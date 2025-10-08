- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
The Trump administration has restored promised funds to a program that teaches people in health care how to work with aging Americans. (Paula Span, 10/8)
California’s nursing shortage is projected to worsen, and hospitals say funding cuts will only add strain. But front-line nurses blame heavy workloads, not a shortage, for driving workers away. (Angela Hart, 10/8)
The "KFF Health News Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from our newsroom to the airwaves each week. (10/7)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
THE NEW CDC
Cut programs, gut staff,
fire experts, and hide data.
All to restore trust?
- Barbara Skoglund
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Sink your teeth into our fang-tastic Halloween haiku contest! 🧛🏻 The top winners will receive custom cartoons that appear in the Morning Briefing on Oct. 31. Click here for the rules and how to enter!
White House Turns To Tariff Revenue To Keep WIC Funding Flowing
The food aid program for mothers and young children was set to run dry soon. It's not clear whether the Trump administration has the authority to redirect funds without Congress. Plus, the United Network for Organ Sharing has had to limit activities because of the government shutdown.
The Hill:
White House To Use Tariff Revenue For WIC Program
The White House said Tuesday it will use money from tariff revenue to fund a supplemental nutrition program facing a funding shortage amid the ongoing government shutdown. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on the social platform X that President Trump and the White House had identified the “creative solution” to shift tariff funds to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC, which was set to run out of money in the coming days. (Samuels, 10/7)
Axios:
Exclusive: Organ Transplant Network Oversight Stalled Due To Shutdown
The Health and Human Services Department last week ordered the federal organ procurement and transplant network to halt many operations until the government shutdown is over, Axios has learned. Patients will still be able to receive and donate organs, but many compliance and policy development activities will stop for the remainder of the shutdown, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. (Goldman, 10/8)
The New York Times:
Mass Layoffs Trump Is Threatening In Shutdown Fight May Be Illegal
Throughout the government shutdown, President Trump and his top aides have repeatedly threatened to conduct another round of mass federal layoffs, insisting at times that they may have to shed workers to keep essential services from closing down. But the firings now under consideration may be unlawful or unnecessary, according to a wide range of budget experts, legal scholars and union officials. They say that the White House is only looking to exploit the fiscal stalemate to further its political agenda, shrink the government and punish Democrats. (Romm, 10/7)
Fox News:
Senate Republicans Confirm More Than 100 Trump Nominees As Government Shutdown Continues
Senate Republicans confirmed a staggering tranche of President Donald Trump’s nominees on Tuesday as the government shutdown continues. Lawmakers voted along party lines to confirm the batch of 107 of Trump’s nominees, a move that whittled down the remaining pending nominees on the Senate’s calendar to double digits. It also came as the upper chamber was deadlocked in the midst of a government shutdown, during which floor votes have largely been dedicated to trying to reopen the government. (Miller, 10/7)
CNBC:
Republicans Face Pressure On Democrats' Health Care Demands
Sen. Susan Collins is reportedly shopping around a potential off-ramp to the government shutdown that has paralyzed Washington, but the Maine Republican is not ready to give in on the primary demand by her Democratic colleagues. Collins has been circulating a “discussion draft” of a proposal that would include GOP pledges on a deal related to enhanced Obamacare tax credits, Punchbowl News reported. (Doherty, 10/7)
The Hill:
Greene Doubles Down On Remarks About Affordable Care Act Subsidies
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) doubled down on recent remarks about Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies amid a government shutdown battle centered around health care. “The issues of the subsidies are real. It’s not something that anybody can say is made up,” Greene told NewsNation’s Blake Burman on “The Hill. “Also, people with regular or private plans, their premiums are looking to go up a median of 18 percent, that’s brutal. I know a lot of small business owners, like a family of four, and they’re paying $2,000 a month.” (Suter, 10/7)
NPR:
Democrats Take Legal Aim At 'the Radical Left' Language During Shutdown
There are brewing legal fights against the Trump administration for language it's posting on federal websites and in government emails blaming the Democrats for the government shutdown. (Siegler, 10/7)
Medicare May Group Drugs With Same Ingredients For Price Talks, Court Rules
Novo Nordisk argued in a lawsuit that each of its medications should be considered separately. By lumping together meds, Medicare is able to negotiate lower prices for more than the Inflation Reduction Act cap allows. In Novo Nordisk's case, six insulin drugs were counted as one.
Stat:
Court Rules Against Novo Nordisk On Medicare Price Negotiations
A federal appeals court unanimously rejected a Novo Nordisk challenge to Medicare’s drug price negotiation program, a ruling that will allow the government to lump together products with the same ingredient for the purpose of choosing drugs for negotiation. (Wilkerson, 10/7)
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Wants To Overhaul Drug Sales. A Company Tied To His Son Stands To Benefit.
The country’s top drugmakers are set to meet in early December at the Four Seasons hotel in Georgetown with Donald Trump Jr. and senior Trump administration officials that regulate the pharmaceutical industry. The host: BlinkRx, an online prescription drug delivery company that this year installed Trump Jr. as a board member. The summit will conclude with a dinner at the Executive Branch, the exclusive new club founded by Trump Jr. and his close friends, according to people with knowledge of the event and a copy of the invitation viewed by The Wall Street Journal. (Linskey and Dawsey, 10/7)
Stat:
Pharma Companies Scramble To Strike Deals With Trump After Pfizer
The agreement between Pfizer and the Trump administration to lower drug prices has sent other companies scrambling to make a deal. Several major pharmaceutical firms that received letters from President Trump demanding lower prices have been hustling to show progress, with some hoping to announce a deal with the White House as soon as this week, according to five Washington representatives and lobbyists for the companies, granted anonymity to speak about private deliberations. (Payne, 10/7)
Medscape:
Medicare Proposal Would Boost Primary Care Doc Pay
Medicare has announced plans to change the way it calculates fees for doctors, signaling that it will rely less on American Medical Association recommendations. (Szabo, 10/7)
Fierce Healthcare:
Stable Premiums, Plan Exits: The State Of Medicare Part D
The current state of the Medicare Part D market is a mixed bag, with premiums declining but many payers scaling back options, according to a new analysis from KFF. The report noted that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services put an emphasis on "stability" in Part D when it announced premium estimates in late September, but KFF found that the total number of stand-alone Part D plans available will decrease in 2026, marking the third straight year of shrinking plan options. (Minemyer, 10/7)
Modern Healthcare:
IDR Process Sees Backlog Drop, But Providers Want Other Fixes
Federal regulators say they have made inroads into speeding up the process to resolve out-of-network billing disputes. It’s not enough for frustrated providers and health insurance companies. The No Surprises Act’s Independent Dispute Resolution, or IDR, process has been a punching bag for both camps since it launched in 2022, and a backlog of cases had piled up by the beginning of this year. (Early, 10/7)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
Oct. 2: Sam Whitehead reads the week’s news: Hospital charity care programs can still leave patients who qualify with big bills, and the Trump administration is rolling out a pilot program to use AI to deny care for Medicare patients in six states. Sept. 25: Arielle Zionts reads this week’s news: Asking AI tools to interpret your lab results can have downsides, and more Americans are choosing environmentally friendly “green burials.” (10/7)
On disability fraud at the VA —
The Washington Post:
These Veterans Are Defrauding VA's 'Honor System' Disability Program
Kinsley Kilpatrick put on a convincing show. During visits to Atlanta VA Medical Center, the Iraq War veteran arrived in a wheelchair, claiming multiple sclerosis had paralyzed his arms and legs. By the time he turned 35, the onetime athlete said he could barely move from the neck down, leaving him dependent on others to eat, dress and bathe, according to court records. ... The hoax lasted for three years and might have continued indefinitely, if not for a whistleblower who sent VA proof that Kilpatrick was lying: videos of the Army veteran backflipping on a trampoline, prancing around a sports field like a ballerina and swan diving into a playground ball pit. ... The Kilpatricks pleaded guilty in 2019 to defrauding taxpayers of more than $200,000. (Whitlock, Rein and Jones, 10/8)
Judge Thwarts Trump's Changes To Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program
In her ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the policy change was “motivated solely by political concerns, devoid of any considered process or analysis." Meanwhile in the courts, Missouri's attorney general tries to access medical records for patients who have had abortions.
AP:
A Judge Has Blocked A Trump Administration Effort To Change Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs
A judge Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from requiring recipients of federal teen pregnancy prevention grants to comply with Trump’s orders aimed at curtailing “radical indoctrination” and “gender ideology.” The ruling is a victory for three Planned Parenthood affiliates — in California, Iowa and New York — that sued to try to block enforcement of a U.S. Department of Human Services policy document issued in July that they contend contradict the requirements of the grants as established by Congress. (Mulvihill, 10/7)
On tracking abortion seekers in Missouri and Texas —
AP:
Planned Parenthood Officials Say Missouri Is Seeking Abortion Patient Records
Missouri’s Republican attorney general is trying to get the medical records of Planned Parenthood patients who’ve had abortions, officials who oversee clinics in Kansas City and St. Louis said in legal filings. The fight over the subpoenas is playing out in a lawsuit filed last year by Planned Parenthood Great Plains, the abortion provider’s affiliate for Kansas City, and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, the affiliate for St. Louis. Planned Parenthood officials argue that the state’s restrictions violate an amendment to the Missouri Constitution narrowly approved by voters in November to protect abortion rights. (Hanna, 10/7)
Electronic Frontier Foundation:
Texas Sheriff Claimed License Plate Search Was For A Missing Person. It Was An Abortion Investigation.
New documents and court records obtained by EFF show that Texas deputies queried surveillance company Flock Safety's data in an abortion investigation, contradicting the narrative promoted by the company and the Johnson County Sheriff that she was “being searched for as a missing person,” and that “it was about her safety.” The new information shows that deputies had initiated a "death investigation" of a "non-viable fetus," logged evidence of a woman’s self-managed abortion, and consulted prosecutors about possibly charging her. (Maass and Alajaji, 10/7)
On reproductive health access in Wisconsin, Tennessee, Colorado, and Wyoming —
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
As Planned Parenthood Of Wisconsin Halts Abortions, Other Clinics Scramble To Absorb Demand
Care for All Community Clinic in Milwaukee has been overwhelmed with calls lately. The independent, nonprofit clinic opened in June as Wisconsin's fifth abortion provider, and has been hiring more staff to keep up with demand, said co-founder and executive director Ali Kliegman. The number of abortion procedures scheduled has doubled. Typically, the clinic could see patients within a day. Recently, it has been booking out a week. (Heim, 10/7)
Tennessee Lookout:
Planned Parenthood Closes A Memphis Clinic After Trump Administration Stops Medicaid Payments
Planned Parenthood has temporarily closed one of two Memphis clinics as a result of a federal appeals court decision that allowed the Trump administration to block patients from using Medicaid as their insurance at the reproductive health provider. A new federal law passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump implements a one-year block for patients with Medicaid – TennCare in Tennessee – from getting care at Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide. (Wadhwani, 10/7)
Colorado Newsline:
Providers Work To Overcome Difficulties For Reproductive Health Care Access In Southwest Colorado
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountain’s efforts to reopen its Durango clinic come amid an increasingly difficult landscape for reproductive health providers in Southwest Colorado and rural communities like it around the country. Tracy Anselmo, director of the La Plata County Public Health Department, said because Durango is the largest municipality in the area outside of Farmington, people seeking health care come from all over the Four Corners. “The landscape in the southwest part of the state related to sexual and reproductive health is quite grim,” Anselmo said. After being shuttered for just over a year, the Durango Planned Parenthood clinic will reopen this month for two days a week. (Toomer, 10/7)
WyoFile:
Abortion Ruling Not Expected Until Year’s End, Wyoming Chief Justice Says
The Wyoming Supreme Court may not issue its highly anticipated decision on whether the state constitution protects abortion rights until sometime closer to December, Chief Justice Lynne Boomgaarden told WyoFile. (Graham, 10/6)
The 19th:
ICE Fears Put Pregnant Immigrants And Their Babies At Risk
In the lead up to her son’s birth, Jacqueline made plans to call 911 for an ambulance to pick her up from her North Florida home and transport her to a hospital about an hour away. The second-time mom and Guatemalan immigrant, who has lived in the country for a decade, would have relied on her husband to drive her to the hospital. But a few months ago he was deported, leaving Jacqueline and her daughter without the family’s primary source of income, transportation and support. (Barclay and Luthra, 10/7)
Kaiser Permanente Faces Company's Largest Health Care Union Strike
The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, which issued the strike notice on Friday, represents 31,000 workers. Key issues cited are stagnant wages, unsafe staffing levels, and limited retirement benefits. Meanwhile, according to researchers, California’s nurse shortage is expected to grow from 3.7% in 2024 to 16.7% by 2033.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Kaiser Permanente Workers Plan Historic Strike
Tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente nurses and health professionals across Northern California are preparing to strike Oct. 14 in what union leaders say will be the largest work stoppage in the company’s history. The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP), which represents 31,000 workers, issued a 10-day strike notice to Kaiser executives Friday. (Vaziri, 10/7)
KFF Health News:
California’s Nursing Shortage Is Getting Worse. Front-Line Workers Blame Management
California, like much of the nation, is not producing enough nurses working at bedsides to meet the needs of an aging and diverse population, fueling a workforce crunch that risks endangering quality patient care. Nearly 60% of California counties, stretching between the borders with Mexico and Oregon, face a nursing shortage, according to state data. (Hart, 10/8)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Bay Area Brings Back Mask Mandates In Health Care Settings
Mask requirements are returning to health care settings across parts of the Bay Area, as local health officials brace for the annual surge in respiratory illnesses — including COVID-19, influenza and RSV — that typically arrives with colder weather. Starting Nov. 1, several counties — including Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sonoma, Napa, San Mateo and Santa Cruz — will again require health care workers, and in some cases patients and visitors, to wear masks in patient care areas through the winter and early spring. (Vaziri, 10/7)
ABC7 Los Angeles:
Reports Of Active Shooter At Hoag Hospital In Newport Beach Was Swatting, Police Say
Reports of an active shooter at a hospital in Newport Beach turned out to be a case of swatting, authorities confirmed Tuesday. Officers responded to Hoag Hospital and searched the facility, but eventually determined that there was no shooter, according to the Newport Beach Police Department. Police said there was not threat to the hospital or surrounding community. The department added that there was a similar false report at another nearby hospital Monday night, but details about that incident were not available. (10/7)
Bloomberg:
Diagnostics Firm BillionToOne Files For US IPO Despite Shutdown
BillionToOne Inc. filed for a US initial public offering, becoming the second notable health-care company to advance public listing plans despite the US government shutdown. The Menlo Park, California-based company had a net loss of $4.23 million on revenue of $125.54 million in the six months ending June 30, compared with a net loss of $15.19 million on revenue of $69.09 million a year earlier, according to a Tuesday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. (Lipschultz, 10/7)
Fierce Healthcare:
Geisinger, WellSpan Hospital To Pay $28.5M Over No-Poach Claims
Geisinger, which runs 10 hospitals and in 2024 was acquired by Kaiser Permanente’s Risant Health, told Fierce Healthcare in an emailed statement that it disagrees with the allegations of running a no-poach agreement with Evangelical Community Hospital and that its settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing. (Muoio, 10/7)
St. Louis Public Radio:
St. Louis Residents Demand Change At Vacant South City Hospital
Urban explorers love vacant hospitals. Stephanie Botkin should know — she lives across from one, the former St. Alexius Hospital on Jefferson Avenue. “They’re totally attracted to it,” Botkin said. “Because you've got the morgue, and how scary is that? You've got the old operating rooms with all the equipment still in them. “There's something about abandoned hospitals, like where people lived and died,” she continued. “Are there ghosts? Are there spirits?” (Fentem, 10/8)
KFF Health News:
This Geriatrics Training Program Escaped The Ax. For Now
In St. Louis, a team of students aboard a well-equipped van visits senior centers, a nursing home, a church, and other sites, learning to conduct comprehensive, hourlong geriatric assessments. The team — future doctors, social workers, psychologists, and therapists — looks for such common problems as frailty, muscle weakness, and cognitive decline. The patients they evaluate, free of charge, receive printed plans to help guide their care. (Span, 10/8)
High Court Justices Appear Skeptical Of Colorado's Ban On Conversion Therapy
The law says mental health practitioners cannot claim or attempt to change a person’s sexuality or gender identity. On Tuesday, multiple conservative Supreme Court justices questioned the medical consensus around decades of research that showed conversion therapy is linked to depression, PTSD, and suicidal thoughts, Stat reported.
Stat:
In Supreme Court Conversion Therapy Case, Justices Doubt Medical Experts
At the Supreme Court on Tuesday, a majority of justices seemed poised to rule against a Colorado law banning licensed mental health practitioners from engaging in any therapy that tries to change a young person’s sexual or gender identity. The justices have until the end of June 2026 to release their decision on the case. (Gaffney, 10/7)
The New York Times:
What Is Conversion Therapy? A History Of The Practice.
As a teenager, Julie Rodgers attended Tuesday night group therapy sessions in which young people confessed their same-sex transgressions: anal sex, fondling, masturbation, reaching out to an ex or watching “The L Word,” a television show about lesbians. What followed was a kind of psychological analysis, in which participants looked for reasons for their lapses. Maybe they had slipped because of a painful conversation with a parent, or a failure at school or work. Understanding those circuits, the group leader told them, would allow them to reprogram their brains and live as heterosexuals. (Barry, 10/7)
The Texas Tribune:
Federal Funding Cuts Threaten Texas Opioid Response System
In just a few years, Texas established one of the largest no-cost systems for distributing opioid reversal medications in the United States, thanks to an influx of federal and state funding supporting local community efforts. The sudden loss of $68 million in federal substance abuse response funding this year due to the end of COVID-19 funding, plus the potential for more federal cuts in the future, is threatening this fragile ecosystem. (Simpson, 10/7)
Bloomberg:
Massachusetts Counter To Trump Science Cuts Stalls In Statehouse
Business leaders, investors and academics have cheered Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey’s efforts to counter the Trump administration’s research funding cuts with state money — so much so that a recent meeting on the initiative required overflow seating. But the state legislature, whose support is key to making the idea a reality, has yet to hold a hearing on the proposal and has signaled concern about earmarking funds for research from the already-strained budget. (Ryan, 10/7)
Modern Healthcare:
How The Primary Care Shortage Is Driving Provider, State Funding
Primary care investments are lagging, leading health systems, medical schools and state officials to try and reverse the trend. Health systems and their educational affiliates are employing different methods to beef up primary care resources, including free tuition and tailored programs. The cause is also gaining traction among states. Legislators and healthcare advocates are assessing statutory or regulatory solutions such as spending targets to push for more funding and get payers involved. (Hudson, 10/7)
Stat:
Coverage Of Sarepta Duchenne Drug May Be Halted By N.Y. State Medicaid
In a setback for Sarepta Therapeutics, a New York panel has voted unanimously to recommend the state Medicaid program should pause coverage of a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy in response to a high-profile safety controversy this past summer. (Silverman, 10/8)
CIDRAP:
West Nile Death Reported In California
California yesterday reported its fifth West Nile virus–related death this year, in a man from Placer County in the Central Valley. There have been 54 confirmed human West Nile virus cases in the state this year, 5 of them in Placer County, where county officials said high numbers of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes and dead birds have been found. It's the first West Nile virus–related death in the county this year. (Dall, 10/7)
CIDRAP:
Locally Transmitted US Malaria Cases Highlight Increased Risk, CDC Report Suggests
A new paper describes the first locally acquired cases of mosquito-transmitted malaria in the United States in 20 years. The paper, published yesterday in JAMA Network Open, examines the epidemiology of 10 locally transmitted malaria cases that were identified from May to September 2023 in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Maryland, and how public health officials responded to and contained the outbreaks. (Dall, 10/7)
A Hard-To-Detect Breast Cancer Type Is Rising At Triple The Rate Of Others
Invasive lobular carcinoma is increasing about 3% each year, according to a report from the American Cancer Society. Other cancer-related news is on GLP-1 drugs, intraoperative radiation therapy, immune therapy, and more. Also: the benefit of "exercise snacks"; the Nobel Prize in chemistry; and more.
ABC News:
A Hard-To-Spot Breast Cancer Now Makes Up More Than 1 In 10 Cases In The US: Report
A fast-rising form of breast cancer that's harder to detect on mammograms now makes up more than one in ten cases in the United States, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society (ACS). Invasive lobular carcinoma, the second most common breast cancer type, is increasing about 3% each year, more than triple the rate of other breast cancers, the report, published on Tuesday morning, found. (Parkerson, 10/7)
Newsweek:
Weight Loss Jabs Can Compromise Cancer Scans, Study Warns
The rise of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs prescribed for weight loss and type 2 diabetes could be compromising the interpretation of some cancer scans and throwing doctors off course. This is the discovery of UK-based researchers who found the medications—known to alter glucose metabolism, stomach function and the body’s stress and energy system—may lead to “unique uptake” patterns of FDG PET-CT scans. (Millington, 10/7)
NBC News:
U.S. Women Are Increasingly Shut Out Of A Breast Cancer Treatment Valued Around The World
It’s not uncommon for breast cancer patients in the rural South to travel hundreds of miles to reach the medical practice run by Dr. Phillip Ley, a cancer surgeon in Jackson, Mississippi. For those who are good candidates, Ley recommends a therapy that delivers a single, targeted radiation dose to a patient’s breast tissue immediately after surgery to remove a tumor. Known as intraoperative radiation therapy, or IORT, it costs patients less in both time and money than traditional radiation treatments, and it is far less grueling. (Morgenson, 10/7)
MedPage Today:
New Drug Approved For Deadly Lung Condition, First In Over A Decade
The FDA approved nerandomilast (Jascayd) tablets for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), the first new product for the progressive lung condition in over a decade, the agency announced on Tuesday. (Ingram, 10/7)
The Baltimore Sun:
Immune Therapy Boosts Chances Against Cancer
Cancer researchers with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital successfully boosted immune response to cancer tissue in a study that could dramatically improve survival and prevent tumor relapse. (Hille, 10/7)
MedPage Today:
Medicaid Expansion Linked To Better Cancer Survival At 5 Years
States that expanded Medicaid coverage had significantly better cancer survival among patients in rural and high-poverty areas as compared with non-expansion states, data from U.S. cancer registries showed. Five-year cause-specific survival improved by 2.55 percentage points (ppt) among patients in rural areas of states that expanded Medicaid coverage versus those that did not. (Bankhead, 10/8)
Newsweek:
Landmark Study Reveals Long-Term Impact Of Heart Health In Your 20s
Heart health (or lack of) in your 20s could have more of a long-term impact than you realize. As well as being generally linked to heart attack and stroke, researchers discovered young adults who failed to maintain good heart health saw their risk of future cardiovascular disease directly increase by 10 times compared to people who stayed healthy. (Millington, 10/7)
NBC News:
'Exercise Snacks,' Or Short Bursts Of Activity, Shown To Improve Fitness And Strength
Short bursts of purposeful activity — such as walking around the block or lifting small weights — may be the best way to get in the habit of exercising. Bite-sized bits of exercise also improve heart and muscle fitness, a study published Tuesday in BMJ Sports Medicine found. Less than half of adults in the United States get enough aerobic activity and less than a quarter get the recommended amount of both aerobic and muscle-strengthening exercise. (Sullivan, 10/7)
AP:
Molecular Discovery That Won Nobel Prize In Chemistry Is Likened To ‘Harry Potter’ Enchanted Handbag
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for their development of metal–organic frameworks that could eventually help reduce pollution and combat climate change. A member of the Nobel committee likened the discovery to Hermione Granger’s seemingly bottomless enchanted handbag in the fictional “Harry Potter” series, in that the frameworks may look small from the outside, but are able to hold surprisingly vast quantities within them. The Nobel Committee said Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi were being awarded for “groundbreaking discoveries,” saying “some of these may contribute to solving some of humankind’s greatest challenges.” (Manenkov and Dazio, 10/8)
Bloomberg:
Nestle Bows Out Of Initiative To Reduce Dairy’s Climate Impact
Less than two years ago, a group of the world’s biggest food companies, including Nestle SA, Danone SA and Kraft Heinz Co., announced a major alliance to cut methane emissions from their hundreds of thousands of dairy suppliers. Last month, however, Nestle’s logo vanished from the initiative’s website. Officials at the Swiss food giant confirmed that they’ve withdrawn from the effort, known as the Dairy Methane Action Alliance. (Elgin, Raimonde, and Peng, 10/8)
Jury Finds J&J Liable In Baby Powder Cancer Case, Awards $966M
Johnson & Johnson plans to appeal the verdict. Other pharma and tech news is on Peter Marks joining Eli Lilly; the first "accurate blood test" to detect chronic fatigue syndrome; the effectiveness of tramadol; and more.
Bloomberg:
J&J Must Pay Record $966 Million In Talc Baby Powder Cancer Case
Johnson & Johnson was told by a California jury to pay $966 million to the family of a deceased woman who blamed her cancer on life-long use of the company’s baby powder in the largest verdict for a single user in the 15-year litigation. The Los Angeles state court jury late Monday found J&J liable for Mae Moore’s mesothelioma — a cancer tied to asbestos exposure — and awarded her $16 million in compensatory damages and $950 million in punitive damages. Moore died in 2021 at age 88. The award will go to her family, who alleged J&J hid the health risks of its iconic powder. (Feeley, 10/7)
Stat:
Ex-FDA Regulator Peter Marks Joins Eli Lilly
Peter Marks, the former top vaccine regulator at the Food and Drug Administration, has joined Eli Lilly to oversee molecule discovery and infectious diseases — a move that quickly drew criticism for the revolving door between the agency and industry. (Lawrence, 10/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Zimmer Biomet Completes Monogram Technologies Acquisition
Zimmer Biomet announced on Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of orthopedic robotics company Monogram Technologies. When the proposed deal was announced in July, Zimmer Biomet said it would acquire all outstanding shares of Monogram stock for $4.04 per share in cash, which is worth an estimated $177 million in equity value and $168 million in enterprise value. (Dubinsky, 10/7)
The Guardian:
Scientists Develop First ‘Accurate Blood Test’ To Detect Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Scientists say they have developed the world’s first blood test to diagnose myalgic encephalomyelitis, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). There is currently no test for the condition and patients tend to be diagnosed based on symptoms, which means many can go undiagnosed for years. (Gregory, 10/8)
The Baltimore Sun:
New Protein Reverses Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
A new engineered molecule shows promise as an antidote for carbon monoxide poisoning with fewer side effects than other remedies currently being tested, according to research from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. (Hille, 10/7)
CNN:
Commonly Used Opioid Tramadol Not That Effective For Easing Chronic Pain, New Study Finds
Tramadol, a potent synthetic opioid, has been widely used to treat moderate to severe pain, but a new study suggests that the medication’s potential risks outweigh its “limited” benefits for chronic pain and that the use of it should be minimized. (Howard, 10/7)
The New York Times:
Taking Too Much Tylenol Has Proven Risks. Trump Didn’t Talk About Those
President Trump went far beyond the science when, based on an unproven link and inconclusive studies, he warned last month that taking the pain reliever acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, during pregnancy caused autism. But for decades, doctors and scientists have sounded an alarm about a different risk associated with acetaminophen products that is well established: liver damage from accidentally overdosing on the drug. (Robbins, 10/7)
Perspectives: ER Delays Are Caused By 'Boarding,' Not Immigrants; Patients Feel Rushed To Sign Consent Forms
MSNBC:
I'm An ER Doctor. JD Vance's Claims About Immigrants And Wait Times Are Just Wrong.
The idea that undocumented patients are the chief cause of delays collapses in the face of reality. The top driver is “boarding” — admitted patients who have to wait in the emergency department because there are no inpatient beds. When hospitals are full, the ER turns into a holding unit. Hallways become makeshift wards. Nurses and physicians split attention between new emergencies and admitted patients who should already be upstairs. ... If you want shorter waits, you do not interrogate patients at check-in. You fix the flow of patients through the system, from admissions to discharges to bed turnover. And you stop pulling bricks out of the safety net. That means staffed beds in medical units, step-down units and behavioral health. It means earlier discharges, real-time bed management and a payment environment that keeps access points open, including in rural America, rather than bleeding them dry. (Dr. Owais Durrani, 10/7)
Stat:
Patients Feel Too Much Pressure To ‘Just Check The Box’ On Paperwork
I sat terrified and alone atop a gurney, awaiting the scheduled time for my cystectomy, holding a clipboard with forms to complete as the nurse rushed off to do something else. There was a box to check, next to a caption along the lines of “someone has explained to me the risks and benefits of receiving a blood transfusion in the event that I need one.” (Sarah Wright, 10/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Politics Of ObamaCare Subsidies
What American voters are looking for from Republicans on healthcare is an alternative. “ObamaCare is a failure,” President Trump said at the White House the other day, and he’s right. But he and other Republicans are already saying they’ll negotiate over the subsidies once the shutdown is over. That means they’re already conceding there’s a problem. Republicans could spend their time this week explaining why the Biden expansion is bad policy and offering better ideas, instead of letting themselves be hostage to Democratic extortion. (10/7)
The Wall Street Journal:
Can Black Neighborhoods Be Saved From Public Housing?
No one is building new projects, but the old ones that remain keep residents trapped in poverty. (Jason L. Riley, 10/7)
Katie Couric Media:
The Menopause Movement Is Failing Millions
Queer, trans, and nonbinary people are rendered invisible in narratives that presume menopause is a universal cisgender experience. And formerly incarcerated people, as well as those who remain behind bars (most of whom endure reproductive neglect and medical abandonment within the system), are almost never considered in policy or cultural discussions about menopause. By excluding these communities, mainstream narratives not only erase their realities but also reinforce systems of oppression that already limit access to care, safety, and dignity. (Alexandra Jane, 10/7)