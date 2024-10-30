Hospitalizations Increased After Asthma Med Flovent Was Dropped
ABC News reports a 17.5% increase in asthma-related hospitalization in the three months after Flovent was discontinued and a 24.1% increase in the next three to six months. Other pharma news covers the IV fluid shortage, Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla, weight loss drugs as an employer perk, and more.
ABC News:
Discontinuation Of Popular Asthma Medication, Flovent, Linked With Increased Hospitalization
Data from over 3 million people who had been using Flovent showed a 17.5% increase in asthma-related hospitalization in the three months after Flovent was discontinued, and a 24.1% increase in the following three to six months. ICU admissions for asthma in those previously using Flovent increased 17.4% three months after discontinuation, and 23.1% three to six months after discontinuation. The data included children and adults. It was analyzed by two teams at EPIC Research, who came to similar conclusions. These findings have not gone through the usual peer-review process. (Parekh and Avery, 10/29)
CNN:
Some ER Patients Are Half As Likely To Receive IV Fluids Since Disruptions From Hurricane Helene
Patients visiting emergency departments for dehydration or nausea are half as likely to receive IV fluids now than they were before Hurricane Helene exacerbated supply shortages, according to an analysis of health records by Truveta Research. When the storm hit western North Carolina last month, flooding and other damage halted production at Baxter’s North Cove manufacturing facility. The site typically provides about 60% of IV fluids to hospitals across the US, and the disruptions have led to multiple new shortages. (McPhillips, 10/29)
Stat:
Eli Lilly Says Modified Dosing Of Its Alzheimer’s Drug Kisunla May Be Safer
A change in the dosing regimen of Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla resulted in a lower rate of brain swelling among patients in a clinical trial, new data reported Tuesday show. But it’s unclear whether the new dosing schedule, if approved by regulators, will convince doctors that the treatment is safer for patients. (Chen, 10/29)
Stat:
Alzheimer's Drug From Roche Shows Potential In Early Study
An experimental Alzheimer’s therapy from Roche successfully cleared a protein that’s a hallmark of the disease from patients’ brains, the company reported Wednesday, adding to evidence that the drug shows promise. (Joseph, 10/30)
Bloomberg:
Ozempic Copycats Spurring Employer Interest In Covering Weight-Loss Drugs
Telehealth companies Hims & Hers Health Inc., Noom Inc. and Sesame Inc. have lured individual customers with low-cost versions of popular weight-loss shots like Ozempic and Wegovy. Now, they’re going after employers, too, as the medications become an in-demand perk. After Noom began offering a compounded copy of Wegovy for $149 a month, Chief Executive Officer Geoff Cook said he was “actually a little surprised” by the level of employer interest. (Constantz and Muller, 10/29)