specific outpatient drugs to eligible providers at discounted prices. (Twenter, 9/30)
Hospital At Home Programs Grind To A Halt Amid Government Shutdown
A pandemic-era program that allowed hospitals like UMass Memorial to deliver inpatient care in people’s homes comes to an end, putting extra strain on hospitals. Plus, Modern Healthcare looks at why some providers are betting on home health units, even now.
Stat:
Home Hospital Programs In ‘Terror’ As They Grind To Halt Ahead Of Government Shutdown
On any given day, dozens of patients waiting for hospital rooms line the hallways of the emergency department at UMass Memorial Medical Center’s University Campus. It’s one reason the Worcester-based health system dove into delivering home hospital care four years ago. (Aguilar, 9/30)
Modern Healthcare:
Why Intermountain Health, OSF Healthcare Are Pushing Home Health
Some health systems are keeping home health services in house to counter rising costs associated with patients staying hospitalized too long or bouncing back to acute care. Boston-based Mass General Brigham, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, Peoria, Illinois-based OSF Healthcare, Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida and Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health, are among the providers doubling down on home health, even as other health systems are shedding similar assets ahead of federal funding reductions in the new tax law. (Eastabrook, 9/30)
Fierce Healthcare:
Integrated Insurers, Providers May Skirt MLR Rules, Experts Say
Insurers that own medical clinics may be able to use these relationships to game medical loss ratio requirements, according to a new analysis. The Health Affairs Forefront article, written by experts at consulting firm Bailit Health Purchasing, notes a recent study found that across several states in 2023 there was a significant increase in payments that were not related to specific claims, particularly in Medicare Advantage (MA). (Minemyer, 9/30)
And it's that time of year again —
KFF Health News:
Summon Your Spookiest Halloween Health Care Haikus
Sharpen your quills, brave souls. The spirits of health care bills past, present, and future are calling … and they demand haikus. Submissions are now open for KFF Health News’ seventh annual Halloween haiku competition. KFF Health News has been publishing reader-submitted health care haikus for years and is dying to read your frightful inspirations. We want your eeriest health care or health policy haiku. Submissions will be judged by a body of experts from our newsroom. (10/1)
On medical devices and tech —
The Wall Street Journal:
AI Chatbots, Home Medical Tests And Tech Advances Fuel Do-It-Yourself Healthcare
Healthcare is fast becoming a do-it-yourself project for patients. With a shortage of doctors, long wait times for appointments and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes earlier in adulthood, patients are taking a more active role in managing their own health. (Landro, 9/30)
Modern Healthcare:
Medtech Companies See Drop In M&A Activity, But Bigger Deals
Medical technology companies are seeing a drop in merger and acquisition activity — but the value of the deals has jumped. Accounting company EY’s 2025 Pulse of the MedTech Industry Report analyzed financial trends in the sector from July 2024 to June 2025. It found larger companies have made several big-ticket acquisitions despite economic challenges plaguing the industry. (DeSilva, 9/30)
MedPage Today:
Remote Monitoring App For Heart Failure Can Pick Up Sounds Of Congestion
People with heart failure (HF) may have congestion events detected early using a speech processing app on their smartphone, according to preliminary training data from HearO technology. (Lou, 9/30)
Modern Healthcare:
FDA Early Alert Recall Program Expanded To All Medical Devices
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its early alert recall communication programs to include all medical devices after a successful pilot. The pilot, which launched in November 2024, issued early alerts about potentially high-risk device recalls or corrections involving cardiovascular, gastrorenal, general hospital, obstetrics and gynecology and urology devices. (Dubinsky, 9/30)
Trump Directs Use Of AI For Pioneering Pediatric Cancer Research
The administration also announced that it is doubling the funding for the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative. Separately, the administration has restored most of the research grants it had stripped from UCLA. It also says it's close to a deal with Harvard University.
The Hill:
Trump Signs Order To Deploy AI To Boost Childhood Cancer Research
President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at using artificial intelligence to improve research and treatments for childhood cancer. The order builds on a 2019 database established by Trump that collects data on childhood cancer. That order directs agencies to use artificial intelligence to analyze information in that database to accelerate research and clinical trials. (Samuels, 9/30)
On federal funding and DEI —
CalMatters:
Trump Administration Restores Research Grants To UCLA Following Federal Judge's Order
The Trump administration has restored almost all of the 500 National Institutes of Health grants it suspended at UCLA in July in response to a federal judge’s order last week. Attorneys in the U.S. Department of Justice submitted a court-mandated update on the status of the grant restorations Monday evening. They report that the National Institutes of Health, or NIH, has restored all but nine grants to UCLA health science researchers, though that figure may be even smaller. (Zinshteyn, 9/30)
Bloomberg:
Trump Says US Close To Finalizing $500 Million Harvard Deal
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration is close to finalizing a deal with Harvard University, in an agreement that would potentially defuse one of the highest-profile fights between his administration and US higher education. “They’ll be paying about $500 million and they’ll be operating trade schools. They’re going to be teaching people how to do AI, and lots of other things,” Trump said. (Lowenkron and Knox, 9/30)
On autism —
Stat:
Leucovorin Researcher Lowers Expectations On Autism Treatment
Like with many niche treatments, the purported benefits of leucovorin began spreading in the autism community via word of mouth. For decades, some parents have sworn that folinic acid, a dietary supplement, improved their autistic children’s ability to speak and communicate, and some doctors would prescribe leucovorin, a drug with the same key ingredient. (Broderick, 10/1)
CBS News:
Inside The High-Stakes Battle Over Vaccine Injury Compensation, Autism And Public Trust
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has floated a seismic idea: adding autism to the list of conditions covered by the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. ... Kennedy has also suggested broadening the definitions of two serious brain conditions — encephalopathy and encephalitis — so that autism cases could qualify. Either move, experts warn, would unleash a flood of claims, threatening the program's financial stability and handing vaccine opponents a powerful new talking point. (Gounder, 9/30)
More from the Trump administration —
KFF Health News:
At Least 170 US Hospitals Face Major Flood Risk. Experts Say Trump Is Making It Worse.
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — When a big storm hits, Peninsula Hospital could be underwater. At this decades-old psychiatric hospital on the edge of the Tennessee River, an intense storm could submerge the building in 11 feet of water, cutting off all roads around the facility, according to a sophisticated computer simulation of flood risk. Aurora, a young woman who was committed to Peninsula as a teenager, said the hospital sits so close to the river that it felt like a moat keeping her and dozens of other patients inside. KFF Health News agreed not to publish her full name because she shared private medical history. (Hacker, Kelman and Chang, 10/1)
The Wall Street Journal:
White House Withdraws Nominee To Lead Bureau Of Labor Statistics
The White House withdrew the nomination of conservative economist E.J. Antoni to run the Bureau of Labor Statistics, according to people familiar with the decision. A White House official praised Antoni and said the president will soon nominate a new candidate to lead BLS. President Trump nominated Antoni, the former chief economist at the Heritage Foundation and a frequent critic of the BLS, in August. The nomination came shortly after Trump fired BLS chief Erika McEntarfer on Aug. 1, midway through her term, following a weak jobs report. Antoni had called for the removal of McEntarfer, echoing other Trump allies. (Kiernan, Leary and Schwartz, 9/30)
Louisiana Becomes Fourth State With No Planned Parenthood Locations
Growing financial and political pressure led to the closures of its Baton Rouge and New Orleans clinics. No abortions were performed at the clinics, which provided other medical care services to nearly 11,000 patients last year, AP reported. Meanwhile, Pope Leo said Tuesday that people who support the death penalty are “not really pro-life.”
AP:
Planned Parenthood Shuts Down All Operations In Louisiana After 40 Years
Planned Parenthood on Tuesday shuttered its two clinics in Louisiana over what the organization said were mounting financial and political challenges that made operating in the state no longer possible after more than 40 years. The closures make Louisiana the most populous of just four states with no Planned Parenthood locations. The exit underlines the pressures on Planned Parenthood as it warns of wider closures nationwide in the face of Medicaid funding cuts in President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill. (Cline, 10/1)
WDSU:
New Orleans Health Department Provides Resources After Planned Parenthood Closure
The City of New Orleans Department of Health said it remains committed to protecting access to essential sexual and reproductive health care and has provided a list of available services. (Lowrey, 9/30)
Idaho Capital Sun:
‘We Aren’t Going Anywhere:’ Idaho’s Last Planned Parenthood Plans To Stay Open Despite Federal Cuts
By one early afternoon in late August, Dr. Colleen McNicholas had already inserted an IUD, seen a patient to provide gender-affirming care and helped a patient access HIV prevention medication. After the Idaho Legislature’s near-total abortion ban took effect three years ago, the state has lost more than a third of its OB-GYN doctors — and new recruits aren’t making up for the losses, a peer-reviewed study recently found. Planned Parenthood has expanded services to fill in gaps left behind, said McNicholas, an OB-GYN at the clinic and the chief clinical transformation officer for the regional Planned Parenthood affiliate. (Pfannenstiel, 10/1)
In abortion news —
The Hill:
Pope Leo XIV: Support For Death Penalty Is ‘Not Really Pro-Life’
Pope Leo XIV criticized supporters of the death penalty on Tuesday, saying they are “not really pro-life.” “Someone who says, ‘I’m against abortion,’ but says ‘I’m in favor of the death penalty,’ is not really pro-life,” the pope told reporters, via EWTN News. “Someone who says that, ‘I’m against abortion but I’m in agreement with the inhuman treatment of immigrants who are in the United States,’ I don’t know if that’s pro-life.” (Rego, 9/30)
Politico:
Pope Leo Speaks Up On Dick Durbin’s Behalf Amid Abortion Rift
Pope Leo XIV made a direct foray into U.S. politics Tuesday, offering measured support for the Chicago Archdiocese’s plan to honor Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who supports abortion rights, with a “lifetime achievement award” for his work on immigration policy. The pope’s comments to reporters come as anti-abortion advocates are condemning Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich and the archdiocese’s immigration ministry for planning to give Durbin the award at a Nov. 3 event. (Kapos, 9/30)
The 19th:
Abortion’s Most Motivated Voters Went From Defenders To Opponents
Americans who call abortion their top voting issue are now more likely to support banning it, a reversal from the energized reproductive rights supporters who turned abortion into a key election issue after Roe v. Wade was overturned. (Luthra, 9/30)
On the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act —
AP:
Justice Department Sues New Jersey Synagogue Protesters Using Law Meant To Protect Abortion Clinics
Federal officials have sued pro-Palestinian demonstrators involved in a heated protest outside a New Jersey synagogue last year, citing a law created to protect abortion clinics from obstruction and threats. Harmeet Dhillon, who heads the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said the lawsuit filed Monday against two pro-Palestinian groups and some demonstrators appears to be the first time the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act has been used against protesters outside a house of worship. (Shipkowski, 10/1)
In other reproductive health news —
NPR:
Scientists Create Human Eggs Via In Vitro Gametogenesis
Scientists have created human eggs containing genes from adult skin cells, a step that someday could help women who are infertile or gay couples have babies with their own genes but would also raise difficult ethical, social and legal issues. "It's a significant step forward," says Shoukhrat Mitalipov of the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, who led the research published in the journal Nature Communications. (Stein, 9/30)
Scientists Find Twofold Rise In Long Covid Risk In Kids After Reinfection
Evidence indicates that over a six-month period, 1,884 per million young people developed long covid after two infections, twice the rate of 904 per million for young people with one infection, The New York Times reports. Plus, states have not been able to order updated covid shots for low-income children.
The New York Times:
Long Covid Risk For Children Doubles After A Second Infection, Study Finds
Children and teenagers are twice as likely to develop long Covid after a second coronavirus infection as after an initial infection, a large new study has found. The study, of nearly a half-million people under 21, published Tuesday in Lancet Infectious Diseases, provides evidence that Covid reinfections can increase the risk of long-term health consequences and contradicts the idea that being infected a second time might lead to a milder outcome, medical experts said. (Belluck, 9/30)
MedPage Today:
Mom's COVID Shot Aided Baby, Too, Large Review Confirmed
COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy conferred benefits for mother and baby without increased risk, according to an umbrella review of meta-analyses comprising more than 1.2 million women. Vaccination during pregnancy was associated with lowered maternal risks of COVID infection .... stillbirth ... and preterm birth ... reported Nikan Zargarzadeh, MD, of Harvard University in Boston. (Henderson, 9/30)
Stat:
Covid Shots For Low-Income Children Stymied By Approval Delay
Two weeks after a federal committee of vaccine advisers approved new recommendations for who should get Covid-19 shots, neither Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. nor his deputy have signed off, leaving states unable to order updated shots for low-income children. (Oza and Cirruzzo, 9/30)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Ohio Health Department Wins Legal Battle To Restrict COVID Data Access
The Ohio Department of Health was justified in refusing to provide data on COVID-19 deaths and vaccinations in the state to a critic of Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus policies, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. (Pelzer, 9/30)
On norovirus, measles, HPV, and screwworm —
The Hill:
Norovirus Outbreak Sickens Over 70 On Royal Caribbean Cruise
A norovirus outbreak has sickened over 70 people aboard a 13-day Royal Caribbean Cruise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas departed from San Diego on Sept. 19 and is scheduled to arrive in Miami on Thursday, Oct. 2. (Kaplan, 9/30)
CIDRAP:
States Log More Measles Cases As New Mexico Outbreak Winds Down
Health departments in Minnesota and California have reported new measles cases, part of a record rise in cases since the United States achieved elimination status in 2000. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has recorded three new cases, pushing the state’s total to eight for the year. (Schnirring, 9/30)
CIDRAP:
Evidence Of Herd Immunity 17 Years After HPV Vaccination
In a new study in JAMA Pediatrics, population-level effectiveness and herd immunity were robust 17 years after human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine introduction, even in sexually experienced adolescent girls and young women at relatively high risk for HPV who may not have received the full vaccination series. (Soucheray, 9/30)
CIDRAP:
FDA Conditionally Approves Drug For Prevention, Treatment Of New World Screwworm In Cattle
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said today that it has conditionally approved a drug for the prevention and treatment of New World screwworm (NWS) larval infestations in cattle. The FDA said Dectomax-CA1 is eligible for conditional approval in cattle because it addresses an unmet animal health need, and demonstrating its effectiveness would require complex studies. (Dall, 9/30)
Also —
CIDRAP:
Gavi-Supported Immunizations Saved Record Lives In 2024
In a progress report covering its activities in 2024, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, today reported that Gavi-supported vaccines saved a record 1.7 million lives, 400,000 more than in 2023. In a statement, the group also reported major progress in boosting vaccine campaigns in some of the countries experiencing some of the biggest humanitarian challenges. Beyond just public health benefits, the group estimated that Gavi-supported countries gained nearly $20 billion in economic benefits from having healthier populations, reducing healthcare costs, and boosting productivity. (Schnirring, 9/30)
In Boon For Rural Health, Hospital In Rolla, Missouri, Will Double Size Of ER
The expansion at Phelps Health comes as 21 other hospitals, many of them in rural areas, have closed in the state in the past decade. Other states making news: Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Maryland, Minnesota, Maine, and New Hampshire.
St. Louis Public Radio:
Phelps Health Expands Emergency Room In Rolla To Aid Rural Care
The 240-bed hospital in Rolla is more than doubling the size of its emergency department. The $60 million expansion is expected to open in 2027 with more and bigger rooms, private spaces to treat sexual assault victims and mental health patients as well as labs and diagnostic facilities. Phelps Health’s investment comes as smaller rural hospitals face financial challenges. Twenty-one hospitals have closed in Missouri over the past decade, many of them in rural areas. (Ahl, 9/30)
More on rural health, hunger, and race —
Kentucky Public Radio:
Kentucky Has Kicked People Off Of Food Benefits Using Data That Doesn’t Tell The Full Story
With food insecurity rising, Kentucky continues to aggressively investigate individuals on fraud allegations, with some legal experts claiming they rely too much on faulty evidence. (Goodman, 9/30)
Capital B News:
How Black Women Are Fighting Food Deserts In Mississippi Delta
From grocery stores to food distribution services, Black women are leading efforts to feed their communities. (Wright, 9/29)
KOSU:
How One Tribal Nation In Oklahoma Is Combating Uncertainty In Federal Support For Food
Tribal nations in Oklahoma have historically been leaders in getting food to hungry people — both native and non-native. But uncertainty created by federal funding changes is causing concern for leaders of the Osage Nation and other tribes. (Pope, 9/30)
AP:
Democratic Lawmakers In New Mexico Respond To Federal Food Assistance Cuts
New Mexico’s Democratic lawmakers were set to meet Wednesday to begin shoring up safety net spending in response to President Donald Trump’s recent cuts in a top state for participation in Medicaid and federal food assistance. Legislators are seeking new food assistance spending, while Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling for a quick response to federal Medicaid and tax cuts signed by Trump. She wants to provide state grants that can stabilize health care services in rural areas where clinics and hospitals often rely heavily on Medicaid. (Lee, 10/1)
Word In Black:
The Cruelest Kind Of Heartbreak
Bobby Faithful V is dying. He doesn’t know what will kill him first: the tumor in his brain, his failing heart, the infection in his left ventricular assist device, or yet another Medicaid denial. The 38-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland, resident — a musician and the fifth man in his family to bear his name — lives on a monthly $1,400 state disability check. Unable to afford rent, he crashes in a friend’s basement. “I’m technically homeless with a mailing address,” Faithful V says. His whole life, he always held two jobs at a time. He worked at the University of Richmond, was a full-time brewer, played in cover bands, and was married. And then he got sick and “lost everything.” (Durham, 9/30)
More health news from across the U.S. —
AP:
Trump Administration Challenges Minnesota On Transgender Athletes In Girls Sports
President Donald Trump’s administration said Tuesday that the state of Minnesota and its governing body for high school sports are violating a key federal law against sex discrimination by allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. The ruling came from the civil rights offices at the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services. (Karnowski, 9/30)
Bangor Daily News:
Northern Light To Leave Anthem Network After Failed Contract Mediation
Doctors and hospitals serving more than 30,000 Mainers, including many state government workers, will move outside Anthem’s network effective Wednesday. (Rupertus and Burns, 9/30)
Concord Monitor:
Medicare Advantage Customers In NH Could Soon See Coverage Changes. Here's What To Know.
If you’re on Medicare, the owners of a Concord firm that specializes in the field have some advice: Open your mail. The reason? As of Oct. 1, insurance carriers in New Hampshire must notify Medicare Advantage customers if they will see a change in their coverage, including whether they’re going to stop offering the service altogether. (Brooks, 9/30)
St. Louis Public Radio:
St. Louis Sheriff Must Do Jail's Medical Transports, Judge Says
St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery will have to immediately begin transporting jail detainees to receive medical care, a circuit judge ordered on Tuesday. The ruling is in response to the sheriff’s request last week for a temporary restraining order on Board Bill 33, a recently passed law that requires the Sheriff’s Office to provide such transports and submit to yearlong financial monitoring. Montgomery said the legislation is unconstitutional and challenged the city’s ability to define the duties of an elected county office. (Davis and Munoz, 9/30)
Viewpoints: Can The Shutdown Save Affordable Health Care?; RFK Jr. Has Midcentury Soviet Ideas On Autism
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
The New York Times:
These 6 Charts Explain Why Democrats Shut Down The Government
Over the past nine months, Republicans have gone a long way toward dismantling key Obamacare provisions under the misleading guise of reforming or improving our health care system. As a result, more than 20 million Americans face higher insurance premiums next year. And almost 14 million Americans could lose their health insurance altogether over the next decade — an estimated 3.3 million in 2026 alone. (Steven Rattner, 9/30)
The New York Times:
The Real Stakes Of The Shutdown
As Republicans and Democrats trade blame for the government shutdown that began at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, and pundits opine about which side is winning, it is easy to lose sight of the real stakes. What the two parties are fighting about is whether Americans should have access to affordable health care. (10/1)
Stat:
What RFK Jr.’s Approach To Autism Has In Common With The Soviet Union
When it comes to developmental disability, the Kennedy legacy is as storied as anywhere else. In 1961, President John F. Kennedy appointed the President’s Panel on Mental Retardation (PPMR), a blue-ribbon initiative designed to put forward a national plan of action for what we today refer to as intellectual disability. Many of PPMR’s recommendations were present in the last bill Kennedy would sign before his assassination in 1963. They would be further advanced by his brother, Sen. Ted Kennedy, who in 1970 would champion the Developmental Disabilities Act, broadening the law to encompass other diagnoses (including cerebral palsy and autism) while establishing an infrastructure for research, rights protection, and services-planning that would bring tens of thousands out of institutions and into community life. (Ari Ne'eman, 9/30)
Stat:
4 Reasons Why Work Requirements Won’t Work For Medicaid
One of the most contentious parts of President Trump’s recent tax bill is its requirement that “able-bodied” Medicaid recipients ages 19 to 64 (with some exceptions) go to work. Proponents say the policy will slash federal Medicaid spending and promote self-sufficiency, both laudatory goals. There is one big issue though. These rules are unlikely to work, based on history and my independent analysis of census data from the Survey of Income and Program Participation, or SIPP. (Mark V. Pauly, 10/1)
East Bay Times:
How Our Health Information Can Be Used To Criminalize Us
In July, the Trump administration unveiled two policies: the “Making Health Technology Great Again” initiative and the executive order “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets.” At first glance, one seems aimed at health care modernization and the other at public safety. But beneath their branding lies a shared infrastructure (and agenda) that poses a profound threat to the civil rights, privacy and bodily autonomy of millions of Americans. (Kate Caldwell, 9/30)