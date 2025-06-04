Newsom’s Push To Block Law Could Save California Nursing Homes Over $1 Billion

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to block a California law from taking effect next year that will require nursing homes to have a 96-hour backup power supply, potentially giving the industry a reprieve from having to spend over $1 billion in capital investments.

The Democratic governor tucked the suspension into his budget update to address a projected $12 billion state deficit. If lawmakers go along, it will be the second time nursing homes have forestalled spending on generators or other power supplies required to keep ventilators, feeding and IV pumps, and medication dispensing machines running during emergencies, such as wildfires.

“Really? After what just happened earlier this year in Los Angeles, we think fire safety and emergency preparedness is where we want to make cuts?” said Tony Chicotel, a senior staff attorney with the California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform. “The timing is really just shocking.”

California law requires skilled nursing facilities to provide six hours of backup power, from generators or other sources, to run heating and cooling systems and lifesaving medical equipment when utilities shut off power to prevent wildfires or when power is lost. Federal guidelines require nursing homes to have emergency response plans that include backup power or building evacuation.

Starting next year, most of California’s roughly 1,200 facilities must extend their backup power capability to 96 hours under AB 2511, which lawmakers passed and Newsom signed in 2022. The bill was a victory for patient advocates who for years had urged the state to stretch the requirement, with power shutoffs becoming more frequent and lasting longer. Shutoffs in October 2019 lasted days, cutting power to more than 100 nursing homes in the state.

The governor’s office did not return multiple requests for comment.

Since the 96-hour bill became law, the long-term care sector has made multiple requests for an extension, citing costs over $1 billion to make capital investments. They won a two-year extension last year. Only 34 nursing homes comply with the law, according to the California Department of Health Care Access and Information.

Corey Egel, a spokesperson for the California Association of Health Facilities, said nursing facilities are asking for funding to make the changes. He said that between 800 and 900 of the state’s 1,241 nursing facilities will need “substantial modifications,” costing at least $1 million per facility, to meet the requirements of AB 2511. He added that some building upgrades will cost as much as $3.2 million.

Adding backup power supplies often requires big changes to electrical and HVAC systems, all of which need state and local permits. The process can take years, and current supply chain constraints and tariff-related delays could add to those challenges, Egel said.

“A number of facilities, especially those in urban areas, were not constructed with adequate space for generators of this size. In some instances, accommodating a unit comparable in size to a semitruck is not feasible,” Egel said.

Charlene Harrington, a professor and researcher at the University of California-San Francisco who studies nursing homes, said the industry’s lobbying against stricter regulations and enforcement has succeeded largely because nursing home owners have been good at hiding their profits.

“When you have a governor who is running for president, they’re susceptible to tremendous influence,” Harrington said of Newsom, who is widely expected to launch a 2028 presidential bid. And nursing homes, she said, “have been very effective in arguing that they’re losing money.”

Nationally, efforts to more effectively regulate the nursing home industry or enforce tougher standards have often fallen flat, even as the quality of care in skilled nursing facilities has been a concern for years.

In April, a federal judge in Texas blocked a Biden administration rule to increase staffing at nursing homes, even though research has found low staffing to be at the root of many of the quality issues across such facilities. An investigation published in early May by Harrington and other researchers found that most facilities have nurse staffing levels “well below” the expected staffing based on resident needs and federal minimum staffing requirements.

“They’re jeopardizing the safety of their patients,” Harrington said.

While federal regulations require nursing homes to have emergency plans with options for backup power or evacuations, some states demand additional preparedness. After 12 people died in an overheated nursing home after Hurricane Irma knocked out the power, Florida in 2018 enacted legislation requiring nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have a generator capable of keeping patient areas at 81 degrees Fahrenheit or lower for at least four days. One report found most facilities were compliant by 2021.

Maryland requires assisted living facilities to maintain emergency generators that can run for 48 hours, and Virginia requires generators on-site. And this year, Texas lawmakers have filed bills to require generators in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In California, it took groups representing about 400,000 nursing home residents several years to secure the rule for extended backup power, overcoming a veto by Newsom in 2020. “Put simply, any loss of electrical power puts nursing home residents in peril, since most are extraordinarily vulnerable, and many rely on electrical-powered life support systems,” state AARP director Nancy McPherson wrote in a December 2020 policy letter to the California Department of Public Health. “Unsafe temperatures, unrefrigerated medications, and medical devices without power can all have deadly consequences for nursing home residents.”

It’s unclear whether lawmakers will go along with Newsom’s request. State senators are advancing separate legislation in committee that would mandate 72 hours of backup power at assisted living facilities that are home to 16 or more residents. Such facilities are not considered health care operations and have different regulations in California.

Democratic Assembly member Jacqui Irwin, who authored the 96-hour law, expressed frustration with the governor for “attempting to bureaucratically veto” her legislation, noting that climate-related threats, such as power shutoffs, have only increased.

Irwin said Newsom’s budget proposal “for an indefinite suspension of the requirement abandons California seniors and those recuperating from an illness or surgery.”

This article was produced by KFF Health News, which publishes California Healthline, an editorially independent service of the California Health Care Foundation.